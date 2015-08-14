Anuncian nuevos viceministros en EnergÃ­a ElÃ©ctrica

Anuncian nuevos viceministros en EnergÃ­a ElÃ©ctrica

El presidente de la RepÃºblica, NicolÃ¡s Maduro, anunciÃ³ vÃ­a drecreto, publicado en Gaceta Oficial 40.722, de este 12 de agosto de 2015, a cuatro nuevos viceministros del Ministerio de EenergÃ­a ElÃ©ctrica.

Como viceministro deÂ ServicioÂ ElÃ©ctrico fue nombrado Igor Gavidia LeÃ³n; como viceministro de Desarrollo del Sector y la Industria ElÃ©ctrica estarÃ¡ Freddy Britto Maestre; el viceministerio deÂ Finanzas, Inversiones y AlianzasÂ EstratÃ©gicas lo asumirÃ¡ Antonio Leggio Rojas; y en el viceministerio de deÂ NuevasÂ FuentesÂ yÂ UsoÂ RacionalÂ deÂ laÂ EnergÃ­a estarÃ¡ a cargo de Manuel Contreras HernÃ¡ndez.

 

 

AquÃ­ el texto Ã­ntegro de la Gaceta Oficial

 

Presidencia de la Republica
Decreto 1.931
12 de agosto de 2015

NICOLÃS MADURO MOROS
Presidente de la RepÃºblica

Con el supremo compromiso y voluntad de lograr la mayor eficacia polÃ­tica y calidad revolucionaria en la construcciÃ³n del Socialismo, la refundaciÃ³n de la patria venezolana, basado en principios humanistas, sustentado en condiciones morales y Ã©ticas que persiguen el progreso del paÃ­s y del colectivo, por mandato del pueblo de conformidad con lo establecido en el artÃ­culo 226 de la ConstituciÃ³n de la RepÃºblica Bolivariana de Venezuela; y en ejercicio de las atribuciones que me confieren los numerales 2 y 16 del artÃ­culo 236 ejusdem, concatenado con los artÃ­culos 46 y 69 del Decreto con Rango, Valor y Fuerza de Ley OrgÃ¡nica de la AdministraciÃ³n PÃºblica, en concordancia con los artÃ­culos 4Â°, 18, 19 y el numeral 5 del artÃ­culo 20 de la Ley del Estatuto de la FunciÃ³n PÃºblica.

DECRETO

ArtÃ­culo 1Â°.Â NombroÂ VICEMINISTRO DEL SERVICIO ELÃ‰CTRICO DEL MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA ENERGÃA ELÃ‰CTRICA, al CiudadanoÂ IGOR JOSÃ‰ GAVIDIA LEÃ“N, titular de la CÃ©dula de Identidad NÂ° V-4.115.097.

ArtÃ­culo 2Â°.Â NombroÂ VICEMINISTRO DE DESARROLLO DEL SECTOR Y LA INDUSTRIA ELÃ‰CTRICA DEL MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA ENERGÃA ELÃ‰CTRICA, al ciudadanoÂ FREDDY CLARET BRITO MAESTRE, titular de la CÃ©dula de Identidad NÂ° V-5.693.396.

ArtÃ­culo 3Â°.Â NombroÂ VICEMINISTRO DE NUEVAS FUENTES Y USO RACIONAL DE LA ENERGÃA DEL MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA ENERGÃA ELÃ‰CTRICA, al ciudadanoÂ MANUEL DAVID CONTRERAS HERNÃNDEZ, titular de la CÃ©dula de Identidad NÂ° V-6.899.821.

ArtÃ­culo 4Â°.Â NombroÂ VICEMINISTRO DE FINANZAS INVERSIONES Y ALIANZAS ESTRATÃ‰GICAS DEL MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA ENERGÃA ELÃ‰CTRICA, al ciudadanoÂ ANTONIO JOSÃ‰ LEGGIO ROJAS, titular de la CÃ©dula de Identidad NÂ° V-5.374.251.

ArtÃ­culo 5Â°.Â Los funcionarios designados en los artÃ­culos 1Â°, 2Â°, 3Â° y 4Â° del presente Decreto, ejercerÃ¡n las competencias inherentes al referido cargo, de conformidad con el ordenamiento jurÃ­dico vigente.

ArtÃ­culo 6Â°.Â Delego en el Ministro del Poder Popular para la EnergÃ­a ElÃ©ctrica, la juramentaciÃ³n de los referidos ciudadanos.

ArtÃ­culo 7Â°.Â El presente Decreto entrarÃ¡ en vigencia a partir de su publicaciÃ³n en la Gaceta Oficial de la RepÃºblica Bolivariana de Venezuela.

Dado en Caracas, a los doce dÃ­as del mes de agosto de dos mil quince. AÃ±os 205Â° de la Independencia, 156Â° de la FederaciÃ³n y 16Â° de la RevoluciÃ³n Bolivariana.

EjecÃºtese,

(L.S.)

NICOLÃS MADURO MOROS

