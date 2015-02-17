AsdrÃºbal Cuauro: Un mundo aparte

Desde el comienzo mismo de la humanidad, el hombre ha sido torturado por otros hombres que descargan en alguien indefenso la sevicia y la miseria humana que son capaces de contener. En 1973, Alexander Solzhenitsin dio a conocer al mundo el horror de los campos de trabajo en la UniÃ³n SoviÃ©tica con su obra ArchipiÃ©lago Gulag. Sin embargo, en 1951, un joven periodista y escritor polaco, Gustaw Herling-Grudzinski, escribiÃ³ un libro autobiogrÃ¡fico cuyo tÃ­tulo hace honor al encabezado de este artÃ­culo, en el cual relata el trato cruel del rÃ©gimen comunista a millones de personas, incluido Ã©l mismo, en el campo ruso de ArjÃ¡nguelsk.

En abril 2004, el mundo se estremeciÃ³ por las torturas, abusos y humillaciones a reclusos iraquÃ­es por un grupo de soldados estadounidenses en la cÃ¡rcel de Abu Ghraib, en Irak, los cuales â€œincluÃ­an aislamientos prolongados, privaciones sensoriales (visual y auditiva), violenta remociÃ³n de ropa, explotaciÃ³n de las fobias de los prisioneros y amenazas en contra de miembros familiaresâ€ (Noticia Ahora, 2007).

En el paÃ­s, nos hemos horrorizado con el trato dado a los estudiantes, gente del pueblo, lÃ­deres polÃ­ticos y militares, en las cÃ¡rceles de La Rotunda y El Castillo de Puerto Cabello, Guasina, en los temidos sÃ³tanos de la Seguridad Nacional, y en la dÃ©cada del 60 hasta el 80 en los denominados Teatros de Operaciones.

En la actualidad, el Gobierno nacional mantiene cÃ¡rceles que nada tienen que envidiarle a aquellas. AsÃ­, en los sÃ³tanos del Sebin, en la Plaza Venezuela (Caracas) hay una especie de Abu Ghraib. Cinco pisos bajo tierra permanecen â€œenterradosâ€ en vida tres estudiantes detenidos, uno por protestar en las carpas frente a la sede de la ONU en Caracas y los otros dos, deportados de Colombia e imputados por conspiraciÃ³n, terrorismo e instigaciÃ³n a delinquir. Los carceleros la denominan â€œLa Tumbaâ€ y en su crÃ³nica Cinco sÃ³tanos contra el Sol (08-02-2015) Leonardo PadrÃ³n narra las terribles experiencias de los jÃ³venes y la tortura a la que son sometidos; mientras el Gobierno nacional se empecina en hacernos creer que es garante de los derechos humanos.

Recientemente, la fiscal general de la RepÃºblica, al referirse a los detenidos por la ola de protestas de febrero 2014 y meses posteriores, seÃ±alÃ³ que â€œhan recibido el trato que merecen en materia de derechos humanosâ€. El defensor del Pueblo en un programa de CNN en EspaÃ±ol dijo respecto a La Tumba: â€œLas actas firmadas por estos jÃ³venes revelan que ellos no han sido torturados en el Sebin, revelan que han recibido a los familiares directos y sus abogadosâ€. No obstante, aclara: â€œPedimos, por ejemplo, que tuvieran mÃ¡s salidas al sol y que puedan tener mayor acceso a llamadas telefÃ³nicasâ€ (elsiglo.com.ve, 11-02-2015).

Si no fuera por la tragedia, resultarÃ­a poco menos que risible la declaraciÃ³n del defensor del Pueblo, ya que es harto conocido que las personas sometidas a tortura cuando de firmar un acta se trata, con tal de librarse del castigo, firman y dicen lo que el carcelero quieren escuchar. Es tambiÃ©n curioso que el defensor inste a la policÃ­a polÃ­tica a dejar que los jÃ³venes tengan â€œmÃ¡s salidas al solâ€, lo cual confirma la versiÃ³n de PadrÃ³n de aislamientos prolongados y privaciones sensoriales. La tortura blanca, dice PadrÃ³n, â€œes impoluta. No deja huellas. No hay batazos en el hÃ­gado. Todo ocurre con la sepsia de los cirujanos. Todo pasa adentro, en los sÃ³tanos del cuerpo y de la mente (â€¦). Los estudiantes presos no se ven. Se gritan para saberse del otro lado (â€¦). El silencio es su techo, su pared, su piso…â€

Este columna de hoy es un homenaje a esos estudiantes presos, a los encerrados en otras cÃ¡rceles, a los que estÃ¡n â€œen libertadâ€ pero con rÃ©gimen de presentaciÃ³n y a los que hace un aÃ±o manifestaron valientemente y de manera pacÃ­fica por la libertad, la justicia, la paz y la democracia, utilizando las armas de la juventud: sus ideales, frescura y rebeldÃ­a. Es un recordatorio de todos los que perecieron en ese intento por elevar su voz de protesta y es un reconocimiento a los que continÃºan en el empeÃ±o pese a la la bestialidad de las fuerzas del orden pÃºblico.

Exalto el valor de los jÃ³venes que enfrentan la desolaciÃ³n de un paÃ­s sumido en la mÃ¡s grande negaciÃ³n de sÃ­ mismo, la falta de liderazgo y mediocridad de un gobierno que pretende mantenerse en el poder pero no atina a encontrarle respuesta a los graves problemas causados por su desconocimiento de la realidad nacional, la ineficiencia, la corrupciÃ³n y la falta de racionalidad para diseÃ±ar y ejecutar proyectos orientados a la sostenibilidad de un desarrollo integral que renueve las esperanzas perdidas. Un paÃ­s que enfrente sus mÃ¡s fieros fantasmas: la indiferencia, la anomia, la falta de producciÃ³n y de productividad y la presencia avasallante de un partido de gobierno que copa todos los Ã¡mbitos de la vida nacional, fomenta el desencuentro de la poblaciÃ³n y ha politizado en extremo la justicia.

Me uno a quienes exigen la libertad de los detenidos y el cierre definitivo de â€œLa Tumbaâ€. MÃ¡s temprano que tarde â€œel tiempo (que) todo lo quita y todo lo da; todo cambia, nada se aniquilaâ€ (Giordano Bruno) convertirÃ¡ el llanto de hoy en rÃ­os de alegrÃ­a y dignidad.