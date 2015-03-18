AsÃ­ explica TeleSur el aumento del combustible

La Nueva televisiÃ³n del Sur (Telesur), explicÃ³ mediante una curiosa fotografÃa por quÃ© deberÃa ser el aumento de la gasolina.
En la imagen colgada en su cuenta Twitter, ponen de base el precio del litro de gasolina en el paÃs, Bs. 0.098 y lo compraran con el costo de diferentes artÃculos.
â€œUn litro de gasolina en Venezuela cuesta cuatro veces menos que un carameloâ€, agregan en la llamativa infografÃa.
La comparaciÃ³n de precios la realizan con seis artÃculos. Un caramelo cuyo valor es de Bs. 5, un chocolate de Bs. 85, un litro de Leche Bs. 16, una Hogaza de pan Bs. 25, una hamburguesa Bs. 250 y un litro de refresco que cuesta Bs. 60.
En ninguna parte de la fotografÃa hacen alusiÃ³n a los Ãndices de inflaciÃ³n que existen en el paÃs.
