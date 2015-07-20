Asesinan a tres hombres en un balneario en La CaÃ±ada

Asesinan a tres hombres en un balneario en La CaÃ±ada

Tres personas fueron baleadas en medio de un enfrentamiento que se registro en el balneario â€œPlaya Chicaâ€, ubicado en la CaÃ±ada de Urdaneta de Maracaibo, estado Zulia.

Se conociÃ³ que la balacera se iniciÃ³ cuando los propietarios pretendÃ­an cerrar el local, este domingo a las 9:00 de la noche.

Los fallecidos respondÃ­an a los nombres de John Smith Fuentes GonzÃ¡lez, de 33Â aÃ±os,Â AlexÃ¡nder JosÃ©Â Sarcos Amesty, de 21, y AlexÃ¡nder JosÃ© Sarcos SuÃ¡rez, de 40,0Â estos Ãºltimos eran padre e hijo.

Sarcos AmestyÂ ingreso alÂ Hospital General del Sur con una herida en la ceja izquierda y una en el muslo izquierdo. Â Mientras que su padreÂ falleciÃ³ en el Hospital ConcepciÃ³n I, de La CaÃ±ada.

