Arias Cárdenas: Saqueos son inducidos

Francisco Arias Cárdenas, gobernador del estado Zulia, aseguró que las protestas, los saqueos y los hechos violentos que tienen dos días ocurriendo en la entidad son actos “inducidos”.
“No vamos a permitir que se repitan hechos como los de anoche. Estos actos son inducidos, son orientados. Esta mañana pretendieron agarrar a piedras del Cuartel Libertador”, afirmó el gobernador en rueda de prensa.
Arias Cárdenas se reunió con autoridades de seguridad, el comandante de la Guardia Nacional, Néstor Reverol, el defensor del Pueblo, Tarek William Saab y el ministro de Ecosocialismo y Agua, Ernesto Paiva.
Destacó que la crisis no puede ser la razón para actos violentos e indicó que “ciertamente tenemos corregir las fallas en los horarios de aplicación del plan de administración de carga”.
Hizo un llamado a la calma. “Hacemos un llamado a la sindéresis y a la cordura a los radicales. Vivimos tiempos duros pero vamos a levantarnos”, apuntó.
