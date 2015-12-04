Banesco bautizÃ³ el libro “Nuevo paÃ­s musical”

Banesco bautizÃ³ el libro “Nuevo paÃ­s musical”

Por biendateao -
1153
225
COMPARTIR

 

La publicaciÃ³n, que forma parte del Fondo Editorial Banesco, reÃºne las historias de 24 mÃºsicos venezolanos, representantes de distintos gÃ©neros y que conforman el nuevo panorama sonoro del paÃ­s.

Â 

Banesco Banco Universal bautizÃ³ el libro “Nuevo paÃ­s musical”. La publicaciÃ³n, que forma parte del Fondo Editorial Banesco, hace un recorrido del nuevo panorama sonoro nacional a travÃ©s de las historias de 24 mÃºsicos venezolanos, una lista que incluye intÃ©rpretes, instrumentistas, cantantes, compositores y directores de coros.

Juan Carlos Escotet RodrÃ­guez, presidente de Banesco Internacional, y Antonio LÃ³pez Ortega, compilador del libro, encabezaron el acto realizado en Ciudad Banesco. Se contÃ³ con la presencia de algunos de los mÃºsicos incluidos en la obra, asÃ­ como periodistas y fotÃ³grafos que participaron en los reportajes.

“‘Nuevo PaÃ­s Musical’ es un libro que puede leerse de muchas maneras. En un primer plano, es la aproximaciÃ³n hecha desde el periodismo a las experiencias de mÃºsicos, jÃ³venes intÃ©rpretes y directores de coros. De forma individual o en conjunto, son representativos del cada vez mÃ¡s numeroso y diverso movimiento musical venezolano, que ya goza de aprecio y admiraciÃ³n en el planeta entero y con esto deseo hacer un reconocimiento al movimiento fundado por el maestro JosÃ© Antonio Abreu, que es el origen de muchos de los talentos presentes en este libro. Hay en esta publicaciÃ³n un hilo comÃºn en los testimonios: la pasiÃ³n sin desmayo, la amorosa entrega al trabajo creador que es la naturaleza activa e irrenunciable del mÃºsico, una relaciÃ³n personal y sagrada de cada artista con la mÃºsica”, expresÃ³ Escotet RodrÃ­guez.

LÃ³pez Ortega explicÃ³ que los perfiles, que fueron realizados por un grupo de periodistas y fotÃ³grafos venezolanos, estÃ¡n organizados por gÃ©neros o expresiones musicales. La escogencia de los personajes fue realizada por un mentor o asesor en cada categorÃ­a:

â€“MÃºsica clÃ¡sica, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por Jaime Bello-LeÃ³n. Personajes: Dalina Ugarte, JosÃ© Gregorio Nieto, Kenny Salazar y RaÃºl SuÃ¡rez.

â€“MÃºsica coral, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por MarÃ­a Guinand. Personajes: Ana MarÃ­a Raga, Libia GÃ³mez, Luimar Arismendi y Pablo Morales.

â€“Jazz, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por Gerry Weil. Personajes: Linda BriceÃ±o, Baden Goyo, Freddy AdriÃ¡n y Gerald “Chipi” ChacÃ³n.

â€“MÃºsica de raÃ­z tradicional, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por Aquiles BÃ¡ez. Personajes: Gustavo MÃ¡rquez, Jorge Torres, Miguel Siso y Rafael Pino.

â€“Salsa, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por CÃ©sar Miguel RondÃ³n. Personajes: Yanet Trejo, Eric ChacÃ³n, Juan Morales y Marcial IstÃºriz.

â€“Pop-rock, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por FÃ©lix Allueva. Personajes: Laura Guevara, Apache, Rodrigo Gonsalves y Ulises Hadjis.

La publicaciÃ³n ademÃ¡s estÃ¡ acompaÃ±ada por dos CD. Alejandro Blanco Uribe fue el encargado de la selecciÃ³n de las piezas en las que los 24 mÃºsicos despliegan lo mejor de su arte.

 

Â 

Sobre Banesco

Desde el aÃ±o 1998, Banesco implementÃ³ su Programa de Responsabilidad Social Empresarial que promueve la educaciÃ³n y la salud de cada vez mÃ¡s venezolanos de la mano de sus socios y aliados sociales asÃ­ como el mayor bienestar de sus trabajadores. Sus informes de RSE reciben desde 2008 la calificaciÃ³n GRI A+, estÃ¡ndar internacional que recogeÂ las mejores prÃ¡cticas en la elaboraciÃ³n de dichos reportes. Banesco es firmante del Pacto Mundial de las Naciones Unidas desde 2009.

