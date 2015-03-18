AsÃ­ explica TeleSur el aumento del combustible

AsÃ­ explica TeleSur el aumento del combustible

La Nueva televisiÃ³n del Sur (Telesur), explicÃ³ mediante una curiosa fotografÃ­a por quÃ© deberÃ­a ser el aumento de la gasolina.

En la imagen colgada en su cuenta Twitter, ponen de base el precio del litro de gasolina en el paÃ­s, Bs. 0.098 y lo compraran con el costo de diferentes artÃ­culos.

â€œUn litro de gasolina en Venezuela cuesta cuatro veces menos que un carameloâ€, agregan en la llamativa infografÃ­a.

La comparaciÃ³n de precios la realizan con seis artÃ­culos. Un caramelo cuyo valor es de Bs. 5, un chocolate de Bs. 85, un litro de Leche Bs. 16, una Hogaza de pan Bs. 25, una hamburguesa Bs. 250 y un litro de refresco que cuesta Bs. 60.

En ninguna parte de la fotografÃ­a hacen alusiÃ³n a los Ã­ndices de inflaciÃ³n que existen en el paÃ­s.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO