Arturo Vidal: “Les fallÃ© a todos”

El futbolista chileno Arturo Vidal pidiÃ³ hoy disculpas por el accidente de trÃ¡fico que protagonizÃ³ este martes por la noche cuando conducÃ­a en estado de ebriedad y dijo estar “arrepentido” y “avergonzado” por lo sucedido porque les fallÃ³ “a todos”
EFE

“Quiero disculparme con mis compaÃ±eros, el cuerpo tÃ©cnico, los dirigentes y con todo el paÃ­s”, dijo entre lÃ¡grimas Vidal en una comparecencia ante los medios de comunicaciÃ³n, en la que agregÃ³: “Les fallÃ© a todos”.

El jugador, visiblemente afectado, reconociÃ³ que el accidente, en el que estuvo implicado otro vehÃ­culo, fue por su culpa y lamentÃ³ haber puesto en riesgo la vida de su mujer, que lo acompaÃ±aba en el automÃ³vil, y la de “muchas personas” al conducir despuÃ©s de beber alcohol.

Vidal explicÃ³ que estuvo en un casino cerca de Rancagua y se tomÃ³ “dos tragos” antes de sufrir el accidente, que se produjo cuando regresaba a Santiago para incorporarse a la concentraciÃ³n del equipo chileno.

“Me cuesta mucha hablar. Estoy muy avergonzado de lo que pasÃ³”, seÃ±alÃ³ Vidal, quien agradeciÃ³ el apoyo de la gente y se comprometiÃ³ a “dar lo mÃ¡ximo” para ayudar a la Roja a ganar la Copa AmÃ©rica.

El jugador llegÃ³ al recinto deportivo donde estÃ¡ concentrado el equipo pasado el mediodÃ­a despuÃ©s de someterse al control de detenciÃ³n en un juzgado de Santiago.

