La publicaciÃ³n, que forma parte del Fondo Editorial Banesco, reÃºne las historias de 24 mÃºsicos venezolanos, representantes de distintos gÃ©neros y que conforman el nuevo panorama sonoro del paÃs.
Â
Banesco Banco Universal bautizÃ³ el libro “Nuevo paÃs musical”. La publicaciÃ³n, que forma parte del Fondo Editorial Banesco, hace un recorrido del nuevo panorama sonoro nacional a travÃ©s de las historias de 24 mÃºsicos venezolanos, una lista que incluye intÃ©rpretes, instrumentistas, cantantes, compositores y directores de coros.
Juan Carlos Escotet RodrÃguez, presidente de Banesco Internacional, y Antonio LÃ³pez Ortega, compilador del libro, encabezaron el acto realizado en Ciudad Banesco. Se contÃ³ con la presencia de algunos de los mÃºsicos incluidos en la obra, asÃ como periodistas y fotÃ³grafos que participaron en los reportajes.
“‘Nuevo PaÃs Musical’ es un libro que puede leerse de muchas maneras. En un primer plano, es la aproximaciÃ³n hecha desde el periodismo a las experiencias de mÃºsicos, jÃ³venes intÃ©rpretes y directores de coros. De forma individual o en conjunto, son representativos del cada vez mÃ¡s numeroso y diverso movimiento musical venezolano, que ya goza de aprecio y admiraciÃ³n en el planeta entero y con esto deseo hacer un reconocimiento al movimiento fundado por el maestro JosÃ© Antonio Abreu, que es el origen de muchos de los talentos presentes en este libro. Hay en esta publicaciÃ³n un hilo comÃºn en los testimonios: la pasiÃ³n sin desmayo, la amorosa entrega al trabajo creador que es la naturaleza activa e irrenunciable del mÃºsico, una relaciÃ³n personal y sagrada de cada artista con la mÃºsica”, expresÃ³ Escotet RodrÃguez.
LÃ³pez Ortega explicÃ³ que los perfiles, que fueron realizados por un grupo de periodistas y fotÃ³grafos venezolanos, estÃ¡n organizados por gÃ©neros o expresiones musicales. La escogencia de los personajes fue realizada por un mentor o asesor en cada categorÃa:
â€“MÃºsica clÃ¡sica, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por Jaime Bello-LeÃ³n. Personajes: Dalina Ugarte, JosÃ© Gregorio Nieto, Kenny Salazar y RaÃºl SuÃ¡rez.
â€“MÃºsica coral, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por MarÃa Guinand. Personajes: Ana MarÃa Raga, Libia GÃ³mez, Luimar Arismendi y Pablo Morales.
â€“Jazz, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por Gerry Weil. Personajes: Linda BriceÃ±o, Baden Goyo, Freddy AdriÃ¡n y Gerald “Chipi” ChacÃ³n.
â€“MÃºsica de raÃz tradicional, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por Aquiles BÃ¡ez. Personajes: Gustavo MÃ¡rquez, Jorge Torres, Miguel Siso y Rafael Pino.
â€“Salsa, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por CÃ©sar Miguel RondÃ³n. Personajes: Yanet Trejo, Eric ChacÃ³n, Juan Morales y Marcial IstÃºriz.
â€“Pop-rock, la selecciÃ³n fue realizada por FÃ©lix Allueva. Personajes: Laura Guevara, Apache, Rodrigo Gonsalves y Ulises Hadjis.
La publicaciÃ³n ademÃ¡s estÃ¡ acompaÃ±ada por dos CD. Alejandro Blanco Uribe fue el encargado de la selecciÃ³n de las piezas en las que los 24 mÃºsicos despliegan lo mejor de su arte.
Â
Sobre Banesco
Desde el aÃ±o 1998, Banesco implementÃ³ su Programa de Responsabilidad Social Empresarial que promueve la educaciÃ³n y la salud de cada vez mÃ¡s venezolanos de la mano de sus socios y aliados sociales asÃ como el mayor bienestar de sus trabajadores. Sus informes de RSE reciben desde 2008 la calificaciÃ³n GRI A+, estÃ¡ndar internacional que recogeÂ las mejores prÃ¡cticas en la elaboraciÃ³n de dichos reportes. Banesco es firmante del Pacto Mundial de las Naciones Unidas desde 2009.
Â
