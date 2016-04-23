Barcelona FC podría vender a Neymar

Barcelona FC podría vender a Neymar

Por redaccionbd -
828
173
COMPARTIR

El futuro de Neymar está en boca de la afición barcelonista desde hace meses. A pesar de la buena predisposición de las dos partes para acordar una renovación por el FC Barcelona semanas atrás, la dificultad por parte de la directiva de encontrar un patrocinador para la camiseta de la próxima temporada ha complicado la continuidad del delantero brasileño.

El diario ‘The Sun’ da por segura la marcha del jugador, en su edición de este sábado. Según el diario británico, el dilema del Barça sería el siguiente: renovar a Neymar o garantizar la salud financiera del club.

Hay que recordar que en los próximos años el club catalán deberá hacer frente a una importante inversión para tirar adelante el Nou Camp Nou, presupuestado inicialmente en 360 millones de euros. El club no solo no ha cerrado todavía el patrocinio de la camiseta, sino que también anda detrás de un ‘apellido’ para el estadio, dos fuentes de ingresos imprescindibles para hacer frente al proyecto deportivo.

El diario apunta que tras su renovación, Neymar pasaría a cobrar un salario de 100 mil euros semanales en el Barça, una cantidad que podría asfixiar a la economía de la entidad. Por el contrario, el Manchester United, uno de los principales pretendientes del jugador junto al PSG, estaría dispuesto a triplicar la nómina del brasileño.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

173 COMENTARIOS

  1. 105088 116938We are a group of volunteers and opening a new system in our community. Your internet web site given us with valuable details to function on. Youve done an impressive job and our entire community will likely be grateful to you. 102888

  3. 581353 248301That being said by use it all, planet is actually restored a bit a lot more. This situation in addition will this certain Skin tightening and starting to be moved and into the mood of these producing activities. everyday deal livingsocial discount baltimore washington 454563

  6. 742946 15493I merely could not go away your website prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard info an individual supply to your visitors? Is gonna be again continuously to be able to take a look at new posts 257305

  7. 790219 570836Intending start up a enterprise around the web involves revealing marketing plus items not only to ladies locally, yet somehow to several buyers who are web-based as a rule. e-learning 468419

  8. 937270 621873I was suggested this internet internet site by my cousin. Im not confident whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my dilemma. You are incredible! Thanks! 977865

  14. 515047 692383That being said by use it all, planet is really restored a little more. This situation in addition will this particular Skin tightening and starting to be moved and into the mood of these producing activities. daily deal livingsocial discount baltimore washington 311871

  16. 34856 269664Hello, Neat post. There is actually a dilemma along with your internet site in internet explorer, could test thisK IE nonetheless could be the marketplace leader and a large portion of men and women will leave out your exceptional writing due to this dilemma. 807301

  17. 790924 393776I added this post to my favorites and program to return to digest far more soon. It is effortless to read and recognize as effectively as intelligent. I truly enjoyed my 1st read by way of of this post. 25555

  18. 731675 502853We give you with a table of all of the emoticons that can be used on this application, and the meaning of each symbol. Though it may possibly take some initial effort on your part, the skills garnered from regular and strategic use of social media will create a strong foundation to grow your business on ALL levels. 184108

  21. 79298 802497Hey. Quite good internet internet site!! Man .. Exceptional .. Amazing .. Ill bookmark this internet internet site and take the feeds alsoI am pleased to locate so considerably valuable data here within the post. Thanks for sharing 420668

  22. 576849 203705Wow! Thank you! I always wanted to write on my web site something like that. Can I contain a portion of your post to my site? 267419

  24. 309818 381059This is the first time I frequented your web page and so far? I amazed with the research you made to create this actual submit amazing. 959329

  25. Casinoonline-uk is a casino review resource for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. You’re able to uncover standings of casino, free casino on-line games and current report at Casinoonline-uk.net.

  26. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Business put together by Michael Jemery. The function of Emeryeps.com is to offer you SEO services and help Portland firms with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the positions of A search engine. Come to emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  27. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Business started by Mike Koosher. The function of IMSCSEO.com is to supply you with SEO services and help singapore merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the standing of Bing or google. More at imscsseo.com

  28. It truly is near close to impossible to come across well-updated americans on this theme, still you appear like you are familiar with which you’re revealing! Gratitude

  30. I just intend to reveal to you that I am new to writing and extremely liked your information. Quite possibly I am prone to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have great article information. Admire it for telling with us your blog post

  31. I merely hope to inform you that I am new to writing a blog and very much adored your site. Probably I am going to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have superb article material. Admire it for giving out with us your own url document

  32. I merely need to advise you that I am new to online blogging and incredibly valued your work. Most likely I am probably to remember your blog post . You certainly have lovely article materials. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us your current url document

  33. I merely hope to inform you you that I am new to online blogging and undeniably valued your page. Most likely I am probably to remember your blog post . You really have memorable article information. Delight In it for discussing with us all of your web article

  35. It’s mostly extremely difficult to encounter well-advised men and women on this niche, nonetheless you come across as like you are familiar with the things that you’re preaching about! Bless You

  40. It truly is near unthinkable to see well-educated readers on this theme, in addition you look like you are familiar with the things that you’re writing on! Gratitude

  41. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Organization. The mission of Market.Source-wave.com is to render Buy PBN Links services and help corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the standing of Google and yahoo.

  43. It can be mostly close to impossible to encounter well-updated parties on this subject, but you seem like you fully understand which you’re talking about! Appreciate It

  45. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Corporation. The role of Market.Source-wave.com is to offer Buy PBN Links services and help enterprises with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the rankings of Google.

  49. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Corporation put together by Mike Koosher. The mission of IMSCSEO.com is to render SEO services and help Singapore internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the positions of Search engine. Try us @ imscsseo.com

  51. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Online Business launched by Mike Koosher. The purpose of IMSCSEO.com is to provide SEO services and help Singapore merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the ranks of Bing or google. Visit us @ imscsseo.com

  52. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Contractor engineered by Michael Jemery. The objective of Emeryeps.com is to provide SEO services and help Portland Oregon internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them climb the position of A search engine. Find us at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  53. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Provider set up by Michael Jemery. The function of Emeryeps.com is to provide SEO services and help Portland corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them go up the positions of Bing or google. More at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  56. I’m excited to uncover this website. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff on your blog.

  57. I merely have to show you that I am new to putting up a blog and really valued your page. Likely I am going to save your blog post . You certainly have lovely article material. Get Pleasure From it for telling with us your very own internet site information

  69. It happens to be perfect occasion to put together some preparations for the foreseeable future. I’ve read this blog post and if I may just, I wish to propose you couple interesting instruction.

  70. I really have to notify you that I am new to posting and totally admired your article. Most likely I am going to remember your blog post . You undoubtedly have wonderful article materials. Be Thankful For it for sharing with us your current website post

  73. It’s actually near close to impossible to come across well-informed men or women on this area, and yet you seem like you comprehend whatever you’re preaching about! Excellent

  75. I was more than happy to discover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new stuff in your blog.

  89. I merely need to inform you you that I am new to writing a blog and thoroughly loved your article. More than likely I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You really have stunning article information. Acknowledge it for swapping with us your own url write-up

  92. I simply have to tell you that I am new to putting up a blog and incredibly admired your article. Probably I am probably to store your blog post . You literally have excellent article material. Love it for swapping with us your own domain information

  97. It really is practically unthinkable to see well-updated readers on this content, unfortunately you come across as like you comprehend those things you’re writing about! Bless You

  98. It can be practically extremely difficult to encounter well-informed people on this matter, nevertheless you seem like you fully grasp which you’re writing about! Thank You

  101. Hey here, just turned aware about your blogging site through The Big G, and have found that it’s really beneficial. I will like if you decide to carry on such.

  104. I really have to notify you that I am new to online blogging and undeniably loved your website. Very likely I am going to store your blog post . You definitely have extraordinary article content. Delight In it for swapping with us your very own domain report

  105. I really need to advise you that I am new to blogging and very much admired your webpage. Very possible I am prone to remember your blog post . You seriously have stunning article information. Be Thankful For it for share-out with us your current domain webpage

  106. I simply need to notify you that I am new to wordpress blogging and thoroughly valued your webpage. Very likely I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You literally have superb article content. Admire it for expressing with us your own url article

  107. I just wish to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and utterly adored your site. Most likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You literally have fantastic article content. Like it for share-out with us your main url information

  108. I merely have to advise you that I am new to writing and clearly valued your report. Very likely I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You seriously have extraordinary article content. Like it for sharing with us all of your internet site information

  109. Good morning there, just turned out to be aware about your blog site through Bing, and found that it is quite informational. I’ll be grateful for should you decide maintain these.

  114. Gday there, just started to be aware about your blog site through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it’s pretty entertaining. I will like should you continue this informative article.

  115. It’s ideal day to get some schemes for the forthcoming future. I have read this post and if I could, I want to suggest to you you handful entertaining tips and advice.

