BBC: Â¿QuÃ© significan los poderes especiales otorgados a Maduro para legislar?

â€œObama: repeal the executive orderâ€, dijo Maduro en su alocuciÃ³n tras recibir la Habilitante

“Esta ley habilitante surgiÃ³ como una necesidad de tener poderes constitucionales que me permitan moverme en el complejo escenario que se ha abierto para Venezuela”, dijo Maduro ante el Parlamento

La Asamblea Nacional en Venezuela otorgÃ³ este domingo al presidente NicolÃ¡s Maduro poderes especiales para legislar por decreto hasta el prÃ³ximo 31 de diciembre, luego de que el mandatario pidiÃ³ tales facultades para hacer frente a la “amenaza del gobierno de Estados Unidos”.

El pasado lunes la Casa Blanca declarÃ³ a Venezuela una amenaza para su interÃ©s nacional y sancionÃ³ a mÃ¡s funcionarios de ese paÃ­s sudamericano por presuntos actos de corrupciÃ³n y violaciones a los derechos humanos.

“Esta ley habilitante surgiÃ³ como una necesidad de tener poderes constitucionales que me permitan moverme en el complejo escenario que se ha abierto para Venezuela”, dijo Maduro ante el Parlamento.

“Este es el momento de estar con la patria o estar con los traidores”, dijo, por su parte, el presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Diosdado Cabello, al entregarle al mandatario el documento aprobado.

Para quÃ© servirÃ¡

La Ley Habilitante es un dispositivo previsto en la ConstituciÃ³n para afrontar necesidades y emergencias, y que busca reducir plazos administrativos y dar respuesta oportuna y eficaz a personas afectadas por una situaciÃ³n particular.

Esta es la segunda vez desde que asumiÃ³ la presidencia hace casi dos aÃ±os que Maduro solicita una “ley habilitante” a la Asamblea Nacional, donde tiene mayorÃ­a.

En 2013, la ley que le otorgÃ³ poderes especiales le otorgÃ³ seis semanas para legislar y resultÃ³ en cerca de 40 leyes, incluidas la que fijÃ³ el margen de ganancias a las empresas y la centralizaciÃ³n de la distribuciÃ³n de alimentos.

El artÃ­culo 1 de la Ley Habilitante expresa que su objetivo es “proteger al pueblo frente a actuaciones de otros paÃ­ses o entes econÃ³micos o transnacionales”.

En la prÃ¡ctica, Maduro estarÃ¡ en capacidad de emitir las leyes que considere convenientes para alcanzar este fin de aquÃ­ a final de aÃ±o.

Al igual que ocurriÃ³ en 2013, el instrumento que ahora le otorga poderes especiales al presidente venezolano no alude especÃ­ficamente a las leyes que el mandatario planea aprobar.

El proyecto de Ley enviado por Miraflores pedÃ­a autorizaciÃ³n para legislar por decreto en forma “preventiva y de resoluciÃ³n” en los siguientes Ã¡mbitos:

  • GarantÃ­a del ejercicio de los principios constitucionales y del Derecho Internacional PÃºblico de soberanÃ­a, independencia y libertad, libre determinaciÃ³n de los pueblos, no intervenciÃ³n en sus asuntos internos, igualdad soberana de los Estados, soluciÃ³n pacÃ­fica de los conflictos internacionales, cooperaciÃ³n, respeto a los derechos humanos y solidaridad entre los pueblos.
  • Fortalecer la protecciÃ³n del pueblo y de todo el Estado frente a las agresiones extranjeras y de factores internos dirigidos a perturbar la paz, tranquilidad pÃºblica y economÃ­a nacional.
  • Reforzar la eficacia del principio democrÃ¡tico de participaciÃ³n protagÃ³nica y el valor de la solidaridad colectiva contra tales amenazas.
  • Fortalecer las alianzas estratÃ©gicas de Venezuela con AmÃ©rica Latina y el Caribe.
  • Establecer normas para fortalecer el sistema de responsabilidades administrativas, civiles y penales en resguardo de los principios enunciados.

Todo esto le quedÃ³ autorizado por vÃ­a Habilitante.

CrÃ­ticas

Por su parte, portavoces de oposiciÃ³n cuestionaron la Habilitante y especularon con los que creen son los verdaderos motivos detrÃ¡s de su aprobaciÃ³n.

Algunos, como RocÃ­o San Miguel, de la ONG Control Ciudadano, apuntaron a la posibilidad de se use para facilitar la represiÃ³n: “La Ley Habilitante Antimperialista serÃ¡ un instrumento contra el enemigo interno y, como las habilitantes de Maduro, orientada a socavar los derechos humanos”, dijo en Twitter.

“Quieren impedir manifestaciones y neutralizar los factores polÃ­ticos porque saben que se acercan las elecciones parlamentarias”, coincidiÃ³ el portavoz de la opositora Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica Antonio RicÃ³veri.

Otros, como el parlamentario opositor Eduardo GÃ³mez Sigala, seÃ±alaron que se trata de una cortina de humo. “Con la discusiÃ³n de la normativa legal se buscan ocultar los verdaderos problemas de los venezolanos como la escasez, la devaluaciÃ³n, entre otros asuntos sociales”, dijo.