Â 

La noticia estÃ¡ disponible en la Sala de Prensa de Banesco.com en el link: http://ow.ly/VujdA

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

225 COMENTARIOS

  1. 37101 24239Hi there for your personal broad critique, then again particularly passionate the recent Zune, and moreover intend this specific, not to mention the beneficial feedbacks other sorts of everyone has posted, will determine if is it doesnt answer youre looking for. 412956

  3. 141678 812297This put up is totaly unrelated to what I used to be searching google for, nonetheless it was indexed on the very first page. I guess your performing something proper if Google likes you adequate to location you at the very first page of a non related search. 716514

  9. 242968 473187Following study numerous the websites on your own internet website now, i truly like your means of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark web site list and will also be checking back soon. Pls consider my web-site likewise and tell me what you consider. 433355

  13. 272154 285004I agree with most of your points, but some need to have to be discussed further, I will hold a small speak with my partners and possibly I will appear for you some suggestion soon. 649141

  17. 229390 456499Great beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your internet web site, how can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided shiny transparent thought. 774941

  20. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Online Business engineered by Michael Jemery. The intent of Emeryeps.com is to deliver SEO services and help Portland Oregon corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them climb the positions of Bing or google. Find us at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  21. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Vendor formed by Mike Koosher. The purpose of IMSCSEO.com is to provide SEO services and help Singapore business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the position of Google and yahoo. Visit us @ imscsseo.com

  22. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Online Business engineered by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to supply SEO services and help Singapore small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the standing of Google or bing. Continue here at imscsseo.com

  23. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Online Business. The aim of Market.Source-wave.com is to offer Buy PBN Links services and help business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them rise the standing of Google and yahoo.

  24. It’s mostly unattainable to come across well-qualified men or women on this niche, but you look like you understand what you’re preaching about! Many Thanks

  25. It’s actually near unattainable to find well-advised parties on this content, however , you come across as like you understand what exactly you’re writing on! Bless You

  27. I really need to inform you that I am new to writing and very much enjoyed your webpage. More than likely I am probably to save your blog post . You indeed have lovely article blog posts. Admire it for share-out with us your website write-up

  28. I simply intend to tell you that I am new to online blogging and certainly loved your site. Very likely I am likely to store your blog post . You literally have outstanding article material. Value it for telling with us your favorite internet article

  29. I just wish to share it with you that I am new to blogging and thoroughly valued your report. Very likely I am inclined to store your blog post . You literally have lovely article material. Truly Appreciate it for discussing with us your favorite internet site page

  31. It’s almost extremely difficult to encounter well-educated visitors on this issue, however , you look like you fully grasp whatever you’re talking about! Cheers

  34. It’s near unattainable to see well-qualified men or women on this niche, however, you come across as like you understand the things you’re preaching about! Appreciate It

  36. It certainly is nearly unattainable to encounter well-qualified visitors on this content, nonetheless you seem like you be aware of what you’re talking about! Regards

  40. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Agency. The goal of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply Buy PBN Links services and help companies with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them rise the ranking of Google and yahoo.

  41. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Company set up by Michael Jemery. The aim of Emeryeps.com is to render SEO services and help Portland small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them progress the rankings of the search engines. More at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  42. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Online Business started by Mike Koosher. The intent of IMSCSEO.com is to cater SEO services and help SG enterprises with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the ranks of Google or bing. Come to imscsseo.com

  43. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Service Provider set up by Michael Jemery. The purpose of Emeryeps.com is to present SEO services and help Portland small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them rise the ranking of A search engine. Try emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  44. IMSCSEO is a SG SEO Online Business developed by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to provide you with SEO services and help Singapore merchants with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them rise the position of A search engine. Try imscsseo.com

  46. I’m pretty pleased to discover this great site. I wanted to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new things on your web site.

  47. I really intend to show you that I am new to writing a blog and pretty much loved your report. More than likely I am probably to remember your blog post . You literally have impressive article information. Appreciate it for swapping with us the best website article

  55. It really is right opportunity to construct some preparations for the near future. I have go through this blog and if I can possibly, I wish to propose you couple of helpful proposal.

  56. Gday here, just got receptive to your blog page through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is very beneficial. I will be grateful in the event you keep up this.

  57. It is actually near impossible to come across well-advised individuals on this matter, then again you appear like you understand the things that you’re indicating! Appreciate It

  58. I really desire to show you that I am new to online blogging and clearly adored your review. More than likely I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You really have lovely article material. Appreciate it for giving out with us your favorite domain report

  60. I’m very happy to discover this website. I need to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new things on your site.

