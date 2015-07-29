Aprueban aumento de Bs. 10 para el pasaje

Aprueban aumento de Bs. 10 para el pasaje

Los usuarios deberÃ¡n sumar 10 bolÃ­vares mÃ¡s al pasaje. Fuentes del Intcuma aseguraron a La Verdad que el incremento solicitado por los transportistas entrarÃ¡ en vigencia a partir del 17 de agosto.

Erasmo AliÃ¡n, presidente de la Central Ãšnica de Transporte (CTU), asegurÃ³ que se han hecho cinco reuniones, “la Ãºltima propuesta se presentÃ³ hace algunos dÃ­as, pero hasta que la alcaldesa Eveling Trejo de Rosales no haga el anuncio oficial, yo tampoco puedo hacerlo. El llamado es al gremio del transporte a esperar que la mandataria municipal, estampe su firma para que podamos salir a anunciar el aumento”.

Por ahora las tarifas mantienen su costo actual: 10 bolÃ­vares el corto y 17 bolÃ­vares el largo en carritos por puesto; en microbuses y autobuses en 15 bolÃ­vares. “Quien se exceda de este costo serÃ¡ sancionado. A los usuarios les pedimos que nos hagan llegar las irregularidades para levantar un informe e inmediatamente pasarlo al Intcuma. Ellos se encargarÃ¡n de sancionarlos”.

Luisa Godoy / Maracaibo / lgodoy@laverdad.com | LA VERDAD

