Arias: Bachaqueros venden a precios internacionales al mismo pueblo de la Guajira

El gobernador de Zulia, Francisco Arias CÃ¡rdenas, expresÃ³ este lunes que la OperaciÃ³n LiberaciÃ³n del Pueblo (OLP) aplicada en el Zulia es un paso para contrarrestar el delito del bachaqueo y restablecer el abastecimiento en la regiÃ³n afectada por el contrabando de extracciÃ³n hacia Colombia.

Las declaraciones las hizo durante una entrevista en el noticiero VenevisiÃ³n.

â€œBachaqueros venden a unos precios internacionales al mismo pueblo de la Guajiraâ€, expresÃ³.

Sobre Los FilÃºos, ubicado al norte de Paraguaipoa, en direcciÃ³n hacia Guarero y La Raya afirmÃ³ que ha fungido como â€œun centro de altÃ­sima rotaciÃ³n que recibe productos del bachaqueo que son movidos rÃ¡pidamente a la frontera, son centenares de motocicletas, de carros y de personas que esquivan la alcabala de Guarero y pasan por un camellÃ³n hacia Colombiaâ€, expresÃ³.
El gobernador asegurÃ³ que: â€œDesarticular este centro es contribuir a la liberaciÃ³n del pueblo de la Guajira, ahÃ­ un grupo pequeÃ±o de contrabandistas esclavizan a quienes venden para ellos, a quienes dependen de ellosâ€.

Para el gobernador la OLP en LosÂ FilÃºosÂ en una primera fase es unÂ Â â€œesfuerzo de liberaciÃ³n para el pueblo de la Guajira y desmontar elÂ bachaqueoÂ que existe enÂ Maracaibo,Â en la Costa Oriental y que atrae como unaÂ subsionadoraÂ productos de toda Venezuela. Es un buen esfuerzo,Â impactante, que comenzÃ³ a las 2:00 de la madrugada, muy bien integrado, con del secreto necesario para la operaciÃ³n. Alguien podrÃ­a decir, pero Â¿por quÃ© no mÃ¡s? solo 170 mil litros de gasolina, bueno este es un centro de rÃ¡pida rotaciÃ³n, no son grandes galpones, es un centro constituido por una suerte de viviendas, ranchos en algunos ocasiones y depÃ³sitos medianos pegadas unas al lado de otra.

MÃ¡s temprano, a travÃ©s de su cuenta en twitterÂ @PanchoArias2012, el gobernador informÃ³: â€œIniciamos reuniÃ³n de trabajo, a esta hora, analizando los resultados de la OLP realizada ayer en Los FilÃºosâ€.


 

 

 


