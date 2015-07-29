Banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ compite en asesinatos y secuestros con â€œEl Picureâ€

Durante los Ãºltimos dos meses la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ se ha vuelto casi tan popular como la de JosÃ© Antonio Tovar Colina, mejor conocido como â€œEl Picureâ€, y segÃºn las labores de inteligencia de los organismos de seguridad del paÃs, despuÃ©s de haber sido enemigos, recientemente se advirtiÃ³ la posibilidad de una alianza entre ambos grupos delictivos, con el propÃ³sito es mantener el control de algunos pueblos del sur de Aragua y GuÃ¡rico.
Las autoridades del Cuerpo de Investigaciones CientÃficas Penales y criminalÃsticas lograron armar el organigrama completo de la banda, que estÃ¡ constituida por 44 personas, de las cuales 16 son mujeres.
De ellas se sospecha que son familiares, cooperadoras y parejas de los hombres que se dedican a cometer secuestros, cobro de vacunas, extorsiones, robos de vehÃculos y sicariatos, especialmente en las poblaciones Pan de AzÃºcar, El Chala, Las PeÃ±itas, El PegÃ³n, Barbacoas, Camatagua en Aragua, y Chaguaramas, El Arbolito, Cerro El Toro, El sombrero, Palma Sola, Libertad, Lezama, Altagracia de Orituco, Las Mercedes del Llano, que quedan en GuÃ¡rico.
El lÃder de la megabanda quedÃ³ identificado por el Cicpc como Juvenal Antonio Bravo SÃ¡nchez, quien apenas cuenta con 24 aÃ±os y se encuentra solicitado por estar directamente relacionado como diversos delitos.
Entre los registros de la policÃa, a la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ se le menciona en por lo menos 30 casos de homicidios ocurridos en 2015. El problema con estos crÃmenes es que como ocurren en sectores apartados de la capital venezolana, no se conocen, pues no son reseÃ±ados por los grandes medios de comunicaciÃ³n. Tal fue el caso que involucrÃ³ al productor agropecuario Pablo Zerpa, asesinado dentro de su finca Los Colorados, de Altagracia de Orituco, el 6 de enero, por no pagar la vacuna que le exigÃan los delincuentes.
Otro de los casos en los que se involucra al grupo delictivo es en el del homicidio del comerciante Fernando JosÃ© Villanueva Maetzu, de 54 aÃ±os, que fue asesinado la noche del 31 de mayo en la carretera nacional Memo â€“ Chaguaramas, cuando su camioneta fue atacada a tiros porque se negÃ³ a detenerse en una alcabala improvisada por los delincuentes.
En la mira
La realidad es que desde hace por lo menos tres aÃ±os las autoridades de la policÃa cientÃfica tienen como asunto pendiente el desmantelamiento de las dos megabandas mÃ¡s potentes que operan en el paÃs, que a pesar de haber tenido algunas bajas y de que algunos de sus integrantes han sido detenidos, con el paso del tiempo los grupos se han ido fortaleciendo y tomando cada vez mÃ¡s control en las poblaciones del eje Aragua â€“ GuÃ¡rico.
Uno de los objetivos de la tan promocionada â€œOperaciÃ³n LiberaciÃ³n del Puebloâ€ que arrancÃ³ el pasado 13 de julio en la Cota 905 y que intentaron replicar en Aragua, son estas bandas delictivas. Pero en este particular las autoridades no han tenido Ã©xito.
Tan solo a la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ se le atribuye la responsabilidad por haber secuestrado a 29 personas en 2015, de las cuales ocho son mujeres. Todas estas vÃctimas fueron liberadas despuÃ©s que sus familiares pagaron grandes cantidades de dinero a estos delincuentes.
Mucha de la informaciÃ³n que manejan las autoridades en relaciÃ³n con la banda, sus modus operandis y la interminable lista de vÃctimas es debido a las labores de inteligencia, pues quienes son sometidos por los delincuentes y acceden a pagar vacuna o rescates por los secuestros no formulan las denuncias ante los organismos competentes, pues temen ser vÃctimas de represalias por parte de la banda.
En total, se dice que por lo menos 20 productores de GuÃ¡rico y 25 de Aragua se mantienen sometidos tanto por la banda de â€œEl Picureâ€, como la de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ y que pagan permanentemente vacuna a sus lÃderes, para que no les hagan daÃ±o a ellos o a los integrantes de sus familias.
Quienes habitan en las zonas donde operan estos grupos delictivos, seÃ±alan que los delincuentes cuentan con mÃ¡s de 40 vehÃculos, en su mayorÃa camionetas Ãºltimo modelo, provenientes de robos. Entre las autoridades policiales y militares han logrado establecer que hay mÃ¡s de 100 vehÃculos robados en el Ã¡rea de acciÃ³n de estas bandas. Especialmente en el eje carretero que enlaza la regiÃ³n central del paÃs, pero que las vÃctimas tampoco los han denunciado, porque son amenazados de muerte.
Estos delincuentes no solo se roban los vehÃculos para quedÃ¡rselos, sino que en algunos de los casos los utilizan para cobrar rescates a cambio de ellos. Eso suele ser la mayorÃa de los casos, de acuerdo con los reportes de inteligencia de las autoridades.
El enemigo estÃ¡ en casa
La mayor dificultad a la que se enfrentan las autoridades de la policÃa cientÃfica para combatir a las bandas de â€œEl Picureâ€ y â€œEl Juvenalâ€, es la fuga de informaciÃ³n por parte de los funcionarios de las subdelegaciones de GuÃ¡rico y Aragua. Esto sin contar la cantidad de armas de alto calibre con la que cuentan los integrantes de ambas megabandas y municiÃ³n para enfrentarse a las autoridades durante horas, como ha sucedido anteriormente.
En abril de 2015 fue detenido el funcionario del Cicpc Jonathan AndrÃ©s Romero MarÃn, de 22 aÃ±os, en GuÃ¡rico, por estar vinculado directamente con la banda de â€œEl Picureâ€. Este detective de la policÃa cientÃfica fue aprehendido en la poblaciÃ³n de Altagracia de Orituco por funcionarios militares, cuando conducÃa una camioneta que dÃas antes habÃa sido robada a un fiscal del ministerio PÃºblico.
Los delincuentes solicitaban una importante suma de dinero para devolver el vehÃculo a su dueÃ±o.
Es por ello que sorprender a estas bandas delictivas se ha convertido en una tarea cuesta arriba para las autoridades policiales y militares, porque no han logrado determinar a travÃ©s de quienes se fuga la informaciÃ³n de los operativos que se han preparado para combatirlos.
Lo mÃ¡s cerca que la policÃa ha estado recientemente de la banda de â€œEl Juvenalâ€ fue el pasado 20 de julio, cuando funcionarios de la subdelegaciÃ³n del Cicpc de El Sombrero, en GuÃ¡rico, lograron la detenciÃ³n de uno de los integrantes, que quedÃ³ identificado como â€œEl Andresitoâ€, a quien solo se le incautaron 40 municiones de alto calibre.
