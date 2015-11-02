Asaltantes que robaron millÃ³n de dÃ³lares de casino en Aruba son de...

Asaltantes que robaron millÃ³n de dÃ³lares de casino en Aruba son de Maracaibo

Por biendateao -
504
93
COMPARTIR

La prensa local de Aruba reseÃ±Ã³Â que los tres delincuentes que asaltaron el casino Excelsior, el pasado lunes 26 de octubre, son de Maracaibo. Desde el principio de la investigaciÃ³n, seÂ manejÃ³ de que los asaltantes, quienes cargaron con un millÃ³n de dÃ³lares, eran de nacionalidad venezolana, pero luego las autoridades revelaron sus identidades e incluso su fecha y lugar de nacimiento.

En su portada impresa, el periÃ³dico Diario, publicÃ³ la fotografÃ­a de los tres hampones: Carlos JosÃ© Huerta Ibarra, de 34 aÃ±os; VÃ­ctor Manuel Valente Albornoz, de 24; y Julio CÃ©sar GarcÃ­a Capdevilla, de 26.

TrascendiÃ³ que Carlos Huerta residÃ­a en el sector Tierra Negra yÂ Â tiene antecedentesÂ por lesiones intencionales contra un delincuenteÂ en Maracaibo, ante el Tribunal Noveno de Control, segÃºn causa nÃºmeroÂ 9C-11.562-09. Ese hecho ocurriÃ³ el 28 de febrero de 2009.

Se conociÃ³ que VÃ­ctor Valente Albornoz, residente del sector Sierra Maestra de San Francisco,Â tambiÃ©n presenta historial judicial ante el Tribunal Primero de Juicio por el delito de aprovechamiento de vehÃ­culo proveniente de robo.

El 13 de mayo de 2009, sometieronÂ a un taxista para despojarlo de su carro, un Kia Picanto, en el sector Sierra Maestra, en San Francisco. Las comisiones policiales emprendieron su bÃºsqueda hasta dar con el auto robado en el sector Cumbres de Maracaibo y uno de sus ocupantes era Valente Albornoz. PagÃ³ tres aÃ±os en la cÃ¡rcel.

El tercer implicado en el megarrobo,Â Julio GarcÃ­a Capdevilla, recibiÃ³ medida cautelar por el delito de aprovechamiento de vehÃ­culo proveniente del robo y aprovechamiento de cosas provenientes del delito con circunstancias agravantes. ResideÂ Â en la urbanizaciÃ³n las Lomas, cerca del centro comercial las Tunas, en Maracaibo.

El denunciante dijo que en noviembre de 2012, loÂ sometieronÂ tres ladrones en casa de una amiga para despojarlos de sus pertenencias, como telÃ©fonos, una cadena de oro y un Toyota Corolla, aÃ±o 2011. Al dÃ­a siguiente, PolisurÂ visualizÃ³ el carro y al retenerlo tambiÃ©n detuvo a GarcÃ­a Capdevilla, con los objetos mencionados.


 

El pasado lunes, un comando especial policial fue activadoÂ luego del atracoÂ en el Excelsior Casino ubicado en el hotel Holiday Inn, en la isla.

La investigaciÃ³n se adelantÃ³Â conjuntamente con el Ministerio PÃºblico venezolano para resolver este hecho ocurrido el lunes 26 a primera hora de la maÃ±ana, confirmÃ³ Liliana Rasmijn, vocero de la policÃ­a de Aruba al portal informativo noticiacla.com.Â Rasmijn precisÃ³ que intensificaron el control por tierra y mar a lo largo de la isla para evitar que los tres delincuentes huyeran del paÃ­s caribeÃ±o.

Las verificaciones apuntaronÂ hacia quienes querÃ­anÂ abandonar la isla a travÃ©s del puerto, el aeropuerto y costas para lo cual la policÃ­a instalÃ³ un control de vehÃ­culos en cada distrito.




 

 

CÃ¡maras de seguridad captaron a los atracadores cuando entraron al casino Excelsior

 



 

 


 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

93 COMENTARIOS

  39. In my country we don at get any of this kind of article. Need to search around the globe for such quality stuff. I congratulate your effort. Keep it up!

  42. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  73. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!

  91. Thank you, I ave recently been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I ave discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?

  92. Thanks for some other wonderful article. The place else may anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal approach of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such info.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO