Apple lanzÃ³ este viernes el iPhone 6s y 6s Plus

Este viernes, comenzÃ³ la venta de los nuevos iPhones 6s y 6s Plus a 199 dÃ³lares cada uno.

Los analistas de Apple esperan cosechar una buena ganacia de 12 y 13 millones de equipos que estiman vender esta semana.

Ambos modelos esperan mantener la racha de ventas que Apple ha cosechado desde que sacÃ³ su primer modelo en 2007, reseÃ±Ã³ CNN ExpansiÃ³n.

El iPhone ocupÃ³ dos tercios de los ingresos de Apple el Ãºltimo aÃ±o, una cifra causada por los aficionados del telÃ©fono, que cada aÃ±o esperan afuera de las tiendas para adquirir sus nuevos modelos.

En Sydney, la australiana Lucy Kelly, al no poder asistir a la tienda de Apple, enviÃ³ un robot en su lugar para adquirir el telÃ©fono. “Obviamente tengo mi trabajo y no puedo pasar dos dÃ­as haciendo filaâ€, declarÃ³.

El nuevo dispositivo cuenta con tecnologÃ­a Â tÃ¡ctil de mayor sensibilidad Â y usan chips diseÃ±ados por empresas de calibre, segÃºn Apple.

Este viernes, la empresa de la manzana lanzÃ³ sus iPhone 6s y iPhone 6s Plus en Australia, CanadÃ¡, China, Francia, Alemania, Hong Kong, JapÃ³n, Nueva Zelanda, Puerto Rico, Singapur, Gran BretaÃ±a y Estados Unidos.

