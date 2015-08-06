BBC Mundo: seres y objetos que sobrevivieron a la bomba de Hiroshima

BBC Mundo: seres y objetos que sobrevivieron a la bomba de Hiroshima

Por biendateao -
1104
86
COMPARTIR

 

El 6 de agosto de 1945, la mayor parte de la ciudad de Hiroshima se extinguiÃ³.

Estados Unidos lanzaba una bomba atÃ³mica para obligar a JapÃ³n a rendirse. En el camino, mÃ¡s de 140.000 vidas humanas se perdieron. Hiroshima y luego Nagasaki quedaron prÃ¡cticamente destruidas.

Sin embargo hubo algunos testigos que sobrevivieron para contar en silencio una parte imborrable de la historia. A 70 aÃ±os de la bomba atÃ³mica, les presentamos tres de ellos.

1. El bonsÃ¡i Yamaki

Foto: BBC Mundo

Tiene 400 aÃ±os y miles de historias que contar. Sin duda la mÃ¡s importante es cÃ³mo sobreviviÃ³ a una bomba nuclear.

Este Bonsai, originario de la isla de Miyajima, que se cree fue plantado en 1625, para 1945 se encontraba en la villa de la familia Yamaki, a unos tres kilÃ³metros del epicentro de la bomba.

Milagrosamente, este pino blanco enano, con forma de hongo, salvÃ³ ileso, al igual que la familia que lo albergaba.

Hoy, sin embargo, no se encuentra en JapÃ³n, sino en EE.UU.

El Ã¡rbol es parte de la colecciÃ³n del Museo BonsÃ¡i y Penjing en Washington DC, luego de que el maestro bonsÃ¡i Masaru Yamaki lo donara al pueblo estadounidense como parte de las celebraciones del bicentenario de EE.UU.

2. Un tranvÃ­a llamado Hiroshima

Foto: BBC Mundo

AlgÃºn dÃ­a, fue el vagÃ³n 653. Pero luego de que el desastre nuclear golpeara la ciudad, se convirtiÃ³ en uno de los tres tranvÃ­as que sobrevivieron.

Hoy ha sido completamente restaurado y es uno de los testimonios vivientes de aquella Ã©poca.

Pintado de azul y gris, sus colores originales, su interior mostrarÃ¡ videos de testimonios de los sobrevivientes, a 70 aÃ±os del lanzamiento de la bomba.

3. Los Ã¡rboles superpoderosos

Foto: La conservaciÃ³n de los Hibakujumoku es una tarea prioritaria para los locales / BBC Mundo

Si usted visita Hiroshima y a su paso se encuentra con un Ã¡rbol con un delicado cartel amarillo marcado como â€œA-treeâ€, estÃ¡ frente a un monumento vivo.

Los A-trees o Hibakujumoku, en el idioma local, son Ã¡rboles que sobrevivieron al 6 de agosto de 1945. No sÃ³lo sobrevivieron, sino que ademÃ¡s volvieron a florecer y hoy son parte importante de la identidad local.

Emplazados en parques, jardines o incluso en medio de casas, su conservaciÃ³n es una de las prioridades de la ciudad.

Hoy existen varios proyectos de conservaciÃ³n. Uno de ellos, bajo el alero del Instituto de InvestigaciÃ³n y Desarrollo de la ONU, disemina sus semillas alrededor del mundo, como una manera de esparcir su legado y recordar lo que vivieron estos Ã¡rboles ancestrales.

Entre los sobrevivientes hay especies tan diversas como sauces llorones, gingkos e incluso higueras.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

86 COMENTARIOS

  5. Yes, I love it! penomet price in pakistan A Cornish schoolgirl is about to compete in the World Transplant Games in Durban, South Africa. Olivia Ball-Hymns, 14, from Newquay was born with chronic liver disease and at 9 years-old was given weeks to live unless a donor was found. A transplant allowed her to dedicate herself to swimming.

  6. perfect design thanks can viagra cure erectile dysfunction This explanation resonates with Dr. Victor Vogel, the director of breast medical oncology and research at Geisenger Health System. Vogel calls the study “very provocative,” noting that in his experience, single or widowed people often have more trouble complying with tough medical regimens.

  7. I need to charge up my phone anyone tried ovaboost The WikiLeaks founder is holed up at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London after being given political asylum by Ecuador. He faces immediate arrest and extradition to Sweden to face accusations of rape and sexual assault if he leaves the embassy.

  8. The manager closest pill to viagra at gnc congrats you position is exactly why there won’t be a Kurdistan unless all arab nations collapse. You had the perfect chance to get a nation by partnering with Israel and the US in 2001-2004. You would have oil and nuclear backed allies that would keep any one else away. Instead you said “a muslim is my brother” and sided with the terrorists attacking the west (no not talking about your attacks on Turkey).

  9. I wanted to live abroad buy cheap rogaine foam Federally-operated healthcare exchanges in 36 states will go live at 8 a.m. (1200 GMT). Among the 14 states that will open their own exchanges, New York, Colorado, Oregon and some other states running their own exchanges plan to open at 8 a.m. local time, while others may open as early as midnight.

  10. I’ve got a full-time job cheapest zyban Newly released video from closed-circuit TV security cameras installed at the mall shows that four gunmen entered the mall and casually opened fire on shoppers, the beginning of a four-day siege that resulted in a massive fire and the mall’s partial collapse.

  11. Another service? http://www.cfastresults.com/why-cfast/ friend evil buy cymbalta 60 mg hug To avoid that, an entire team of Giants must find a way to help Eli topple his big brother for the first time in his career. Little Manning is 0-2 against Big Manning, and the last time he faced his brother, in 2010 in Indy, when Peyton was still quarterbacking the Colts, his Giants absorbed a 38-14 pounding.

  67. Google

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine several unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did one understand about Mid East has got a lot more problerms as well.

  71. You have made some good points there. I looked on the web to learn more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.

  84. If most people wrote about this subject with the eloquence that you just did, I am sure people would do much more than just read, they act. Great stuff here. Please keep it up.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO