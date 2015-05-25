Â¿Apple publicÃ³ por error una imagen del nuevo iPhone 6C?

La imagen apareciÃ³ durante un rato en la tiena online antes de que Apple la quitara.

Las filtraciones ya son parte de todos los dÃ­as en el mundo tecnolÃ³gico, sin embargo, nunca deja de sorprendernos cuando es la propia empresa fabricante la que adelanta uno de sus propios productos antes del anuncio oficial.

Esta vez fue el turno de Apple, que al publicar en su tienda online el nuevo Dock con conector Lightning, incluyÃ³ por â€œerrorâ€ una imagen de lo que parece ser un nuevo telÃ©fono. A simple vista luce como un iPhone 5C, pero si se pone atenciÃ³n, hay una importante diferencia: el botÃ³n de inicio es igual al Touch ID del iPhone 6 y iPhone 6 Plus.

Â¿SerÃ¡ que se trata del rumorado iPhone 6C? Por ahora no lo sabemos, lo Ãºnico cierto es que luego de que se diera a conocer la noticia, Apple retirÃ³ la imagen y la sustituyÃ³ por otra en la que ahora sÃ­ se muestra un iPhone 5C. Una buena pista de que el nuevo modelo podrÃ­a estar en camino.

Los rumores apuntan a que el veremos un iPhone 6C con varias mejores en comparaciÃ³n a su antecesor, tomando como base las caracterÃ­sticas del iPhone 5S. Esto significa que podemos esperar un smartphone con pantalla de 4 pulgadas, procesador de 64 bits con el doble de rendimiento, una cÃ¡mara mejorada y lector de huella digital.

En un par de semanas Apple celebrarÃ¡ su conferencia para desarrolladores (WWDC) de este aÃ±o, donde podrÃ­an haber grandes noticias del nuevo iOS 9 y quizÃ¡s, alguna pista de su nuevo telÃ©fono que podrÃ­a llegar a finales de aÃ±o.

