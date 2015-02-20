Apple llega Cuba

Apple llega Cuba

Por biendateao -
2506
678
COMPARTIR

La flexibilizaciÃ³n del embargo anunciada por el presidente Barack Obama ha producido resultados concretos en el comercio con Cuba. Primero fue Google, que ya ofrece en la isla servicios como la descarga de aplicaciones gratuitas de Android y el uso de parte de las funcionalidades de Google Analytics. A principios de este mes, la compaÃ±Ã­a de streaming Netflix tambiÃ©n informÃ³ que comenzarÃ­a a operar en el mercado cubano. Ahora ha sido el turno de Apple.

El sitio Cubadebate, con sede en La Habana, ha informado que “la pÃ¡gina web de Apple, en la secciÃ³n que informa sobre su polÃ­tica de comercio global hacia paÃ­ses con una legislaciÃ³n especial,incluye un apartado titulado “Apoyo al pueblo cubano” en el que recoge los cambios que afectan a sus productos y que fueron emitidos el 16 de enero por el Departamento de Comercio de Estados Unidos”.

En base a las nuevas normas comerciales que rigen para el comercio bilateral, la empresa ha anunciado que varios de sus productos, aunque sin aclarar cuales, participarÃ¡n en la nueva etapa de acercamiento. Esto hace suponer que los cubanos verÃ¡n pronto la manzana en la isla. arÃ¡ pronto en la Isla.

La compaÃ±Ã­a indicÃ³ que al autorizar el Gobierno de los EEUU la venta de los artÃ­culos englobados bajo ciertas excepciones de licencia de consumo, y ya que la OFAC tambiÃ©n publicÃ³ las modificaciones del Reglamento de Activos Cubanos (CACR) permitiendo la exportaciÃ³n y reexportaciÃ³n de artÃ­culos autorizados a exportar, se abre una nueva vÃ­a de comercio con la isla.

En concreto, la regulaciÃ³n que permite a Apple la exportaciÃ³n a Cuba es la que se refiere a los “Dispositivos de comunicaciÃ³n para consumidores” y que establece que “se autorizarÃ¡n las ventas comerciales, como tambiÃ©n donaciones, de la exportaciÃ³n y reexportaciÃ³n de dispositivos de comunicaciÃ³n para consumidores que permitan el flujo de informaciÃ³n al pueblo cubano, del pueblo cubano y entre el pueblo cubano, como computadoras personales, telÃ©fonos mÃ³viles, televisores, dispositivos de memoria, dispositivos de grabaciÃ³n y software para los consumidores, con una excepciÃ³n a la licencia para Dispositivos de ComunicaciÃ³n para Consumidores (Consumer Communication Devices o CCD) del Departamento de Comercio, en vez de requerir licencias”.

AGENCIAS

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

678 COMENTARIOS

  5. Wonderful paintings! This is the type of info that should be shared around the web. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this submit upper! Come on over and talk over with my website. Thank you =)

  20. You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  21. Wow, wonderful weblog structure! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging glance easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content material!

  22. My brother recommended I might like this blog. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  30. My brother suggested I might like this website. He was entirely right. This post truly made my day. You cann at imagine simply how much time I had spent for this information! Thanks!

  45. Wow, fantastic blog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you make blogging look easy. The entire look of your web site is excellent, let alone the content material!

  63. You have made some decent points there. I checked on the web for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  64. Usually I don at read post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to try and do it! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice article.

  66. This awesome blog is really entertaining and besides diverting. I have chosen many helpful things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again and again. Thanks a bunch!

  94. I’аve recently started a web site, the info you provide on this site has helped me tremendously. Thank you for all of your time & work.

  107. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  108. Link exchange is nothing else except it is just placing the other person as webpage link on your page at suitable place and other person will also do same in favor of you.

  109. I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and great user genial style and design, as well as the content. You’re an expert in this topic!

  116. Normally I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very great post.

  125. Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!

  133. Hey there this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  134. I will right away grasp your rss feed as I can’t to find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Kindly let me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  135. I’ve been surfing on-line greater than three hours today, but I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It’s beautiful value sufficient for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the net will be a lot more useful than ever before.|

  136. Spot on with this write-up, I actually think this web site needs much more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read through more, thanks for the advice!|

  137. I believe this is one of the so much vital info for me. And i’m glad studying your article. But want to commentary on some general things, The web site style is great, the articles is in reality nice : D. Just right job, cheers|

  139. You really make it seem really easy with your presentation however I find this matter to be actually one thing that I believe I might by no means understand. It seems too complex and extremely extensive for me. I’m looking forward for your next submit, I will try to get the cling of it!|

  148. each time i used to read smaller articles that also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this post which I am reading at this place.|

  152. Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, fantastic site!|

  165. This is the perfect webpage for anyone who wishes to find out about this topic. You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a topic that has been written about for decades. Excellent stuff, just great!|

  172. It is really a nice and helpful piece of info. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

  178. Wonderful paintings! That is the type of info that should be shared across the net. Shame on Google for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and visit my site. Thanks =)

  180. Wow! Thank anyone! I always wanted to write in my blog something similar to that. Can My spouse and i implement a part of your submit to my own site?

  182. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. can you offer guest writers to write content to suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you write in relation to here. Again, awesome web log!|

  189. Please let me know if you are looking for a article author for your blog. You have some really good articles and I believe I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off,

  197. Google

    Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a couple of unrelated information, nonetheless genuinely really worth taking a look, whoa did 1 discover about Mid East has got a lot more problerms also.

  198. Normally I do not learn post on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very great post.

  216. Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this page.

  218. Car care

    […]very handful of internet sites that take place to become detailed beneath, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly worth checking out[…]

  229. I’аve read a few just right stuff here. Definitely price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how much effort you place to make such a great informative website.

  250. Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, as well as the content!

  251. Hey there just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t loading properly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.|

  253. Im no pro, but I consider you just crafted the best point. You certainly know what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  256. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I ave truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. After all I all be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  257. You could definitely see your skills within the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. At all times go after your heart.

  263. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you could do with some pics to drive the message home a little bit, but instead of that, this is excellent blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.|

  266. HRW

    […]Every when in a even though we decide on blogs that we study. Listed beneath are the latest internet sites that we choose […]

  269. The Way To Happiness

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 learn about Mid East has got far more problerms at the same time […]

  271. I am curious to find out what blog platform you are working with? I’m having some small security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more safeguarded. Do you have any recommendations?|

  274. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your site in my social networks!

  281. Heya this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  298. Hi There! We are looking for some people that are interested in from working their home on a full-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  313. Reparación de Vidrios

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a number of unrelated information, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a look, whoa did one study about Mid East has got far more problerms also […]

  315. Hi There! We are looking for experienced people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $200 a day, and you don’t mind creating some short opinions up, this might be perfect opportunity for you! Simply check out the link here NOW!

  320. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site. You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d really like to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Thanks!|

  328. Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a amazing job with this. Also, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Safari. Exceptional Blog!|

  329. Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I in finding It really useful & it helped me out much. I am hoping to offer one thing back and aid others like you aided me.|

  330. Hi There! We are searching for some people that might be interested in from working their home on a part-time basis. If you want to earn $500 a day, and you don’t mind developing some short opinions up, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Simply click the link here NOW!

  344. Hi! This post could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this post to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!|

  356. Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Superb blog and great design and style.|

  358. You in fact dealt with several engaging items in this post. I came across it by employing Bing and IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТve got to admit that I am now subscribed to your site, it really is very decent (:

  363. Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I were tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided brilliant transparent idea|

  378. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also an expert in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work.

  381. male toys

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine some unrelated data, nevertheless seriously worth taking a search, whoa did one particular find out about Mid East has got more problerms also […]

  387. Simply desire to say your article is as astonishing. The clearness in your post is just great and i could assume you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please keep up the enjoyable work.|

  396. Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clarity on your publish is simply cool and i can assume you’re a professional in this subject. Fine with your permission let me to grab your feed to keep up to date with impending post. Thank you one million and please keep up the gratifying work.|

  407. Hello, i think that i saw you visited my weblog thus i came to “return the favor”.I am attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose its ok to use some of your ideas!!|

  411. Hello there, I do believe your site might be having web browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in I.E., it’s got some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you with a quick heads up! Besides that, wonderful blog!|

  420. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s hard to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance. I must say you’ve done a very good job with this. Also, the blog loads super fast for me on Safari. Excellent Blog!|

  437. I think other web site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user genial style and design, as well as the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  439. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  452. It’s a pity you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this brilliant blog! I guess for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this website with my Facebook group. Chat soon!|

  453. sasha grey doc johnson

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nonetheless really really worth taking a appear, whoa did 1 study about Mid East has got far more problerms as well […]

  456. I’m not sure where you are getting your information, but good topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for wonderful information I was looking for this information for my mission.|

  462. adult

    […]although sites we backlink to below are considerably not connected to ours, we feel they’re truly really worth a go as a result of, so have a look[…]

  468. Your style is so unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this web site.

  472. It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions. Perhaps you can write next articles referring to this article. I want to read even more things about it!|

  478. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm having a little issue I cant subscribe your feed, IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm using google reader fyi.