  116. It is usually most suitable occasion to produce some schedules for the future. I have looked over this piece of writing and if I should, I desire to propose you very few helpful tips and advice.

  118. I’m very pleased to find this web site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and I have you book marked to look at new information in your web site.

  122. I’m excited to find this web site. I want to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have you book-marked to look at new stuff on your web site.

  123. Hullo here, just turned out to be conscious of your webpage through yahoo, and found that it’s truly helpful. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to continue this approach.

  124. Greetings here, just became aware of your webpage through Search engine, and found that it’s quite educational. I’ll take pleasure in if you carry on this informative article.

  130. I was pretty pleased to find this site. I wanted to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you book marked to see new information in your blog.

  131. I’m very happy to find this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you book marked to see new information on your web site.

  132. I was pretty pleased to uncover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new stuff on your site.

  138. Hi there, just started to be mindful of your weblog through The Big G, and found that it’s truly entertaining. I will truly appreciate should you persist this post.

  140. I’m pretty pleased to uncover this website. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to look at new information on your web site.

  143. I’m very happy to find this website. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to look at new things on your web site.

  149. I was extremely pleased to uncover this page. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every bit of it and I have you book-marked to check out new information on your site.

  151. I’m excited to discover this website. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you book marked to see new information in your website.

  159. “Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!”

  162. Penyakit Kulit Eksim

    Eksim atau Dermatitis adalah arti kedokteran untuk kelainan kulit, yang mana kulit terlihat meradang serta iritasi. Peradangan ini dapat berlangsung dimanapun tetapi yang seringkali terserang yakni tangan serta kaki. Type eksim yang seringkali didapati…

  163. obat kelamin keluar nanah

    Wanita serta pria homoseksual yang lakukan jalinan sex lewat anus (anal seks) bisa menanggung derita gonore pada rektumnya. Pasien bakal rasakan tak nyaman di sekitaran anusnya serta dari rektumnya keluar cairan. Daerah di sekitaran anus terlihat merah…

  165. Cara Mengatasi Gatal di Bagian Selangkangan

    Eksim yang juga disebut sebagai eksema maupun dermatitis merupakan peradangan hebat yang kemudian menyebabkan terjadinya oembentukan gelembung kecil atau lepuh pada permukaan kulit sehingga pada akhirnya pecah lalu mengeluarkan cairan. Eksim sendiri di…

  166. Cara Mengatasi Gatal di Bagian Selangkangan

    Eksim yang juga disebut sebagai eksema maupun dermatitis merupakan peradangan hebat yang kemudian menyebabkan terjadinya oembentukan gelembung kecil atau lepuh pada permukaan kulit sehingga pada akhirnya pecah lalu mengeluarkan cairan. Eksim sendiri di…

  168. obat gatal selangkangan di apotik

    Eksim atau dermatitis merupakan kondisi kulit yang menimbulkan rasa sakit, ruam, lepuhan, nanah dan perdarahan jika kondisi serius. Secara normal, eksim dapat diobati dengan pelembab atau krim steroid, tetapi jika keduanya tidak bekerja dengan baik And…

  169. Obat Gatal Di Selangkangan Herbal

    Berdasarkan penyebabnya, eksim atau dermatitis atopik terdiri dari berbagai macam, ada eksim alergi, eksim bawaan, eksim akibat stres, atau eksim karena kontak dengan bahan iritan seperti zat kimia, zat pelarut, sabun, deterjen, parfum, produk perawata…

  170. Cara Mengobati Selangkangan yang Gatal

    Berdasarkan penyebabnya, eksim atau dermatitis atopik terdiri dari berbagai macam, ada eksim alergi, eksim bawaan, eksim akibat stres, atau eksim karena kontak dengan bahan iritan seperti zat kimia, zat pelarut, sabun, deterjen, parfum, produk perawata…

  171. Cara Mengobati Selangkangan yang Gatal

    Berdasarkan penyebabnya, eksim atau dermatitis atopik terdiri dari berbagai macam, ada eksim alergi, eksim bawaan, eksim akibat stres, atau eksim karena kontak dengan bahan iritan seperti zat kimia, zat pelarut, sabun, deterjen, parfum, produk perawata…

  173. Tips Cara Mengobati Kencing Nanah

    Gonore adalah infeksi yang disebabkan oleh infeksi bakteri Nesseria gonorrhea yang biasanya ditularkan melalui hubungan seksual tanpa pengaman. Sebaiknya Anda mengunjungi dokter untuk berkonsultasi mengenai masalah ini dan mendapatkan pengobatan yang t…

DEJA UN COMENTARIO