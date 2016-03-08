Antonio Urdaneta: Legado de Chávez

ANTONIO URDANETA AGUIRRE
Educador – Escritor
GOTAS DE OPINIÓN
LEGADO DE CHÁVEZ
Es obvio que las personas que sobresalen “del montón”, sea para hacer el bien o el mal, al morir dejan un legado, positivo o negativo, del cual se seguirá hablando durante mucho tiempo. Algunas veces, tales fenómenos encuentran espacios en la historia universal. Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Al Capone y Pablo Escobar, son referentes de la perversidad. Francisco de Miranda, Simón Bolívar, Rómulo Betancourt, Luis Beltrán Prieto Figueroa y Rómulo Gallegos –venezolanos todos–, ilustres patriotas cuya obra trascendente, en sentido positivo, nadie puede negar, a menos que sus detractores, en vez de masa gris, tengan excretas en el cráneo.
Es este momento aciago de nuestras historia republicana, el peor que ha padecido Venezuela desde antes de Colón, se habla en el país del legado de Chávez. El régimen que él impuso, a fuerza de violaciones constitucionales, encabezado hoy por el señor Nicolás Maduro, se enfrenta a una especie de cáncer político terminal. Este señor, quien se autodenomina heredero legítimo del fallecido Teniente Coronel, está obligado a preservar e incrementar el legado de Chávez. Dejo a juicio de mis lectores, una vez que les dé mi opinión con respecto a dicho legado, la ubicación del susodicho militar en la columna de los perversos o de los ilustres.
Un rosario interminable de calamidades constituye la herencia que Chávez le dejó a su “hijo” Nicolás Maduro. Sólo tomaré como muestra una decena de tales penurias. Hambre; tal es su magnitud, que hasta la clase media está sintiendo el efecto de una evidente y creciente hambruna. Salud; el colapso total de nuestros hospitales y la carencia de medicamentos, ya tiene categoría de emergencia nacional. Inseguridad personal y de los bienes públicos y privados; la expresión de la violencia en todos los órdenes, ha cobrado más de 300.000 homicidios en menos de veinte años, además del hurto de millares de automóviles y propiedades de los ciudadanos.
Con esos tres malos ejemplos sería suficiente para conocer la dimensión de la tragedia; sin embargo, conviene ampliar la información, a pesar de que más del 90% de la población está sufriendo las consecuencias, y está dispuesta a quitarse de encima semejante legado. Sin mucha explicación enumeramos las restantes calamidades tomadas al azar. Desaparición de seis mil empresas; ruina total en casi cinco millones de hectáreas antes cultivadas; desabastecimiento y colas sin posibilidad inmediata de solución; la más alta inflación de todos los tiempos; colapso al máximo de todos los servicios públicos, con mayor acento en el agua potable y la electricidad; la trácala más perversa conocida hasta hoy, con respecto a la siniestra conversión de la moneda nacional; y, para cerrar con broche de indignación, Venezuela es considerada como la cuna universal de la corrupción.
Ese es el legado que Chávez le entregó al señor Maduro, para que éste se lo cuide. Y él ha cumplido con el mandato de su “padre”: todas las calamidades con categoría de tragedia, siguen vivas y en franco crecimiento. Para demostrar su satisfacción, el heredero, sin importarle la penuria del pueblo, ha decretado once días de despilfarro, como homenaje póstumo a quien arruinó al país y extendió la pobreza hasta el segmento más alto de la clase media.
