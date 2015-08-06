BBC Mundo: seres y objetos que sobrevivieron a la bomba de Hiroshima

El 6 de agosto de 1945, la mayor parte de la ciudad de Hiroshima se extinguiÃ³.
Estados Unidos lanzaba una bomba atÃ³mica para obligar a JapÃ³n a rendirse. En el camino, mÃ¡s de 140.000 vidas humanas se perdieron. Hiroshima y luego Nagasaki quedaron prÃ¡cticamente destruidas.
Sin embargo hubo algunos testigos que sobrevivieron para contar en silencio una parte imborrable de la historia. A 70 aÃ±os de la bomba atÃ³mica, les presentamos tres de ellos.
1. El bonsÃ¡i Yamaki
Tiene 400 aÃ±os y miles de historias que contar. Sin duda la mÃ¡s importante es cÃ³mo sobreviviÃ³ a una bomba nuclear.
Este Bonsai, originario de la isla de Miyajima, que se cree fue plantado en 1625, para 1945 se encontraba en la villa de la familia Yamaki, a unos tres kilÃ³metros del epicentro de la bomba.
Milagrosamente, este pino blanco enano, con forma de hongo, salvÃ³ ileso, al igual que la familia que lo albergaba.
Hoy, sin embargo, no se encuentra en JapÃ³n, sino en EE.UU.
El Ã¡rbol es parte de la colecciÃ³n del Museo BonsÃ¡i y Penjing en Washington DC, luego de que el maestro bonsÃ¡i Masaru Yamaki lo donara al pueblo estadounidense como parte de las celebraciones del bicentenario de EE.UU.
2. Un tranvÃa llamado Hiroshima
AlgÃºn dÃa, fue el vagÃ³n 653. Pero luego de que el desastre nuclear golpeara la ciudad, se convirtiÃ³ en uno de los tres tranvÃas que sobrevivieron.
Hoy ha sido completamente restaurado y es uno de los testimonios vivientes de aquella Ã©poca.
Pintado de azul y gris, sus colores originales, su interior mostrarÃ¡ videos de testimonios de los sobrevivientes, a 70 aÃ±os del lanzamiento de la bomba.
3. Los Ã¡rboles superpoderosos
Si usted visita Hiroshima y a su paso se encuentra con un Ã¡rbol con un delicado cartel amarillo marcado como â€œA-treeâ€, estÃ¡ frente a un monumento vivo.
Los A-trees o Hibakujumoku, en el idioma local, son Ã¡rboles que sobrevivieron al 6 de agosto de 1945. No sÃ³lo sobrevivieron, sino que ademÃ¡s volvieron a florecer y hoy son parte importante de la identidad local.
Emplazados en parques, jardines o incluso en medio de casas, su conservaciÃ³n es una de las prioridades de la ciudad.
Hoy existen varios proyectos de conservaciÃ³n. Uno de ellos, bajo el alero del Instituto de InvestigaciÃ³n y Desarrollo de la ONU, disemina sus semillas alrededor del mundo, como una manera de esparcir su legado y recordar lo que vivieron estos Ã¡rboles ancestrales.
Entre los sobrevivientes hay especies tan diversas como sauces llorones, gingkos e incluso higueras.
