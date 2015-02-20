Apple llega Cuba

La flexibilizaciÃ³n del embargo anunciada por el presidente Barack Obama ha producido resultados concretos en el comercio con Cuba. Primero fue Google, que ya ofrece en la isla servicios como la descarga de aplicaciones gratuitas de Android y el uso de parte de las funcionalidades de Google Analytics. A principios de este mes, la compaÃ±Ãa de streaming Netflix tambiÃ©n informÃ³ que comenzarÃa a operar en el mercado cubano. Ahora ha sido el turno de Apple.
El sitio Cubadebate, con sede en La Habana, ha informado que “la pÃ¡gina web de Apple, en la secciÃ³n que informa sobre su polÃtica de comercio global hacia paÃses con una legislaciÃ³n especial,incluye un apartado titulado “Apoyo al pueblo cubano” en el que recoge los cambios que afectan a sus productos y que fueron emitidos el 16 de enero por el Departamento de Comercio de Estados Unidos”.
En base a las nuevas normas comerciales que rigen para el comercio bilateral, la empresa ha anunciado que varios de sus productos, aunque sin aclarar cuales, participarÃ¡n en la nueva etapa de acercamiento. Esto hace suponer que los cubanos verÃ¡n pronto la manzana en la isla. arÃ¡ pronto en la Isla.
La compaÃ±Ãa indicÃ³ que al autorizar el Gobierno de los EEUU la venta de los artÃculos englobados bajo ciertas excepciones de licencia de consumo, y ya que la OFAC tambiÃ©n publicÃ³ las modificaciones del Reglamento de Activos Cubanos (CACR) permitiendo la exportaciÃ³n y reexportaciÃ³n de artÃculos autorizados a exportar, se abre una nueva vÃa de comercio con la isla.
En concreto, la regulaciÃ³n que permite a Apple la exportaciÃ³n a Cuba es la que se refiere a los “Dispositivos de comunicaciÃ³n para consumidores” y que establece que “se autorizarÃ¡n las ventas comerciales, como tambiÃ©n donaciones, de la exportaciÃ³n y reexportaciÃ³n de dispositivos de comunicaciÃ³n para consumidores que permitan el flujo de informaciÃ³n al pueblo cubano, del pueblo cubano y entre el pueblo cubano, como computadoras personales, telÃ©fonos mÃ³viles, televisores, dispositivos de memoria, dispositivos de grabaciÃ³n y software para los consumidores, con una excepciÃ³n a la licencia para Dispositivos de ComunicaciÃ³n para Consumidores (Consumer Communication Devices o CCD) del Departamento de Comercio, en vez de requerir licencias”.
AGENCIAS
