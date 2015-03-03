Apple supera a Samsung en ventas mundiales de smartphones

Apple supera a Samsung en ventas mundiales de smartphones

Apple fue el mayor vendedor de smartphones a nivel global en el cuarto trimestre de 2014 y superÃ³ a Samsung Electronics por primera vez desde 2011, segÃºn la firma de investigaciÃ³n Gartner.
Apple vendiÃ³ 74,8 millones de telÃ©fonos a usuarios finales en todo el mundo, mÃ¡s que los 73 millones vendidos por Samsung, segÃºn el informe de Gartner.
El Ã©xito del iPhone 6 y del iPhone 6 Plus -los modelos mÃ¡s recientes del popular telÃ©fono de Apple, que cuentan con una pantalla mÃ¡s grande- impulsaron las ventas de la compaÃ±Ã­a en su primer trimestre, que terminÃ³ el 27 de diciembre.
La compaÃ±Ã­a reportÃ³ una ganancia de 18.000 millones de dÃ³lares para el perÃ­odo, la mayor jamÃ¡s informada por una empresa que cotiza en bolsa, segÃºn el analista de S&P Howard Silverblatt.
Las ventas de los smartphones de Apple se dispararon cerca de un 49% en el cuarto trimestre, segÃºn Gartner. En contraste, las ventas de Samsung registraron una caÃ­da de casi un 12%.
En enero, Samsung reportÃ³ su quinto trimestre consecutivo de caÃ­da de utilidades en su divisiÃ³n de dispositivos mÃ³viles.
Samsung sigue tendiendo dificultades para controlar su menguante participaciÃ³n en el mercado de smartphones, que alcanzÃ³ su punto mÃ¡s alto en el tercer trimestre del 2013″, afirmÃ³ el analista principal de investigaciones de Gartner, Anshul Gupta.
AdemÃ¡s de perder participaciÃ³n de mercado ante el iPhone, que es mÃ¡s caro, la firma surcoreana ha estado compitiendo con vendedores chinos de bajo costo, como Xiaomi y Huawei .
Samsung dio a conocer el lunes su nueva gama de telÃ©fonos avanzados Galaxy S delgados, fabricados con metales de la industria aeronÃ¡utica.
Reuters

