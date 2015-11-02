Asaltantes que robaron millÃ³n de dÃ³lares de casino en Aruba son de Maracaibo

La prensa local de Aruba reseÃ±Ã³Â que los tres delincuentes que asaltaron el casino Excelsior, el pasado lunes 26 de octubre, son de Maracaibo. Desde el principio de la investigaciÃ³n, seÂ manejÃ³ de que los asaltantes, quienes cargaron con un millÃ³n de dÃ³lares, eran de nacionalidad venezolana, pero luego las autoridades revelaron sus identidades e incluso su fecha y lugar de nacimiento.
En su portada impresa, el periÃ³dico Diario, publicÃ³ la fotografÃa de los tres hampones: Carlos JosÃ© Huerta Ibarra, de 34 aÃ±os; VÃctor Manuel Valente Albornoz, de 24; y Julio CÃ©sar GarcÃa Capdevilla, de 26.
TrascendiÃ³ que Carlos Huerta residÃa en el sector Tierra Negra yÂ Â tiene antecedentesÂ por lesiones intencionales contra un delincuenteÂ en Maracaibo, ante el Tribunal Noveno de Control, segÃºn causa nÃºmeroÂ 9C-11.562-09. Ese hecho ocurriÃ³ el 28 de febrero de 2009.
Se conociÃ³ que VÃctor Valente Albornoz, residente del sector Sierra Maestra de San Francisco,Â tambiÃ©n presenta historial judicial ante el Tribunal Primero de Juicio por el delito de aprovechamiento de vehÃculo proveniente de robo.
El 13 de mayo de 2009, sometieronÂ a un taxista para despojarlo de su carro, un Kia Picanto, en el sector Sierra Maestra, en San Francisco. Las comisiones policiales emprendieron su bÃºsqueda hasta dar con el auto robado en el sector Cumbres de Maracaibo y uno de sus ocupantes era Valente Albornoz. PagÃ³ tres aÃ±os en la cÃ¡rcel.
El tercer implicado en el megarrobo,Â Julio GarcÃa Capdevilla, recibiÃ³ medida cautelar por el delito de aprovechamiento de vehÃculo proveniente del robo y aprovechamiento de cosas provenientes del delito con circunstancias agravantes. ResideÂ Â en la urbanizaciÃ³n las Lomas, cerca del centro comercial las Tunas, en Maracaibo.
El denunciante dijo que en noviembre de 2012, loÂ sometieronÂ tres ladrones en casa de una amiga para despojarlos de sus pertenencias, como telÃ©fonos, una cadena de oro y un Toyota Corolla, aÃ±o 2011. Al dÃa siguiente, PolisurÂ visualizÃ³ el carro y al retenerlo tambiÃ©n detuvo a GarcÃa Capdevilla, con los objetos mencionados.
El pasado lunes, un comando especial policial fue activadoÂ luego del atracoÂ en el Excelsior Casino ubicado en el hotel Holiday Inn, en la isla.
La investigaciÃ³n se adelantÃ³Â conjuntamente con el Ministerio PÃºblico venezolano para resolver este hecho ocurrido el lunes 26 a primera hora de la maÃ±ana, confirmÃ³ Liliana Rasmijn, vocero de la policÃa de Aruba al portal informativo noticiacla.com.Â Rasmijn precisÃ³ que intensificaron el control por tierra y mar a lo largo de la isla para evitar que los tres delincuentes huyeran del paÃs caribeÃ±o.
Las verificaciones apuntaronÂ hacia quienes querÃanÂ abandonar la isla a travÃ©s del puerto, el aeropuerto y costas para lo cual la policÃa instalÃ³ un control de vehÃculos en cada distrito.
CÃ¡maras de seguridad captaron a los atracadores cuando entraron al casino Excelsior
XtTSSE Some truly prime articles on this web site , saved to bookmarks.
Wow, great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Really thank you! Fantastic.
I reckon something truly special in this website.
I really enjoy the blog article. Cool.
wow, awesome blog post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
This unique blog is really entertaining additionally diverting. I have picked a lot of interesting things out of this source. I ad love to go back again and again. Thanks a bunch!
I value the blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
There is apparently a bunch to know about this. I think you made certain nice points in features also.
