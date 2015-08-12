Asesina a la abuela de Nelson Belfort

Asesina a la abuela de Nelson Belfort

Por biendateao
3131
1001
El tercer crimen contra personas de la tercera edad en menos de una semana en la Gran Caracas se concretÃ³ la noche de este martes, cuando sujetos desconocidos asesinaron a golpes a una mujer identificada como Laura Inazoa de IstÃºriz, de 93 aÃ±os de edad, la vÃ­ctima era en vida abuela de Nelson Belfort, propietario del Circuito Nacional Belfort (CNB), cadena radial cerrada en 2010 por Ã³rdenes del Gobierno de Hugo ChÃ¡vez.
Extraoficialmente se conociÃ³ que la anciana se encontraba en su lugar de residencia, ubicada en la urbanizaciÃ³n La CampiÃ±a, del municipio Libertador en Caracas. Los implicados ingresaron al lugar y presuntamente fueron sorprendidos por la mujer mayor, contra quien arremetieron a golpes, causÃ¡ndole fractura de cuello, produciÃ©ndole la muerte, su cuerpo fue hallado envuelto en una sÃ¡bana.
Es preciso recordar que con el asesinato de la abuela de Belfort, que fue trasladada a la morgue de Bello Monte, suman tres adultos mayores en una semana. El primero de ellos fue el padrastro de Ricardo Ãlamo, mientras que el segundo fue el abogado estadounidense John Pate.

