Becas JEL Maracaibo extenderá su programa a nivel universitario

El director de Becas Jel Maracaibo, Alexis Artigas, anunció este jueves que el programa municipal impulsado por el ex-gobernador del Zulia, Manuel Rosales, se extenderá a nivel universitario.
“Gracias a la gestión de Eveling Rosles y a la empresa privada, estamos expandiendo el programa de becas del TSU a nivel universitario”, dijo Artigas durante el programa radial Dámaso 2.0 por Éxitos 89.7fm.
Actualmente son beneficiados mil personas con el programa de Becas Jel Maracaibo.
La alcaldesa de Maracaibo, Eveling Rosales, anunciará luego de semana santa los días en que se efectuará el censo. Artigas, aclaró, que toda las personas tendrán oportunidad de adquirir la beca universitaria, sin distinguir clase social, color político, pérdida de cupo o este cursando otra carrera universitaria.
Con el primer censo, realizado los sorteados podrán iniciar sus estudios en el mes de septiembre.
Jose Gregorio Hernández, Universidad Católica Cecilio Acosta (UNICA) y la Universidad Rafael Belloso Chacín, Urbe son las casas de estudios a las que se podrá optar por un cupo.
Biendateao- Marlyn León @marlynleonVE
