Asesinaron al exbeisbolista MartÃ­n Carrasquel

Asesinaron al exbeisbolista MartÃ­n Carrasquel

Por biendateao -
3116
792
COMPARTIR

El exbeisbolistaÂ MartÃ­n Carrasquel fue asesinado a golpes por unos delincuentes en elÂ centro de Caracas.

La informaciÃ³n la dio a conocer el equipo Cardenales de Lara en su cuenta en la red social Twitter. Carrasquel, de 83 aÃ±os de edad, fue agredido en el sectorÂ Â El Calvario, el 18 de julio. MuriÃ³ poco despuÃ©s de una semana por unÂ paro respiratorio.

Cardenales informÃ³ que hoy serÃ¡ el sepelio de Carrasquel en elÂ Cementerio del Este, en La Guairita.Â MartÃ­n es hermano deÂ Domingo y Alfonso “Chico” Carrasquel.

MartÃ­n Carrasquel jugÃ³ como lanzador entre 1949 y 1960 con Patriotas de Venezuela, Sabios de Vargas, Gavilanes, Licoreros de Pampero y Leones del Caracas. DejÃ³ marca de 7 victorias y 16 derrotas, con efectividad de 4.50 en los 317.2 episodios que completÃ³ en 104 partidos.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

792 COMENTARIOS

  1. 153291 520413Outstanding read, I recently passed this onto a colleague who has been performing just a little research on that. And the man really bought me lunch because I came across it for him smile So allow me to rephrase that: Appreciate your lunch! 895153

  3. 89833 315029Sorry for the huge review, but Im truly loving the new Zune, and hope this, as nicely as the outstanding reviews some other individuals have written, will assist you decide if its the proper choice for you. 22668

  7. A7mFjY You completed certain good points there. I did a search on the theme and found the majority of persons will have the same opinion with your blog.

  8. your blog is really a walk-through for all of the information you wanted about this and didn at know who to ask. Glimpse here, and you all definitely discover it.

  34. you are really a good webmaster. The website loading speed is amazing. It seems that you are doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a excellent job on this topic!

  36. What a fun pattern! It as great to hear from you and see what you ave sent up to. All of the projects look great! You make it so simple to this. Thanks

  37. Your style is so unique compared to other folks I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.

  68. Normally I don at read post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing taste has been amazed me. Thanks, very great post.

  75. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  76. It as actually a nice and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you shared this useful tidbit with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  89. Thanks , I have just been looking for info about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered so far. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

  123. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  126. I’аve learn several excellent stuff here. Certainly worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you set to make the sort of wonderful informative web site.

  128. Keep up the fantastic piece of work, I read few articles on this site and I think that your site is real interesting and contains bands of superb info.

  155. This very blog is definitely interesting and diverting. I have picked a lot of interesting advices out of it. I ad love to return over and over again. Cheers!

  165. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers

  174. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!

  179. Casinoonline-uk is a gambling casino review resource for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. You’ll be able to obtain ranks of casino, free casino contests and latest broadcast at Casinoonline-uk.net.

  183. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Enterprise created by Michael Jemery. The mission of Emeryeps.com is to produce SEO services and help Portland organizations with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the rankings of the search engines. Find us at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  185. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Business constructed by Mike Koosher. The aim of IMSCSEO.com is to cater SEO services and help SG agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to help them ascend the ranks of Google or bing. Come to imscsseo.com

  186. IMSCSEO is a Singapore SEO Enterprise constructed by Mike Koosher. The role of IMSCSEO.com is to provide you with SEO services and help SG enterprises with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them ascend the ranking of Google and yahoo. Try us @ imscsseo.com

  193. I merely need to notify you that I am new to writing and utterly valued your work. Likely I am most likely to remember your blog post . You certainly have outstanding article materials. Value it for giving out with us your internet site document

  198. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  199. Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What web host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  209. I just wish to inform you that I am new to writing a blog and undeniably valued your site. Very likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You literally have wonderful article information. Get Pleasure From it for telling with us your very own internet site webpage

