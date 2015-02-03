Artista Karem Arrieta: â€œ A pesar de lo que se vive en Venezuela, hay mucha gente valiosa”

La talentosa y reconocida artista zuliana , Karem Arrieta quien reside hace 22 aÃ±os en Ruan, Francia, hablÃ³ sobre la influencia en su arte, â€œla gente allÃ¡ (Francia) me dice que mi trabajo es muy latinoamericano, pero todo lo que me influencia allÃ¡ es europeo ,sin embargo, yo lo transformo con que la traje de aquÃ (…,) soyÂ como la indiecita que llega y ve todo ese esplendor y lo tomo de allÃ , lo digiero y lo transformo, y sale una cosa maracucha.â€
Su Â inspiraciÃ³n no ha cambiado, Arrieta, seÃ±alÃ³ durante el programa radial DÃ¡maso 2.0 , Â que actualmente los fondos de sus retratos ya no son tan cargados, “he eliminado las cuadrÃculas que tenÃa, aunque ellas desaparecieron solas, estoy dibujando, haciendo pasteles, dibujos de grandes formatos.â€
karemarrieta.com/ Â es el portal donde se exponen sus Ãºltimos trabajos (2013, 2014), Â posee una galerÃa donde se exponen varios artistas zulianos como Pedro Morales, HernÃ¡n Alvarado, ademÃ¡s de artistas, ingleses, americanos, australianos,â€ la idea era demostrar cosas que no se veÃan en esa ciudad del mundo para que la genteÂ tuviera una idea mÃ¡s grande de toda la diversidad de artistas, y culturaâ€, resaltÃ³ la artista zuliana.
Â´Madronas NegrasÂ´, es su Ãºltimo trabajo el cual tuvo Ã©xito, este es â€œun homenaje a las mujeres esclavas Â que criaron niÃ±os que no eran suyos y en detrimento de sus propios hijos, eran obligadas e igualmente se establecÃa una relaciÃ³n y luego eran negadas, una violencia mÃ¡s de la esclavitudâ€ dijo.
AfirmÃ³ que el exitoso proyecto tuvo previamente una investigaciÃ³n exhaustiva, â€œaunque en Â Venezuela no hay mucha documentaciÃ³n sobre la esclavitud, Â muy pocos estudios, este es un problema en Venezuela, no haber asumido ese pasado de esclavo y que trae mucha consecuencia ahora.”
“Es un tema muy actual, porque yo veo una negaciÃ³n de nuestro pasado, que estÃ¡ en nuestro cuerpo, la mayorÃa no aceptan esos orÃgenes negros que todos tenemos, en la moda.Â Quienes estÃ¡n en el poder lo utilizan como medio de agresiÃ³n y de violencia, represiÃ³n y rencor en vez de asumir y construir a partir de eso.â€ dijo
Asimismo, dedicÃ³ una palabras a los artistas zulianos â€œa pesar de lo que se viven en Venezuela, hay mucha gente valiosa, jÃ³venes haciendo muchas cosas interesantes, con la adversidad hace que sea algo fuert,e pero creo que van a surgir en cuanto tengan la oportunidad.â€
Biendateao| Marlyn LeÃ³n
