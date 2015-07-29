Banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ compite en asesinatos y secuestros con â€œEl Picureâ€

Banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ compite en asesinatos y secuestros con â€œEl Picureâ€

Por biendateao -
2255
82
COMPARTIR

Durante los Ãºltimos dos meses la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ se ha vuelto casi tan popular como la de JosÃ© Antonio Tovar Colina, mejor conocido como â€œEl Picureâ€, y segÃºn las labores de inteligencia de los organismos de seguridad del paÃ­s, despuÃ©s de haber sido enemigos, recientemente se advirtiÃ³ la posibilidad de una alianza entre ambos grupos delictivos, con el propÃ³sito es mantener el control de algunos pueblos del sur de Aragua y GuÃ¡rico.

Las autoridades del Cuerpo de Investigaciones CientÃ­ficas Penales y criminalÃ­sticas lograron armar el organigrama completo de la banda, que estÃ¡ constituida por 44 personas, de las cuales 16 son mujeres.

De ellas se sospecha que son familiares, cooperadoras y parejas de los hombres que se dedican a cometer secuestros, cobro de vacunas, extorsiones, robos de vehÃ­culos y sicariatos, especialmente en las poblaciones Pan de AzÃºcar, El Chala, Las PeÃ±itas, El PegÃ³n, Barbacoas, Camatagua en Aragua, y Chaguaramas, El Arbolito, Cerro El Toro, El sombrero, Palma Sola, Libertad, Lezama, Altagracia de Orituco, Las Mercedes del Llano, que quedan en GuÃ¡rico.

El lÃ­der de la megabanda quedÃ³ identificado por el Cicpc como Juvenal Antonio Bravo SÃ¡nchez, quien apenas cuenta con 24 aÃ±os y se encuentra solicitado por estar directamente relacionado como diversos delitos.

Entre los registros de la policÃ­a, a la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ se le menciona en por lo menos 30 casos de homicidios ocurridos en 2015. El problema con estos crÃ­menes es que como ocurren en sectores apartados de la capital venezolana, no se conocen, pues no son reseÃ±ados por los grandes medios de comunicaciÃ³n. Tal fue el caso que involucrÃ³ al productor agropecuario Pablo Zerpa, asesinado dentro de su finca Los Colorados, de Altagracia de Orituco, el 6 de enero, por no pagar la vacuna que le exigÃ­an los delincuentes.

Otro de los casos en los que se involucra al grupo delictivo es en el del homicidio del comerciante Fernando JosÃ© Villanueva Maetzu, de 54 aÃ±os, que fue asesinado la noche del 31 de mayo en la carretera nacional Memo â€“ Chaguaramas, cuando su camioneta fue atacada a tiros porque se negÃ³ a detenerse en una alcabala improvisada por los delincuentes.

En la mira

La realidad es que desde hace por lo menos tres aÃ±os las autoridades de la policÃ­a cientÃ­fica tienen como asunto pendiente el desmantelamiento de las dos megabandas mÃ¡s potentes que operan en el paÃ­s, que a pesar de haber tenido algunas bajas y de que algunos de sus integrantes han sido detenidos, con el paso del tiempo los grupos se han ido fortaleciendo y tomando cada vez mÃ¡s control en las poblaciones del eje Aragua â€“ GuÃ¡rico.

Uno de los objetivos de la tan promocionada â€œOperaciÃ³n LiberaciÃ³n del Puebloâ€ que arrancÃ³ el pasado 13 de julio en la Cota 905 y que intentaron replicar en Aragua, son estas bandas delictivas. Pero en este particular las autoridades no han tenido Ã©xito.

Tan solo a la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ se le atribuye la responsabilidad por haber secuestrado a 29 personas en 2015, de las cuales ocho son mujeres. Todas estas vÃ­ctimas fueron liberadas despuÃ©s que sus familiares pagaron grandes cantidades de dinero a estos delincuentes.

Mucha de la informaciÃ³n que manejan las autoridades en relaciÃ³n con la banda, sus modus operandis y la interminable lista de vÃ­ctimas es debido a las labores de inteligencia, pues quienes son sometidos por los delincuentes y acceden a pagar vacuna o rescates por los secuestros no formulan las denuncias ante los organismos competentes, pues temen ser vÃ­ctimas de represalias por parte de la banda.

En total, se dice que por lo menos 20 productores de GuÃ¡rico y 25 de Aragua se mantienen sometidos tanto por la banda de â€œEl Picureâ€, como la de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ y que pagan permanentemente vacuna a sus lÃ­deres, para que no les hagan daÃ±o a ellos o a los integrantes de sus familias.

