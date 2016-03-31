Banca Comunitaria Banesco incrementó los montos máximos de los microcréditos

Los empresarios de las zonas populares podrán solicitar hasta Bs. 10 millones en Préstamos para Trabajar y con plazo de pago hasta por 60 meses, según su capacidad de pago y su historial crediticio

Banca Comunitaria, el brazo de bancarización de Banesco Banco Universal, ajustó los montos máximos para el otorgamiento de microcréditos a través de su producto Préstamo para Trabajar. Los nuevos valores van desde Bs. 10.000 hasta Bs. 10.000.000, con cuotas de pago mensual e intereses fijos.

Desde su creación, Banca Comunitaria ha otorgado más de 270.000 microcréditos a empresarios que operan en las zonas populares del país y al cierre de 2015 acumulaba una cartera de microcréditos por Bs. 19,07 millardos. Banca Comunitaria ha atendido a 402.585 clientes desde el año 2006.

Hemos ajustado los montos a la realidad y las necesidades de nuestros clientes. Invitó a todos los empresarios que están en las zonas populares a acercarse a alguna de nuestras Agencias Comunitarias o solicitar la visita de un Asesor Comunitario para que conozcan las posibilidades de financiamiento con las que cuentan y con las que podemos apoyarles a hacer crecer sus negocios, enumeró Albarrán.

Los interesados puede solicitar el Préstamo para Trabajar (microcrédito) en las agencias de Banca Comunitaria, o pedir lavisita de un Asesor a través de la página www.bancacomunitariabanesco.com. Los requisitos para solicitar el Préstamo para Trabajar son: ser mayor de edad; tener más de un año de antigüedad en la microempresa; y cédula de identidad.

Gracias al Préstamo para Trabajar, el cliente tiene una oportunidad para hacer crecer y desarrollar su negocio. Además puede asistir al Programa de Formación de Microempresarios donde aprenderá elementos de administración y mercadeo, entre otros, que le ayudarán en su empresa. Por último, siendo responsables en sus compromisos les permitirá optar a mayores crédito y otros productos y servicios en Banesco en la medida en que su negocio crece

Héctor Albarrán

Vicepresidente de Banca Comunitaria de Banesco

Otros de los beneficios del producto son:

  • Pago a través de cuotas fijas mensuales entre 3 y 60 meses, a una tasa de interés fija (24,00%).
  • Contar con apoyo y orientación en el lugar de trabajo durante el tiempo de vigencia del préstamo.
  • Posibilidad de calcular las cuotas del préstamo en el simulador de Préstamo para Trabajar en la página web.
  • Acceso a servicios de pago a través de BanescOnline.

Hemos tenido clientes que nunca habían recibido atención financiera y gracias al apoyo crediticio pudieron consolidar y hacer crecer sus negocios, con el impacto positivo que ello implica tanto para las familias de ese empresario popular como para el entorno en el que está. Ahora muchos de esos clientes son atendidos por nosotros en otros segmentos distintos al de la Banca Comunitaria; es decir, sus necesidades y expectativas financieras se incrementaron dado el crecimiento de sus negocios y hoy día son atendidos en los segmentos Premium o Pymes con los que contamos en Banesco; donde les seguimos acompañando en materializar sus sueños

Héctor Albarrán

Vicepresidente de Banca Comunitaria de Banesco

Banca Comunitaria está presente en 16 estados y su red de atención está conformada por 26 Agencias Comunitarias; 77 Barras de Atención y más de 600 Banesco Aquí, estos últimos son terminales bancarios ubicados en negocios o comercios de aliados en las zonas populares, que permiten a clientes Banesco realizar depósitos, retiros y consultas de saldos, entre otras operaciones. Atiende más de 8.000 barrios o zonas populares con sus productos y servicios.