Very good article. I will be facing some of these issues as well..
It as exhausting to search out educated people on this topic, but you sound like you already know what you are talking about! Thanks
Very neat article post.Thanks Again. Will read on
put this information together. I once again find myself spending a lot of time both reading and commenting.
post to be updated regularly. It contains nice information.
Looking forward to reading more. Great blog.Really thank you! Really Great.
Major thanks for the blog article.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Great post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
I think this is a real great blog post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
I truly appreciate this post. Ia??a?аАааАТаЂ ve been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thanks again
There is noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made certain good factors in options also.
A big thank you for your blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
The players a maneuvers came on the opening day. She also happens to be an unassailable lead.
Looking around I like to look around the web, regularly I will just go to Digg and follow thru
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Much thanks again.
Very often I go to see this blog. It very much is pleasant to me. Thanks the author
Really appreciate you sharing this blog. Fantastic.
some genuinely interesting details you have written.
Say, you got a nice article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Thank you for your blog article.Thanks Again.
Woh I your articles , saved to favorites !.
you ave gotten a fantastic weblog right here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my blog?
Wow, amazing weblog structure! How long have you ever been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The total look of your web site is great, let alone the content!
Wow, great article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
I think this is a real great article. Will read on
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, let alone the content!
Very neat article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
Very good post. I absolutely appreciate this site. Keep it up!
In my country we don at get any of this kind of article. Need to search around the globe for such quality stuff. I congratulate your effort. Keep it up!
Major thanks for the blog article.Thanks Again. Want more.
Very interesting points you have noted, thanks for putting up.
This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!
metal detector used for sale WALSH | ENDORA
visit always a major fan of linking to bloggers that I enjoy but really don at get a great deal of link really like from
You, my pal, ROCK! I found exactly the information I already searched everywhere and simply couldn at find it. What an ideal web site.
Some genuinely nice stuff on this internet internet site , I it.
I truly appreciate this article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Major thanks for the blog. Awesome.
I think this is a real great article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Looking around I like to browse in various places on the internet, regularly I will go to Digg and follow thru
Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, as well as the content!
Major thanks for the post. Great.
Appreciate you sharing, great blog. Keep writing.
Great, thanks for sharing this article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Im thankful for the blog article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Im grateful for the blog.Thanks Again. Will read on
Say, you got a nice article.Really thank you! Really Cool.
It is best to take part in a contest for among the best blogs on the web. I all recommend this site!
None of us inside of the organisation ever doubted the participating in power, Maiden reported.
What as up, just wanted to say, I liked this post. It was helpful. Keep on posting!
I think this is a real great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
May I use Wikipedia content in my blog without violating the copyright law?
Very good blog post. I definitely love this website. Stick with it!
Really enjoyed this article post.Really thank you! Really Great.
pretty valuable material, overall I feel this is worth a bookmark, thanks
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I
Im grateful for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog post. Fantastic.
Great article. Want more.
I think this is a real great blog post.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
A big thank you for your post.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Really enjoyed this blog.Thanks Again. Awesome.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks!
teacup maltese puppies california WALSH | ENDORA
Thanks so much for the post.Really thank you! Will read on…
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!
really fastidious piece of writing on building up new web site.
The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. At all times follow your heart.
Some really fantastic info , Gladiolus I detected this.
It as not that I want to duplicate your web-site, but I really like the design and style. Could you tell me which design are you using? Or was it tailor made?
My brother suggested I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post actually made my day. You cann at imagine just how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Wow, what a video it is! Actually nice quality video, the lesson given in this video is actually informative.
Wohh exactly what I was looking for, appreciate it for putting up.
Your style is unique compared to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this site.
more strategies in this regard, thank you for sharing…… My web-site holiday Costa Blanca (Von)
Loving the info on this site, you have done great job on the posts.
I truly appreciate this blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
Really informative article. Cool.
This is one awesome article.Much thanks again. Will read on…
Thank you, I ave recently been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the best I ave discovered till now. But, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
Thanks for some other wonderful article. The place else may anyone get that kind of info in such an ideal approach of writing? I ave a presentation next week, and I am at the look for such info.
wow, awesome post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.