Quienes habitan en las zonas donde operan estos grupos delictivos, seÃ±alan que los delincuentes cuentan con mÃ¡s de 40 vehÃ­culos, en su mayorÃ­a camionetas Ãºltimo modelo, provenientes de robos. Entre las autoridades policiales y militares han logrado establecer que hay mÃ¡s de 100 vehÃ­culos robados en el Ã¡rea de acciÃ³n de estas bandas. Especialmente en el eje carretero que enlaza la regiÃ³n central del paÃ­s, pero que las vÃ­ctimas tampoco los han denunciado, porque son amenazados de muerte.

Estos delincuentes no solo se roban los vehÃ­culos para quedÃ¡rselos, sino que en algunos de los casos los utilizan para cobrar rescates a cambio de ellos. Eso suele ser la mayorÃ­a de los casos, de acuerdo con los reportes de inteligencia de las autoridades.

El enemigo estÃ¡ en casa

La mayor dificultad a la que se enfrentan las autoridades de la policÃ­a cientÃ­fica para combatir a las bandas de â€œEl Picureâ€ y â€œEl Juvenalâ€, es la fuga de informaciÃ³n por parte de los funcionarios de las subdelegaciones de GuÃ¡rico y Aragua. Esto sin contar la cantidad de armas de alto calibre con la que cuentan los integrantes de ambas megabandas y municiÃ³n para enfrentarse a las autoridades durante horas, como ha sucedido anteriormente.

En abril de 2015 fue detenido el funcionario del Cicpc Jonathan AndrÃ©s Romero MarÃ­n, de 22 aÃ±os, en GuÃ¡rico, por estar vinculado directamente con la banda de â€œEl Picureâ€. Este detective de la policÃ­a cientÃ­fica fue aprehendido en la poblaciÃ³n de Altagracia de Orituco por funcionarios militares, cuando conducÃ­a una camioneta que dÃ­as antes habÃ­a sido robada a un fiscal del ministerio PÃºblico.

Los delincuentes solicitaban una importante suma de dinero para devolver el vehÃ­culo a su dueÃ±o.
Es por ello que sorprender a estas bandas delictivas se ha convertido en una tarea cuesta arriba para las autoridades policiales y militares, porque no han logrado determinar a travÃ©s de quienes se fuga la informaciÃ³n de los operativos que se han preparado para combatirlos.

Lo mÃ¡s cerca que la policÃ­a ha estado recientemente de la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ fue el pasado 20 de julio, cuando funcionarios de la subdelegaciÃ³n del Cicpc de El Sombrero, en GuÃ¡rico, lograron la detenciÃ³n de uno de los integrantes, que quedÃ³ identificado como â€œEl Andresitoâ€, a quien solo se le incautaron 40 municiones de alto calibre.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

82 COMENTARIOS

  5. What do you study? malaysia cialis price Julie Chen is taking off her makeup — and proving a point. The “Talk” host, who revealed she underwent plastic surgery to widen her eyes when she was still an aspiring journalist, showed off a makeup-free headshot (l.) to put to rest rumors that she also had work done on her nose and chin. The TV personality explained that her team of makeup artists and their amazing contouring skills are what contribute to the appearance of her more chiseled features.

  6. I’m originally from Dublin but now live in Edinburgh buy cheap risperidone The report also questioned the level of risk to which Help to Buy exposed taxpayers, and pointed to the example of the US government-backed mortgage providers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the financial crisis of 2008, when a 0.4% taxpayer liability turned out to represent trillions of dollars.

  8. Where’s the postbox? taldenaxyl 20 Victoria Hasler, a fixed income specialist at Brewin Dolphin, the broker, said: “Pibs are an interesting instrument and clearly many have attractive yields. For clients hungry for income and prepared to take risk, they are very interesting.”

  9. Please wait viagra vasodilatatore Basically, if you now have a five-inch smartphone (as opposed to a four-inch smartphone), you will end up reaching for the smartphone more than the tablet. However, if the tablet had the same full phone functionality, you would be using the tablet instead of the phone.

  11. Sorry, you must have the wrong number cialis for prostate surgery “They seem to be really comfortable with anything that’sdone by the Chinese exchanges. Hopefully they can have the samekind of interest in international swaps,” the source said, whichwould potentially amplify any market influence gained from thelaunch of the new coal contract.

  13. Do you know each other? hvordan f viagra i norge Speaking to reporters, Obama said he and Rouhani had directed their teams to work quickly toward an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program. He said this was a unique opportunity to make progress with Tehran over an issue that has isolated it from the West.

  14. How many days will it take for the cheque to clear? http://www.cfastresults.com/why-cfast/ views buy cheap cymbalta online shelves breathless He claimed this would mean that the country would not engage in expensive public procurement exercises only to change tack at a high cost to the taxpayer, as the UK had with the Nimrod and aircraft carrier programmes.

  29. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  53. Where I come from we don at get much of this sort of writing. Got to look around all over the internet for such relevant pieces. I congratulate your effort. Keep it up!

  63. I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are incredible! Thanks!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO