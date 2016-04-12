Banesco invita a postular proyectos al Presupuesto Participativo 2016 en Baruta

Banesco invita a postular proyectos al Presupuesto Participativo 2016 en Baruta

Las ONG o instituciones que hacen vida en el municipio mirandino podrán presentar hasta el 29 de abril sus propuestas en materia de educación, salud y cultural. En ocho años, Banesco ha aportado más de 4,9 millones de bolívares a los proyectos sociales desarrollados en Baruta, el Municipio Maracaibo y en el estado Nueva Esparta

Banesco Banco Universal –cuya política de Responsabilidad Social Empresarial tiene como pilares el fomento a la educación, la salud y la inclusión financiera de los venezolanos– abrió la convocatoria para la octava edición del Presupuesto Participativo con el Municipio Baruta, del estado Miranda. Las Organizaciones No Gubernamentales (ONG) e instituciones que operen en esta región mirandina podrán presentar sus propuestas hasta el 29 de abril. El banco distribuirá Bs. 1 millón, entre los proyectos que resulten elegidos y que estén dedicados a atender necesidades de educación, salud y cultura en la zona.

Creemos en el diálogo con nuestros grupos de interés. Por eso, desde el año 2008 Banesco incorporó dentro de sus acciones en materia de responsabilidad social empresarial la figura del Presupuesto Participativo. Así establecemos un diálogo con las comunidades en las que estamos presentes. Comenzamos con la comunidad de Colinas de Bello Monte, que fue extendido a todo el Municipio Baruta, y desde 2014 incorporamos al Municipio Maracaibo y al estado Nueva Esparta
Mariela Colmenares
Vicepresidenta ejecutiva de Comunicaciones y Responsabilidad Social Empresarial de Banesco.

Colmenares explicó que el objetivo es desarrollar proyectos sociales presentados por las organizaciones de la zona y que tengan impacto en materia educativa, asistencial o de mejoramiento de infraestructura. Entre las propias organizaciones postulantes se escogen los proyectos a financiar.

En ocho años, Banesco ha aportado más de 4,9 millones de bolívares a los proyectos sociales desarrollados en el Municipio Baruta, el Municipio Maracaibo y en el estado Nueva Esparta. Son miles de personas, principalmente niños, niñas, adolescentes y adultos mayores, que han sido beneficiadas a lo largo de este tiempo. Este año, Banesco aportará Bs. 1 millón entre los proyectos seleccionados para ejecutar en cada región.

Los interesados en postular un proyecto pueden verificar las condiciones de participación así como las fechas de postulación en nuestra página web Banesco.com, en la sección dedicada al Presupuesto Participativo, luego deben completar y descargar la planilla y enviarla junto a su proyecto al correo banesco_rse_ve@banesco.com, detalló Colmenares. El proceso de recepción de las postulaciones se inició el 8 de abril y se extenderá hasta el 29 de abril.

Una vez recibidas las propuestas, serán revisadas y las que cumplan con los lineamientos de postulación pasarán a la siguiente fase. El proceso de selección de proyectos a ejecutar se llevará a cabo el 12 de mayo de 2016 en Ciudad Banesco.

En años anteriores, Banesco ha patrocinado actividades a beneficio de la comunidad baruteña como el Proyecto Ayúdanos a Ayudar (Adquisición de herramientas y materiales para la formación en oficios a las personas con discapacidad auditiva) de la Fundación Educativa y Cultural de Sordos; Una Escuela para Todos (para promover la inclusión de niños, niñas, jóvenes y adultos con discapacidad en escuelas regulares de la Comunidad de Bello Monte) de Fundación Paso a Paso; la donación de instrumentos musicales para impartir clases de música a niños de la Comunidad de Bello Monte, de la Fundación ART-Música; la formación para el trabajo en jóvenes apartados del sistema educativo formal, de la Fundación Santo Domingo; y las proyecciones cinematográficas gratuitas, entre otras.

