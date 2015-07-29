Banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ compite en asesinatos y secuestros con â€œEl Picureâ€

Durante los Ãºltimos dos meses la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ se ha vuelto casi tan popular como la de JosÃ© Antonio Tovar Colina, mejor conocido como â€œEl Picureâ€, y segÃºn las labores de inteligencia de los organismos de seguridad del paÃ­s, despuÃ©s de haber sido enemigos, recientemente se advirtiÃ³ la posibilidad de una alianza entre ambos grupos delictivos, con el propÃ³sito es mantener el control de algunos pueblos del sur de Aragua y GuÃ¡rico.

Las autoridades del Cuerpo de Investigaciones CientÃ­ficas Penales y criminalÃ­sticas lograron armar el organigrama completo de la banda, que estÃ¡ constituida por 44 personas, de las cuales 16 son mujeres.

De ellas se sospecha que son familiares, cooperadoras y parejas de los hombres que se dedican a cometer secuestros, cobro de vacunas, extorsiones, robos de vehÃ­culos y sicariatos, especialmente en las poblaciones Pan de AzÃºcar, El Chala, Las PeÃ±itas, El PegÃ³n, Barbacoas, Camatagua en Aragua, y Chaguaramas, El Arbolito, Cerro El Toro, El sombrero, Palma Sola, Libertad, Lezama, Altagracia de Orituco, Las Mercedes del Llano, que quedan en GuÃ¡rico.

El lÃ­der de la megabanda quedÃ³ identificado por el Cicpc como Juvenal Antonio Bravo SÃ¡nchez, quien apenas cuenta con 24 aÃ±os y se encuentra solicitado por estar directamente relacionado como diversos delitos.

Entre los registros de la policÃ­a, a la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ se le menciona en por lo menos 30 casos de homicidios ocurridos en 2015. El problema con estos crÃ­menes es que como ocurren en sectores apartados de la capital venezolana, no se conocen, pues no son reseÃ±ados por los grandes medios de comunicaciÃ³n. Tal fue el caso que involucrÃ³ al productor agropecuario Pablo Zerpa, asesinado dentro de su finca Los Colorados, de Altagracia de Orituco, el 6 de enero, por no pagar la vacuna que le exigÃ­an los delincuentes.

Otro de los casos en los que se involucra al grupo delictivo es en el del homicidio del comerciante Fernando JosÃ© Villanueva Maetzu, de 54 aÃ±os, que fue asesinado la noche del 31 de mayo en la carretera nacional Memo â€“ Chaguaramas, cuando su camioneta fue atacada a tiros porque se negÃ³ a detenerse en una alcabala improvisada por los delincuentes.

En la mira

La realidad es que desde hace por lo menos tres aÃ±os las autoridades de la policÃ­a cientÃ­fica tienen como asunto pendiente el desmantelamiento de las dos megabandas mÃ¡s potentes que operan en el paÃ­s, que a pesar de haber tenido algunas bajas y de que algunos de sus integrantes han sido detenidos, con el paso del tiempo los grupos se han ido fortaleciendo y tomando cada vez mÃ¡s control en las poblaciones del eje Aragua â€“ GuÃ¡rico.

Uno de los objetivos de la tan promocionada â€œOperaciÃ³n LiberaciÃ³n del Puebloâ€ que arrancÃ³ el pasado 13 de julio en la Cota 905 y que intentaron replicar en Aragua, son estas bandas delictivas. Pero en este particular las autoridades no han tenido Ã©xito.

Tan solo a la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ se le atribuye la responsabilidad por haber secuestrado a 29 personas en 2015, de las cuales ocho son mujeres. Todas estas vÃ­ctimas fueron liberadas despuÃ©s que sus familiares pagaron grandes cantidades de dinero a estos delincuentes.

Mucha de la informaciÃ³n que manejan las autoridades en relaciÃ³n con la banda, sus modus operandis y la interminable lista de vÃ­ctimas es debido a las labores de inteligencia, pues quienes son sometidos por los delincuentes y acceden a pagar vacuna o rescates por los secuestros no formulan las denuncias ante los organismos competentes, pues temen ser vÃ­ctimas de represalias por parte de la banda.

En total, se dice que por lo menos 20 productores de GuÃ¡rico y 25 de Aragua se mantienen sometidos tanto por la banda de â€œEl Picureâ€, como la de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ y que pagan permanentemente vacuna a sus lÃ­deres, para que no les hagan daÃ±o a ellos o a los integrantes de sus familias.

Quienes habitan en las zonas donde operan estos grupos delictivos, seÃ±alan que los delincuentes cuentan con mÃ¡s de 40 vehÃ­culos, en su mayorÃ­a camionetas Ãºltimo modelo, provenientes de robos. Entre las autoridades policiales y militares han logrado establecer que hay mÃ¡s de 100 vehÃ­culos robados en el Ã¡rea de acciÃ³n de estas bandas. Especialmente en el eje carretero que enlaza la regiÃ³n central del paÃ­s, pero que las vÃ­ctimas tampoco los han denunciado, porque son amenazados de muerte.

Estos delincuentes no solo se roban los vehÃ­culos para quedÃ¡rselos, sino que en algunos de los casos los utilizan para cobrar rescates a cambio de ellos. Eso suele ser la mayorÃ­a de los casos, de acuerdo con los reportes de inteligencia de las autoridades.

El enemigo estÃ¡ en casa

La mayor dificultad a la que se enfrentan las autoridades de la policÃ­a cientÃ­fica para combatir a las bandas de â€œEl Picureâ€ y â€œEl Juvenalâ€, es la fuga de informaciÃ³n por parte de los funcionarios de las subdelegaciones de GuÃ¡rico y Aragua. Esto sin contar la cantidad de armas de alto calibre con la que cuentan los integrantes de ambas megabandas y municiÃ³n para enfrentarse a las autoridades durante horas, como ha sucedido anteriormente.

En abril de 2015 fue detenido el funcionario del Cicpc Jonathan AndrÃ©s Romero MarÃ­n, de 22 aÃ±os, en GuÃ¡rico, por estar vinculado directamente con la banda de â€œEl Picureâ€. Este detective de la policÃ­a cientÃ­fica fue aprehendido en la poblaciÃ³n de Altagracia de Orituco por funcionarios militares, cuando conducÃ­a una camioneta que dÃ­as antes habÃ­a sido robada a un fiscal del ministerio PÃºblico.

Los delincuentes solicitaban una importante suma de dinero para devolver el vehÃ­culo a su dueÃ±o.

Es por ello que sorprender a estas bandas delictivas se ha convertido en una tarea cuesta arriba para las autoridades policiales y militares, porque no han logrado determinar a travÃ©s de quienes se fuga la informaciÃ³n de los operativos que se han preparado para combatirlos.

Lo mÃ¡s cerca que la policÃ­a ha estado recientemente de la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ fue el pasado 20 de julio, cuando funcionarios de la subdelegaciÃ³n del Cicpc de El Sombrero, en GuÃ¡rico, lograron la detenciÃ³n de uno de los integrantes, que quedÃ³ identificado como â€œEl Andresitoâ€, a quien solo se le incautaron 40 municiones de alto calibre.