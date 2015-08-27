Apple presentarÃ¡ el nuevo iPhone 6S el 9 de septiembre

Los de Cupertino ya comenzaron a mandar las invitaciones para su evento de septiembre.
Ya tenemos fecha para la prÃ³xima keynote de Apple. SerÃ¡ el prÃ³ximo 9Â de septiembrecuando Tim Cook y compaÃ±Ãa salgan al escenario del Bill Graham Civic Auditorium en San Francisco, donde se espera que los de Cupertino presenten el nuevo modelo de su telÃ©fono estrella, entre algunas otras cosas mÃ¡s.
Todo indica que en el evento conoceremos a los nuevos iPhone 6S y iPhone 6S Plus que, segÃºn los rumores, tendrÃ¡n una cÃ¡mara mejorada, un nuevo chip LTE, y pantalla con tecnologÃa Force Touch. AdemÃ¡s, tambiÃ©n se espera que esta sea la fecha en que finalmente se presente la nueva Apple TV, la cual llegarÃa con un nuevo control y una plataforma completamente renovada.
En la invitaciÃ³n que ha mandado la compaÃ±Ãa se puede ver una leyenda que dice â€œHey Siri, danos una pistaâ€, junto con el logo de Apple con los colores que tendrÃ¡ la interfaz del asistente en el nuevo iOS 9.Â Seguramente tambiÃ©n habrÃ¡ noticiasÂ OS X El Capitan, e incluso se habla de que el llamado â€œiPad Proâ€ tambiÃ©n podrÃa aparecer ese mismo dÃa.
Por ahora sÃ³lo queda esperar un par de semanas para conocer todo lo que Apple tiene preparado para finales de aÃ±o, asÃ que marquen en el calendario el prÃ³ximo miÃ©rcoles 9 de septiembre a las 10:00 a.m. (12:00 p.m. del Centro de MÃ©xico), porque ya viene el nuevo iPhone.
