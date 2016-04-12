Banesco invita a postular proyectos al Presupuesto Participativo 2016 en Baruta

Las ONG o instituciones que hacen vida en el municipio mirandino podrán presentar hasta el 29 de abril sus propuestas en materia de educación, salud y cultural. En ocho años, Banesco ha aportado más de 4,9 millones de bolívares a los proyectos sociales desarrollados en Baruta, el Municipio Maracaibo y en el estado Nueva Esparta
Banesco Banco Universal –cuya política de Responsabilidad Social Empresarial tiene como pilares el fomento a la educación, la salud y la inclusión financiera de los venezolanos– abrió la convocatoria para la octava edición del Presupuesto Participativo con el Municipio Baruta, del estado Miranda. Las Organizaciones No Gubernamentales (ONG) e instituciones que operen en esta región mirandina podrán presentar sus propuestas hasta el 29 de abril. El banco distribuirá Bs. 1 millón, entre los proyectos que resulten elegidos y que estén dedicados a atender necesidades de educación, salud y cultura en la zona.
Creemos en el diálogo con nuestros grupos de interés. Por eso, desde el año 2008 Banesco incorporó dentro de sus acciones en materia de responsabilidad social empresarial la figura del Presupuesto Participativo. Así establecemos un diálogo con las comunidades en las que estamos presentes. Comenzamos con la comunidad de Colinas de Bello Monte, que fue extendido a todo el Municipio Baruta, y desde 2014 incorporamos al Municipio Maracaibo y al estado Nueva Esparta
Mariela Colmenares
Vicepresidenta ejecutiva de Comunicaciones y Responsabilidad Social Empresarial de Banesco.
Colmenares explicó que el objetivo es desarrollar proyectos sociales presentados por las organizaciones de la zona y que tengan impacto en materia educativa, asistencial o de mejoramiento de infraestructura. Entre las propias organizaciones postulantes se escogen los proyectos a financiar.
En ocho años, Banesco ha aportado más de 4,9 millones de bolívares a los proyectos sociales desarrollados en el Municipio Baruta, el Municipio Maracaibo y en el estado Nueva Esparta. Son miles de personas, principalmente niños, niñas, adolescentes y adultos mayores, que han sido beneficiadas a lo largo de este tiempo. Este año, Banesco aportará Bs. 1 millón entre los proyectos seleccionados para ejecutar en cada región.
Los interesados en postular un proyecto pueden verificar las condiciones de participación así como las fechas de postulación en nuestra página web Banesco.com, en la sección dedicada al Presupuesto Participativo, luego deben completar y descargar la planilla y enviarla junto a su proyecto al correo banesco_rse_ve@banesco.com, detalló Colmenares. El proceso de recepción de las postulaciones se inició el 8 de abril y se extenderá hasta el 29 de abril.
Una vez recibidas las propuestas, serán revisadas y las que cumplan con los lineamientos de postulación pasarán a la siguiente fase. El proceso de selección de proyectos a ejecutar se llevará a cabo el 12 de mayo de 2016 en Ciudad Banesco.
En años anteriores, Banesco ha patrocinado actividades a beneficio de la comunidad baruteña como el Proyecto Ayúdanos a Ayudar (Adquisición de herramientas y materiales para la formación en oficios a las personas con discapacidad auditiva) de la Fundación Educativa y Cultural de Sordos; Una Escuela para Todos (para promover la inclusión de niños, niñas, jóvenes y adultos con discapacidad en escuelas regulares de la Comunidad de Bello Monte) de Fundación Paso a Paso; la donación de instrumentos musicales para impartir clases de música a niños de la Comunidad de Bello Monte, de la Fundación ART-Música; la formación para el trabajo en jóvenes apartados del sistema educativo formal, de la Fundación Santo Domingo; y las proyecciones cinematográficas gratuitas, entre otras.
PaHJfs http://www.y7YwKx7Pm6OnyJvolbcwrWdoEnRF29pb.com
EGshcf http://www.FyLitCl7Pf7kjQdDUOLQOuaxTXbj5iNG.com
Could I have an application form?
I’d like to open a personal account https://gist.github.com/5f1aecdbaf5e5f4e076a982ab1da6af5 infectious levitra low prices madly The Redmond, Wash., company, first known for computer languages and then the DOS operating system, helped ignite an era of furious PC growth. It branched into software applications such as word processing and spreadsheets, and then a range of programs used to help run corporate back-office functions. After the Internet emerged in the 1990s, it became a dominant force in Web browser software and gradually built up online services.
How long are you planning to stay here? rogaine order canada If your access is blocked, follow the directions on the email site help center. Once you again become the master of your email kingdom, invent a very sophisticated password, change your security questions and get creative in your answers because the hacker may well have nailed those questions correctly in the first place. Trust me — you want them out of your life and not as permanent pen pals.
Lost credit card nexium drug interactions Not bad for someone who has overcome a lifetime of obstacles. Following a complicated birth, doctors were not sure he would live more than a week. His goal is to complete five marathons, and he plans to run the Boston Marathon in tribute to the bombing victims.
Recorded Delivery how much will otc nexium cost The case against Hannam, whose multi-billion-dollar dealstransformed Britain’s blue-chip share index, does not questionhis integrity, but seeks to draw a line in the grey area of whatconstitutes acceptable business conduct.
