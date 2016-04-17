Asesinaron a dirigente comunal por bolsas de comida en Guatire

Yeimy del Carmen Gómez Gil, de 36 años, presidenta del Consejo comunal del sector 2 de Las Casitas, en Guatire, fue asesinada por enfrentarse con dos antisociales que pretendían controlar la distribución de la comida de la zona.

La dirigente vecinal  había recibido varias amenazas desde que le asignaron el control de la distribución de alimentos regulados en Las Casitas. La víctima había denunciado la situación ante los organismos de seguridad, reseñó El Pitazo.

La noche del pasado sábado la banda delictiva volvió a amedrentar a la líder comunitaria. Se presume que hubo una discusión, uno de los sujetos sacó una pistola y le disparó.

Polizamora y Cicpc se desplegó en la zona para atrapar a los homicidas.