  64. I simply have to show you that I am new to online blogging and very much admired your work. Most likely I am probably to remember your blog post . You certainly have stunning article information. Like it for telling with us your favorite blog article

  65. I really need to share it with you that I am new to blog posting and extremely loved your website. Quite possibly I am inclined to remember your blog post . You literally have lovely article content. Value it for giving out with us your main domain report

  66. It can be almost unthinkable to encounter well-informed readers on this area, still you seem like you realize what exactly you’re writing on! Excellent

  67. Hullo there, just started to be receptive to your blog through Search engines like google, and found that it is seriously helpful. I’ll truly appreciate if you decide to keep up this approach.

  71. Greetings here, just started to be mindful of your blog site through Search engines like google, and realized that it is quite informative. I will be grateful for in the event you retain such.

  72. Good morning there, just turned out to be receptive to your article through Google, and discovered that it’s genuinely beneficial. I will be grateful in the event you retain this.

  74. Greetings here, just turned out to be familiar with your blog page through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it’s genuinely beneficial. I will be grateful for in the event you carry on these.

  75. Hullo here, just turned receptive to your writings through Search engine, and realized that it is genuinely beneficial. I’ll value in the event you persist this approach.

  76. I really need to inform you that I am new to writing a blog and genuinely admired your work. Quite possibly I am likely to save your blog post . You simply have fantastic article blog posts. Love it for discussing with us all of your blog article

  77. I just wish to share it with you that I am new to writing a blog and incredibly valued your webpage. Likely I am most likely to store your blog post . You literally have stunning article materials. Delight In it for discussing with us your favorite internet site write-up

  78. I merely have to notify you that I am new to blog posting and pretty much valued your page. Likely I am probably to bookmark your blog post . You simply have great article blog posts. Appreciate it for share-out with us your very own internet site write-up

  79. I just need to share it with you that I am new to posting and utterly adored your write-up. Likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You indeed have amazing article blog posts. Value it for swapping with us all of your site article

  80. I really wish to show you that I am new to posting and clearly loved your page. Very possible I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You indeed have excellent article information. Delight In it for giving out with us your own website post

  81. I simply want to reveal to you that I am new to posting and completely loved your webpage. Quite possibly I am going to save your blog post . You truly have great article materials. Admire it for share-out with us your website webpage

  82. I simply need to reveal to you that I am new to having a blog and extremely admired your report. Very possible I am most likely to bookmark your blog post . You truly have excellent article blog posts. Appreciate it for giving out with us your internet site write-up

  83. Hi folks here, just turned out to be aware of your blog site through Search engines like google, and have found that it is really helpful. I’ll be grateful for if you decide to continue on this approach.

  92. It is proper day to put together some desires for the foreseeable future. I’ve go through this blog entry and if I should, I desire to recommend you few useful proposal.

  93. Hi there, just turned conscious of your article through Bing, and realized that it’s pretty interesting. I’ll be grateful for should you carry on this idea.

  97. It really is most suitable opportunity to get some preparations for the upcoming. I have go through this blog entry and if I can possibly, I want to suggest you few insightful suggestions.

  100. I was very happy to find this site. I want to to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to see new stuff on your website.

  101. It happens to be most suitable time to produce some desires for the foreseeable future. I have scan this blog entry and if I would, I wish to propose you couple of worthwhile assistance.

  102. I was pretty pleased to discover this website. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to check out new things on your website.

  104. Hello here, just turned aware about your blogging site through Yahoo and bing, and found that it is seriously informational. I will be grateful for should you decide continue this post.

  107. I’m pretty pleased to uncover this great site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to look at new things on your site.

  108. I was pretty pleased to discover this web site. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and I have you book marked to see new things in your web site.

  109. I was very pleased to uncover this website. I want to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new things on your site.

  113. Hi folks here, just became aware about your writings through Search engine, and have found that it’s genuinely useful. I will take pleasure in should you continue on this.

  115. I’m very happy to uncover this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new things on your web site.

  116. This is most suitable occasion to make some desires for the near future. I have study this article and if I have the ability to, I want to recommend you couple entertaining recommendations.

  117. I was more than happy to find this site. I need to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and i also have you book marked to check out new things in your web site.

  118. Good day there, just turned aware of your website through The Big G, and have found that it’s seriously informational. I’ll truly appreciate should you decide retain these.

  119. I’m very happy to uncover this great site. I want to to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new stuff on your web site.

  121. Howdy there, just turned alert to your blog through yahoo, and realized that it’s seriously beneficial. I’ll like should you decide continue on this post.

  138. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  168. You have made some really good points there. I looked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  171. Wonderful article! This is the kind of information that should be shared around the web. Shame on Google for now not positioning this post higher! Come on over and seek advice from my site. Thanks =)

  183. Right now it appears like Movable Type is the top blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

  198. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this weblog. Thank you, I will try and check back much more often. How regularly you update your internet web site?

DEJA UN COMENTARIO