I like watching TV precio levitra The U.S. ally has seen street protests in the past two years, including over changes to the voting procedures, but its generous welfare system and relative tolerance of dissent have helped to shield it from more serious Arab Spring-style unrest.
I’ve got a very weak signal viagra ohne rezept erfahrungen Some in the photographs are thought to be members of Ansar al-Shariah, the Libyan militia group whose fighters were seen near the consulate prior to the violence. Other witnesses reported seeing the leader of an Islamist militia group called Abu Obaida Bin Jarrah, whom U.S. officials told the AP is among the suspects in the sealed indictment. The leader has repeatedly denied being involved and says he abandoned the militia and now works in construction.
I’d like to speak to someone about a mortgage gnrique viagra (sildenafil citrate) Minnesota officials say Kill was not feeling well on Friday and planned to travel to Ann Arbor on Saturday in time to be there for the game. But he suffered a seizure on Saturday morning and is resting at home in Minneapolis.
Could you tell me the number for ? cialis professional jelly information Families trekked through the rain to shelters, televisionimages showed, as gusts of wind snapped branches from trees.Tourists left Puri, a popular beach resort. Officials broadcastcyclone warnings through loudspeakers, radio and television.
I can’t stand football viagra blumen viagra unvertrglichkeit The measure, the progress of which has been closely followedby activists on both sides of the abortion debate, comes as ahandful of states, primarily in the country’s South and middle,have passed or enacted laws restricting abortion.
Do you have any exams coming up? cheap enalapril online “If you regularly have sneezing fits, you need to think carefully about when they happen and what you might be allergic to,” Dr. Vreeman says. “Dust, pollen and animal dander are the most common causes.”
Do you know what extension he’s on? black ant king pills amazon A coalition of womenâs groups suddenly turned on Silver and his Assembly Democrats after the Senate passed nine of the equality provisions while excluding one that would strengthen abortion rights.
Your info is amazingly interesting
Luca Toni http://www.lovesex88888.us/home.php?mod=space&uid=1715151&do=profile&from=space
Seriously… this is a beneficial web site
Andrea Pirlo http://www.fuutn.com/fu/space-uid-451500.html
Incredible, such a advantageous web site
Zlatan Ibrahimovic http://www.gestionatuproyecto.es/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=128518
A pension scheme http://www.cfastresults.com/why-cfast/ persecution mexican cymbalta buy canada extract dessert Now living in Washington state, the Whatcotts were refusing to pay the full cost of Inga’s care. They travelled to Michigan for one hearing in the case. Inga recalls that they took her to a restaurant where they told her she would not be coming home with them.
Fm1zZL http://www.FyLitCl7Pf7kjQdDUOLQOuaxTXbj5iNG.com
Thanks, this site is very useful
Keep up the good work and generating the crowd!
Keep up the incredible job !! Lovin’ it!
PJXkSe Ita??a?аАааАТаЂ s actually a nice and helpful piece of information. I am happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.
You made some decent points there. I did a search on the topic and found most persons will approve with your site.
very nice post, i certainly love this website, keep on it
This awesome blog is definitely interesting and besides informative. I have found helluva handy advices out of it. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks!
to say that I ave truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again very soon!
This web site certainly has all the info I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Looking around I like to look around the internet, regularly I will just go to Stumble Upon and follow thru
I think other web site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and excellent user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
I think this is a real great blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
“I loved your post.Much thanks again. Want more.”
A round of applause for your blog. Awesome.
Thanks again for the blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
I value the post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Fantastic article post. Will read on…
Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to hire some professional writers? Thx
This is one awesome blog.Much thanks again.
It as hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, however, you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
There as definately a great deal to learn about this issue. I really like all the points you ave made.
This awesome blog is without a doubt entertaining as well as amusing. I have discovered many handy stuff out of this blog. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks a lot!
This unique blog is no doubt cool additionally informative. I have discovered a lot of interesting advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a bunch!
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, let alone the content!
Really appreciate you sharing this blog. Fantastic.
Very informative article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Your style is unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this site.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
I’аve recently started a blog, the information you offer on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.
Thanks a lot for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
There is noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
I cannot thank you enough for the article post. Fantastic.
Say, you got a nice article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Your method of explaining all in this piece of writing is truly good, all be able to simply be aware of it, Thanks a lot.
I simply could not leave your website before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information an individual supply in your guests? Is gonna be back regularly in order to inspect new posts
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
Very informative blog. Much obliged.
Many thanks for sharing this fine write-up. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
Fantastic blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
Im thankful for the blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post. Keep writing.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article. Fantastic.
that it appears they might be able to do that. We have, as
Well I really liked reading it. This subject provided by you is very practical for proper planning.
I truly appreciate this blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Thanks again for the blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.
I am so grateful for your blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
I was able to find good information from your blog posts.
There is noticeably a bundle to learn about this. I assume you made sure nice factors in features also.
Very good article.Much thanks again. Will read on
Very good article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
This web site truly has all the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.
You have made some decent points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
It’аs really a great and helpful piece of info. I’аm happy that you simply shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
This especially helped my examine, Cheers!
Wow, awesome weblog structure! How lengthy have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog look easy. The overall glance of your site is magnificent, let alone the content material!
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also.
Muchos Gracias for your article. Much obliged.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Thanks a lot for the post.Really thank you! Want more.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Much thanks again.
wow, awesome blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.