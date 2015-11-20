Apertura nueva sede “Parrillero Express

Cocinar una idea nueva en Maracaibo es como cocinar una buena parrilla, se requiere: un corte de carne deÂ primera, la sazÃ³n adecuada, pero sobre todo la paciencia y el amor de estar frente al fuego para dejar todo al punto.
Parrillero ExpressÂ fue la primera Tienda en la Ciudad de Maracaibo en ofrecer lo necesario para â€œmontarâ€ una buena parrillada en casa. Desde el 2010 su primera Tienda ubicada en el centro Comercial Milano (calle 72) ofrece excelentes carnes, leÃ±as y accesorios para los consumidores.
Buscando siempre innovar y crear nuevas preparacionesÂ Parrillero ExpressÂ se expande con una nueva Tienda ubicada en la Zona Norte de Maracaibo. Sus propietarios se han especializado en ofrecer un producto diferenciado, de muy alta calidad para lo cual han venido formÃ¡ndose en Ã¡reas como , TecnologÃa de la carne, preparaciÃ³n de productos cÃ¡rnicosÂ y las etapas de producciÃ³n de los cortes de carne crudos y madurados que presentan, agregando siempre un toque personal en cada receta propuesta.: â€œTecnologÃa de la Carneâ€ especializaciÃ³n ofrecida por La Universidad del Zulia, ademÃ¡s de cursos de embutidos, manipulaciÃ³n de carnes y las etapas de producciÃ³n de los cortes de carne crudos y madurados que presentan.
SegÃºn las palabras de sus propietarios â€œParrillero Express busca identificar lo que un Meat Lover necesita y busca. Nuestra meta es llegar a un consumidor con un paladar para el embutido y tambiÃ©n para el nuevo consumidor que quiere interesarse por la carne y sus afinesâ€
A parte de ofrecer sus tradicionales productos , lo novedoso de esta Tienda, serÃ¡ poder encontrar : nuevas recetas de embutidos, charcuterÃa tradicional como Pancetta, Lonzino, Lomos de res Madurados, Coppa de cerdo y Carnes deli como un exqusito Roast Beef, Pastrami, Corned Beef como propuestas iniciales; Panes para; hamburguesas y choripanes. Especies para cocinar tus carnes. Salsas barbecue, picantes y tradicionales. LeÃ±aÂ y aditivos para el fuego.
Accesorios para cocinas y parrillasâ€¦lo que lo hace un lugar perfecto para comprar regalos para los fanÃ¡ticos de la carne.
En nuestra nueva Tienda ademÃ¡s, estaremos ofreciendo: catas, cursos y degustaciones de productos, para educar a los clientes y fanÃ¡ticos de la buena alimentaciÃ³n, y de esos sabores ricos que nos hacen felices.
En el futuroÂ Parrillero ExpressÂ se estarÃ¡ franquiciando para que todos los meet lovers tengan una tienda cercaÂ y puedan adquirir lo que los hace tan felices, los cortes de carne y embutidos diferenciados y de primera calidad que merecen.