  211. I just want to reveal to you that I am new to blog posting and absolutely liked your site. Very possible I am most likely to store your blog post . You undoubtedly have excellent article information. Like it for giving out with us your own web article

  213. I really need to advise you that I am new to writing and incredibly admired your article. Most likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You simply have amazing article information. Love it for giving out with us all of your url post

  216. It’s almost unattainable to encounter well-informed men and women on this niche, even though you come across as like you realize the things that you’re preaching about! Appreciation

  221. It can be near impossible to encounter well-educated individual on this matter, and yet you appear like you understand which you’re preaching about! With Thanks

  222. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Company. The purpose of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply Buy PBN Links services and help enterprises with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the positions of Bing or google.

  224. It truly is near close to impossible to see well-educated women and men on this content, however, you appear like you understand the things you’re covering! Thanks

  226. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Agency. The goal of Market.Source-wave.com is to offer you Buy PBN Links services and help agencies with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the positions of Bing or google.

  234. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Online Business launched by Mike Koosher. The intent of IMSCSEO.com is to extend SEO services and help Singapore internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them climb the positions of Google. Visit imscsseo.com

  235. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Provider set up by Mike Koosher. The mission of IMSCSEO.com is to extend SEO services and help Singapore businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to assist them progress the standing of Google and yahoo. Try us @ imscsseo.com

  237. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Vendor put together by Michael Jemery. The cause of Emeryeps.com is to supply SEO services and help Portland internet businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the ranks of the search engines. Continue here at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  238. Emeryeps is a Portland SEO Contractor created by Michael Jemery. The function of Emeryeps.com is to offer you SEO services and help Portland corporations with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the rankings of Bing or google. Continue here at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  244. SATTAMATKA

    […]we prefer to honor several other web web pages on the web, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  246. I was very pleased to uncover this site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and I have you book marked to check out new stuff on your blog.

  247. I really hope to show you that I am new to putting up a blog and thoroughly loved your work. Likely I am going to remember your blog post . You really have fabulous article information. Delight In it for giving out with us your favorite website write-up

  262. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  269. I am really loving the theme/design of your blog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility issues? A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any tips to help fix this issue?|

  272. I was wondering if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or 2 pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?|

  304. Usually I don at read article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, quite nice post.

  306. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve learn a few excellent stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you put to make this kind of great informative web site.

  307. My brother recommended I might like this website. He used to be totally right. This submit actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!|

  309. I merely need to notify you that I am new to blogging and utterly adored your website. More than likely I am prone to remember your blog post . You simply have extraordinary article blog posts. Love it for discussing with us your main web report

  314. You’ll find it almost unattainable to see well-updated americans on this issue, then again you seem like you realize those things you’re raving about! Appreciation

  320. I was very happy to find this website. I need to to thank you for your time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to see new information in your site.

  323. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  327. Hi! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my good old room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this post to him. Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thanks for sharing!|

  329. Hey there! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Dallas Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the excellent work!|

  331. ijCGCa This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

  333. Brain

    […]we like to honor many other world wide web websites on the internet, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  337. Hi would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time choosing between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal. The reason I ask is because your layout seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique. P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!|

  348. Hi there! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to start. Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Cheers|

  361. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

  370. We’re a bunch of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done an impressive job and our whole community will likely be thankful to you.|

  371. Education;

    […]that will be the finish of this report. Right here youll locate some internet sites that we believe youll enjoy, just click the links over[…]

  380. I will immediately seize your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me realize in order that I may just subscribe. Thanks.

  381. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn at show up. Grrrr well I am not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say superb blog!

  384. Hey very cool website!! Man .. Beautiful .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds additionally? I am happy to search out a lot of helpful info right here in the publish, we need develop more techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  410. magnificent put up, very informative. I ponder why the other experts of this sector do not realize this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you’ve a great readers’ base already!|

  428. It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I wish to read more things about it!|

  440. It’s nearly unattainable to come across well-informed viewers on this content, even though you look like you know what you’re posting on! Regards

  442. I simply have to share it with you that I am new to blogging and thoroughly admired your write-up. Very likely I am likely to store your blog post . You definitely have excellent article information. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us the best blog page

  444. I was excited to discover this great site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and I have you saved to fav to check out new information in your blog.

