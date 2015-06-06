Barcelona, Ãºnico equipo con dos tripletes

Barcelona, único equipo con dos tripletes

El FC Barcelona hizo historia este sÃ¡bado al convertirse en el Ãºnico equipo de todos los tiempos en lograr dos tripletes –Liga, Copa y Liga de Campeones en un mismo aÃ±o–, con el triunfo 3-1 ante el Juventus de TurÃ­n en el Olympiastadion, logrando firmar la hazaÃ±a ya lograda en 2009 a las Ã³rdenes de Pep Guardiola.

Siete jugadores de aquella plantilla que se alzÃ³ con el triplete en 2009, como son Xavi, Iniesta, Messi, PiquÃ©, Busquets, Pedro y Alves, repitieron el logro de hacer historia como Ãºnicos poseedores de dos tripletes.

NingÃºn club lo ha conseguido en Europa, tampoco en el mundo teniendo en cuenta las tres mÃ¡ximas competiciones de cada lugar. AsÃ­, clubes que hayan ganado en un mismo aÃ±o su Liga, Copa y la mÃ¡xima competiciÃ³n continental solo hay siete en Europa –Celtic Glasgow, Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Inter de MilÃ¡n, Bayern de MÃºnich y FC Barcelona–.

El FC Barcelona ganÃ³ este sÃ¡bado su quinta Liga de Campeones y automÃ¡ticamente pasÃ³ por encima de ellos al ser el Ãºnico en haberlo logrado en dos ocasiones, y en seis aÃ±os para ser exactos, en un camino para nada fÃ¡cil pese a lo que pueda parecer en esta intensa historia del club catalÃ¡n

La Liga fue la primera en caer esta temporada. DespuÃ©s de perderla el aÃ±o anterior en la Ãºltima jornada, esta temporada 2014/15 el FC Barcelona recuperÃ³ el trono en la penÃºltima jornada. El ‘alirÃ³n’ liguero fue muy celebrado, sobre todo porque durante mucho tiempo fue el eterno rival, el Real Madrid, quien liderÃ³ la tabla.

Y, el pasado sÃ¡bado 30 de mayo, con el Camp Nou como estadio neutral, el equipo blaugrana ganÃ³ ante el Athletic Club el tÃ­tulo de la Copa del Rey, el 27Âº de su historia para reafirmarse como ‘rey de Copas’. Ese tÃ­tulo, conseguido con un claro 3-1.

En 2009, la primera copa del triplete llegÃ³ el 13 de mayo en Mestalla cuando los azulgrana vencieron en la final de la Copa del Rey al Athletic de Bilbao por cuatro goles a uno. El BarÃ§a consiguiÃ³ un tÃ­tulo que se le resistÃ­a durante once aÃ±os ante el Ãºnico rival que discutÃ­a su supremacÃ­a como Rey de Copas.

La aficiÃ³n culÃ© solo tuvo que esperar tres dÃ­as para celebrar el segundo tÃ­tulo de la temporada, la Liga. Con la derrota del Real Madrid en el Madrigal ante el Villarreal el equipo de Guardiola conseguÃ­a, sin jugar, el quinto doblete de la historia del club.

A partir de ese momento el Barcelona ya solo se dedicÃ³ a preparar la final ante el Manchester United con un momento de relajaciÃ³n, la celebraciÃ³n de la Liga y la Copa en el Camp Nou con la aficiÃ³n. En Roma, el club blaugrana completÃ³ la que todavÃ­a es mejor temporada de su historia con ese triplete, que solo cuatro equipos lo habÃ­an conseguido previamente.

(EuropaPress)