  483. Superb site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get responses from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Bless you!|

  490. You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!|

  496. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  510. I simply could not leave your web site before suggesting that I actually loved the usual information a person supply to your guests? Is going to be back regularly in order to check up on new posts

  520. Servicio técnico de lavadoras en Ciudad Pegaso, para la reparación de lavadoras nuestros técnicos cuentan con las herramientas más modernas en el mercado, la reparación de averías la solucionamos en el mismo día que usted nos lo solicite. Los robots aspiradores son otro de los electrodomésticos que han cambiado nuestra manera de concebir las tareas del hogar.

  521. Thank you so much for this kind of post. I аАааАТаЂТm very thinking about what you have to say. I will probably be back to see what other stuff you post.

  523. 福井歯医者

    […]we like to honor many other internet sites on the internet, even when they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages worth checking out[…]

  535. Thanks for another great article. The place else may just anybody get that kind of information in such a perfect approach of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I’m on the look for such information.|

  538. Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my web site so i got here to return the desire?.I’m attempting to to find issues to improve my site!I guess its adequate to make use of some of your ideas!!|

  544. This article has truly peaked my interest. I am going to take a note of your site and keep checking for new details about once per week. I opted in for your RSS feed too.

  554. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog and was wondering what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100 positive. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks|

  558. free download for pc

    […]we prefer to honor several other world wide web internet sites around the net, even if they arent linked to us, by linking to them. Underneath are some webpages really worth checking out[…]

  571. When someone writes an post he/she retains the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a user can be aware of it. Thus that’s why this piece of writing is outstdanding. Thanks!|

  575. This could be the right blog for everyone who is desires to be familiar with this topic. You already know much its practically not easy to argue along (not that I just would want…HaHa). You certainly put the latest spin with a topic thats been discussing for decades. Excellent stuff, just great!

  577. you’re actually a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing. It sort of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a wonderful task on this matter!|

  580. Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful information specially the ultimate part :) I maintain such info much. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thanks and best of luck. |

  584. We’re a gaggle of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your web site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have performed a formidable process and our whole group will be thankful to you.|

  585. This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  596. This is the right website for anybody who hopes to understand this topic. You realize so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject that’s been discussed for years. Great stuff, just wonderful!|

  605. Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any thoughts on where to employ some professional writers? Thanks in advance

  614. Surplus

    […]although internet websites we backlink to below are considerably not related to ours, we feel they may be actually really worth a go via, so possess a look[…]

  615. You could definitely see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  616. Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this site.

  623. I like the valuable info you provide on your articles. I’ll bookmark your blog and test again right here regularly. I am rather sure I will learn plenty of new stuff right here! Best of luck for the next!|

  627. You produced some decent points there. I looked on the internet for just about any issue and discovered most of the people may perhaps go in conjunction with with your web page.

  632. It’s actually a great and useful piece of info. I am glad that you simply shared this useful information with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.|

  636. An outstanding share! I have just forwarded this onto a co-worker who was conducting a little homework on this. And he actually ordered me breakfast simply because I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to talk about this subject here on your internet site.|

  637. What i do not understood is if truth be told how you are now not actually a lot more well-appreciated than you might be right now. You are very intelligent. You understand thus significantly in terms of this matter, made me personally imagine it from so many various angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated until it’s one thing to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your own stuffs nice. Always maintain it up!|

  656. Im no pro, but I feel you just crafted an excellent point. You certainly understand what youre talking about, and I can really get behind that. Thanks for staying so upfront and so truthful.

  657. I cherished as much as you’ll obtain carried out right here. The comic strip is tasteful, your authored material stylish. however, you command get bought an edginess over that you want be delivering the following. unwell indisputably come more until now again as exactly the same nearly a lot steadily within case you protect this increase.

  658. I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but good Mods topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.

  664. Please let me know if you’re looking for UFO news and fora writer for UFO news and foryour site. You have some really good posts and I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to learn about aliens and totake some of UFO s load off, I’d absolutely love to learn about aliens and towrite some material for UFO news and foryour blog in exchange for UFO news and fora link back to learn about aliens and tomine. Please blast me an email if interested. Many thanks!

  665. Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I to find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others such as you helped me.

  667. Thank you a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually recognize what you’re speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also visit my web site =). We may have a link trade agreement between us!

  669. Hello! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I really enjoy reading your Minecraft blog posts. Can you recommend any other Minecraft blogs/Minecraft websites/forums that deal with the same topics? Thanks!

  677. Hello there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in UFO direction of a good platform.

DEJA UN COMENTARIO