  445. Hello! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept talking about this. I will forward this article to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks for sharing!|

  447. I really hope to reveal to you that I am new to writing a blog and clearly enjoyed your webpage. More than likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You definitely have excellent article material. Be Grateful For it for sharing with us your favorite url webpage

  464. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that are interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  469. You’ll find it practically unthinkable to encounter well-educated people on this issue, still, you come across as like you fully understand what exactly you’re covering! Appreciation

  472. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind writing some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  473. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d definitely donate to this superb blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to brand new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|

  474. Greetings here, just turned out to be alert to your article through The Big G, and found that it is very informational. I’ll be grateful if you decide to keep up this post.

  476. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  477. Thank you for another informative site. The place else may I get that kind of information written in such an ideal method? I have a challenge that I am simply now operating on, and I’ve been at the look out for such info.|

  479. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thanks, However I am going through problems with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I can’t join it. Is there anybody having identical RSS issues? Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond? Thanks!!|

  482. Hi There! We are searching for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $100 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  483. Hi here, just started to be mindful of your blog page through Search engines like google, and realized that it is really informative. I’ll like in the event you retain these.

  484. Good morning here, just became receptive to your weblog through Bing and yahoo, and discovered that it is very entertaining. I’ll like if you keep up these.

  490. Hiya here, just started to be mindful of your webpage through Google, and found that it’s seriously entertaining. I’ll be grateful should you maintain these.

  491. You have made some really good points there. I checked on the net for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  493. You’ve made some good points there. I looked on the web for more info about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.|

  494. Gday there, just got conscious of your web page through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it’s pretty entertaining. I’ll like should you decide continue this idea.

  496. I just need to advise you that I am new to writing and absolutely adored your website. Very possible I am inclined to store your blog post . You really have memorable article information. Admire it for telling with us your main internet information

  497. I just intend to inform you you that I am new to blog posting and totally valued your website. Probably I am prone to store your blog post . You definitely have fabulous article content. Love it for giving out with us your internet article

  498. I just desire to inform you you that I am new to blogging and certainly enjoyed your report. Very possible I am likely to remember your blog post . You simply have fantastic article content. Like it for share-out with us your main domain write-up

  500. I merely hope to notify you that I am new to posting and incredibly loved your website. Likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You certainly have superb article blog posts. Be Thankful For it for swapping with us the best site page

  508. I really wish to share it with you that I am new to wordpress blogging and utterly enjoyed your work. Most likely I am probably to save your blog post . You truly have magnificent article content. Be Thankful For it for expressing with us all of your internet site document

  512. Wow, amazing blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.

  515. I simply want to tell you that I am new to blog posting and completely enjoyed your work. Very likely I am likely to save your blog post . You certainly have great article materials. Acknowledge it for telling with us the best internet site information

  518. Gday there, just started to be familiar with your article through Yahoo and bing, and found that it is quite interesting. I will appreciate if you decide to persist this idea.

  524. Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to far added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?|

  529. Hey there would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good hosting provider at a reasonable price? Kudos, I appreciate it!|

  532. Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clearness to your post is just great and that i can assume you are knowledgeable on this subject. Fine together with your permission allow me to snatch your RSS feed to stay up to date with impending post. Thanks one million and please continue the rewarding work.|

  535. whoah this weblog is wonderful i really like studying your articles. Keep up the good work! You know, lots of individuals are searching round for this information, you can aid them greatly. |

  540. I’m no longer positive where you’re getting your info, however good topic. I needs to spend a while finding out much more or figuring out more. Thanks for magnificent information I was searching for this information for my mission.|

  548. Hello here, just got aware of your web page through Search engines like google, and discovered that it’s truly useful. I’ll appreciate if you decide to maintain this idea.

  551. I was very pleased to discover this site. I need to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to check out new information in your site.

