En septiembre del aÃ±o pasado Apple mostrÃ³ por primera vez a Watch, el reloj inteligente que tantas especulaciones generÃ³ en el mercado.

De ahÃ­ en mÃ¡s, la empresa no emitiÃ³ comunicaciÃ³n oficial alguna sobre el producto, salvo en una conferencia con inversores en donde trascendiÃ³ que abril era el mes elegido para iniciar la comercializaciÃ³n de Apple Watch.

El dÃ­a para conocer a fondo las capacidades del reloj de Apple parece haber llegado. La empresa enviÃ³ unainvitaciÃ³n a medios en los EEUU para el 9 de marzo en el centro de exposiciones Yerba Buena de San Francisco.

La mayor compaÃ±Ã­a mundial de tecnologÃ­a no especificÃ³ la naturaleza del evento en la invitaciÃ³n, donde se lee simplemente “Spring Forward”, un juego de palabras sobre el ajuste de relojes para el horario de verano boreal.

Tim Cook, CEO de Apple, deberÃ¡ esforzarse por evacuar todas las dudas que se generaron a lo largo de los meses, como su capacidad para resistir salpicaduras de agua, la lista de paÃ­ses que lo verÃ¡n primero y los precios definitivos de cada modelo.

Cook presentÃ³ el reloj inteligente de Apple en septiembre del aÃ±o pasado, al finalizar la presentaciÃ³n de los iPhone 6.

Apple dio pocas precisiones sobre su reloj. Se sabe que permitirÃ¡ ver notificaciones y que su baterÃ­a tendrÃ­a una autonomÃ­a de unas 19 horas. TambiÃ©n permitirÃ¡ realizar pagos mediante el sistema Apple Pay y hacer un seguimiento de distintas variables de la salud y ejercicio de los usuarios.

HabrÃ¡ dos tamaÃ±os de pantalla (38 y 42 mm de alto) y tres ediciones: Watch (acero inoxidable), Sport (durabilidad) y Edition, en oro de 18 quilates. Se podrÃ¡ elegir entre mÃ¡s de 15 correas.

Su precio de partida serÃ¡ de u$s350 en los EEUU.