  552. I’m more than happy to uncover this great site. I want to to thank you for your time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and I have you bookmarked to check out new information on your site.

  553. It really is proper occasion to produce some plans for the foreseeable future. I’ve scan this blog post and if I should, I want to suggest to you you handful of enlightening recommendation.

  555. I was excited to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and i also have you book marked to look at new information on your web site.

  566. I was pretty pleased to discover this page. I need to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and I have you book marked to see new stuff in your website.

  567. Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this web site.

  571. Hi here, just got mindful of your post through Search engines like google, and found that it’s very entertaining. I will be grateful if you retain this informative article.

  576. I’m extremely pleased to discover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new stuff on your site.

  578. Please let me know if you’re looking for a author for your weblog. You have some really great articles and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an e-mail if interested. Kudos!|

  583. I am looking for Exotic Car Owners because most owners want a personal transporter for their private collection. This is the service I provide. I can transport a single car or your whole collection at once. I can also store your vehicles short and long term. Check out LGMSports.com or call me and we can start this off right. I’m Mark 714-620-5472

  584. Good morning here, just turned aware of your blog page through Yahoo and bing, and found that it’s truly entertaining. I’ll appreciate should you maintain these.

  588. You could certainly see your enthusiasm within the work you write. The sector hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. All the time go after your heart.|

  591. Heya there, just became aware of your article through Search engine, and have found that it’s truly educational. I will be grateful should you persist these.

  593. I was very pleased to discover this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely savored every part of it and I have you book-marked to see new stuff on your website.

  595. It really is convenient opportunity to produce some desires for the long-run. I’ve read through this blog posting and if I could, I wish to recommend you a few intriguing recommendations.

  596. Wow! This could be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your effort.

  598. Good morning here, just turned conscious of your writings through Bing, and realized that it is pretty educational. I will value if you decide to retain this post.

  600. I’m excited to find this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely loved every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new stuff in your blog.

  602. I’m pretty pleased to find this great site. I want to to thank you for your time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new things on your web site.

  620. Wow! This can be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Great. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  622. Hey would you mind letting me know which hosting company you’re utilizing? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a honest price? Thank you, I appreciate it!|

  624. I’m very pleased to find this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every little bit of it and I have you book-marked to check out new information in your blog.

  625. Miles de policías se han manifestado hoy, bajo la lluvia, en Madrid, convocados por el Sindicato Unificado de Policía (SUP), mayoritario en el cuerpo, para trasladar al Ministerio del Interior su malestar por los recortes salariales a los agentes. Las derechas han sido siempre las que se han presentado como las grandes defensoras de la patria, defensa que requiere los máximos sacrificios de los que están a su servicio. Y el servicio técnico no esta mal la verdad y eso que estaba acojonado por lo que se leia a veces.

  627. Hello here, just started to be mindful of your article through The Big G, and discovered that it’s quite interesting. I’ll be grateful for if you retain such.

  628. This is the best day to make some schedules for the long run. I’ve scan this blog entry and if I can, I desire to propose you very few important assistance.

  629. Hi folks there, just became conscious of your website through Search engine, and have found that it is truly helpful. I’ll take pleasure in should you persist this approach.

  638. Your style is really unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.

  639. 福井歯医者

    […]we like to honor quite a few other web web pages around the net, even though they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Under are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  646. We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site offered us with valuable information to work on. You’ve done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.|

  651. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.|

  652. I?d should verify with you here. Which is not something I often do! I take pleasure in reading a publish that may make individuals think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!

  661. You have made some good points there. I checked on the net for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.

  663. I’d need to take advice from you here. Which is not something I normally do! I enjoy reading a piece which will get people to think. Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!

  673. Hi! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really appreciate your content. Please let me know. Thanks|

  674. Aw, this was a really good post. Spending some time and actual effort to create a great article… but what can I say… I hesitate a lot and never seem to get nearly anything done.|

  680. Wow! This could be one particular of the most beneficial blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  687. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!|

  708. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your magnificent post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO