Antonio Urdaneta: Legado de Chávez

Antonio Urdaneta: Legado de Chávez

Por redaccionbd -
2021
448
COMPARTIR

ANTONIO URDANETA AGUIRRE
Educador – Escritor
urdaneta.antonio@gmail.com
@UrdanetaAguirre

GOTAS DE OPINIÓN
LEGADO DE CHÁVEZ

Es obvio que las personas que sobresalen “del montón”, sea para hacer el bien o el mal, al morir dejan un legado, positivo o negativo, del cual se seguirá hablando durante mucho tiempo. Algunas veces, tales fenómenos encuentran espacios en la historia universal. Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Al Capone y Pablo Escobar, son referentes de la perversidad. Francisco de Miranda, Simón Bolívar, Rómulo Betancourt, Luis Beltrán Prieto Figueroa y Rómulo Gallegos –venezolanos todos–, ilustres patriotas cuya obra trascendente, en sentido positivo, nadie puede negar, a menos que sus detractores, en vez de masa gris, tengan excretas en el cráneo.

Es este momento aciago de nuestras historia republicana, el peor que ha padecido Venezuela desde antes de Colón, se habla en el país del legado de Chávez. El régimen que él impuso, a fuerza de violaciones constitucionales, encabezado hoy por el señor Nicolás Maduro, se enfrenta a una especie de cáncer político terminal. Este señor, quien se autodenomina heredero legítimo del fallecido Teniente Coronel, está obligado a preservar e incrementar el legado de Chávez. Dejo a juicio de mis lectores, una vez que les dé mi opinión con respecto a dicho legado, la ubicación del susodicho militar en la columna de los perversos o de los ilustres.

Un rosario interminable de calamidades constituye la herencia que Chávez le dejó a su “hijo” Nicolás Maduro. Sólo tomaré como muestra una decena de tales penurias. Hambre; tal es su magnitud, que hasta la clase media está sintiendo el efecto de una evidente y creciente hambruna. Salud; el colapso total de nuestros hospitales y la carencia de medicamentos, ya tiene categoría de emergencia nacional. Inseguridad personal y de los bienes públicos y privados; la expresión de la violencia en todos los órdenes, ha cobrado más de 300.000 homicidios en menos de veinte años, además del hurto de millares de automóviles y propiedades de los ciudadanos.

Con esos tres malos ejemplos sería suficiente para conocer la dimensión de la tragedia; sin embargo, conviene ampliar la información, a pesar de que más del 90% de la población está sufriendo las consecuencias, y está dispuesta a quitarse de encima semejante legado. Sin mucha explicación enumeramos las restantes calamidades tomadas al azar. Desaparición de seis mil empresas; ruina total en casi cinco millones de hectáreas antes cultivadas; desabastecimiento y colas sin posibilidad inmediata de solución; la más alta inflación de todos los tiempos; colapso al máximo de todos los servicios públicos, con mayor acento en el agua potable y la electricidad; la trácala más perversa conocida hasta hoy, con respecto a la siniestra conversión de la moneda nacional; y, para cerrar con broche de indignación, Venezuela es considerada como la cuna universal de la corrupción.

Ese es el legado que Chávez le entregó al señor Maduro, para que éste se lo cuide. Y él ha cumplido con el mandato de su “padre”: todas las calamidades con categoría de tragedia, siguen vivas y en franco crecimiento. Para demostrar su satisfacción, el heredero, sin importarle la penuria del pueblo, ha decretado once días de despilfarro, como homenaje póstumo a quien arruinó al país y extendió la pobreza hasta el segmento más alto de la clase media.

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

448 COMENTARIOS

  3. 990774 890017View the following suggestions less than and discover to know how to observe this situation whilst you project your home business today. Earn cash from home 107413

  4. 615347 615267 I discovered your weblog internet site on google and check some of your early posts. Continue to maintain up the quite very good operate. I just additional up your RSS feed to my MSN News Reader. Seeking forward to reading far more from you later on! 536245

  5. 833095 361099Oh my goodness! a amazing post dude. Thanks a good deal Nevertheless I is going to be experiencing trouble with ur rss . Dont know why Not able to sign up for it. Is there every person acquiring identical rss concern? Anybody who knows kindly respond. Thnkx 819752

  6. 414521 461816This internet internet site is normally a walk-through its the data you wished concerning this and didnt know who ought to. Glimpse here, and you will surely discover it. 642350

  11. 55602 151712Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that its truly informative. Ill be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will benefit from your writing. Cheers! 917842

  12. 394731 378062You may find two to three new levels inside L . a . Weight loss and any one someone is incredibly important. Initial stage may be real melting away rrn the body. lose weight 534515

  13. 678856 491630Hello! I could have sworn Ive been to this weblog before but soon after browsing by way of some with the post I realized it is new to me. Anyways, Im surely pleased I identified it and Ill be book-marking and checking back regularly! 101610

  14. 993110 549871There exist a couple of several different distinct levels among the California Weight loss program and each and every a person is pretty crucial. You are procedure stands out as the the actual giving up with all of the power. weight loss 752577

  16. 304156 478742This web site is often a walk-through for all of the knowledge you wanted concerning this and didnt know who must. Glimpse here, and youll absolutely discover it. 89336

  17. 113994 665450Spot ill carry on with this write-up, I truly believe this web site requirements a fantastic deal a lot more consideration. Ill oftimes be once a lot more to see far a lot more, several thanks that information. 318825

  20. 10153 679933That being said by use it all, planet is really restored a little more. This situation in addition will this particular Skin tightening and starting to be moved and into the mood of these producing activities. daily deal livingsocial discount baltimore washington 858171

  23. Casinoonline-uk is a casino review website for Reviews, no deposit bonus, casino bonus codes & free spins. You can obtain website rankings of casino, free casino online game and newest development at Casinoonline-uk.net.

  24. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Provider. The intent of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply you with Buy PBN Links services and help small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the ranks of Search engine.

  26. I really intend to show you that I am new to having a blog and certainly admired your page. More than likely I am prone to save your blog post . You certainly have fantastic article information. Be Grateful For it for share-out with us the best domain write-up

  27. I merely want to advise you that I am new to putting up a blog and very much valued your website. Quite possibly I am most likely to save your blog post . You undoubtedly have lovely article content. Get Pleasure From it for telling with us your own internet post

  28. I simply intend to inform you you that I am new to writing a blog and extremely valued your work. Probably I am going to store your blog post . You absolutely have great article blog posts. Acknowledge it for telling with us your own domain write-up

  30. You’ll find it mostly unattainable to see well-qualified americans on this area, still you look like you fully understand those things you’re writing on! Many Thanks

  31. It really is mostly unthinkable to encounter well-informed people on this niche, but you appear like you know the things that you’re covering! Excellent

  33. It’s actually practically impossible to find well-educated americans on this theme, even though you look like you be aware of what exactly you’re preaching about! Appreciate It

  35. It is actually mostly close to impossible to come across well-updated people on this issue, even though you come across as like you know which you’re preaching about! Bless You

  36. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Contractor. The mission of Market.Source-wave.com is to provide you with Buy PBN Links services and help business owners with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them progress the ranking of Search engine.

  39. SEOScientist is a Buy PBN Links Vendor. The function of Market.Source-wave.com is to supply Buy PBN Links services and help small businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them go up the ranking of Google or bing.

  40. IMSCSEO is a singapore SEO Specialist launched by Mike Koosher. The function of IMSCSEO.com is to supply SEO services and help Singapore businesses with their Search Engine Optimization to aid them rise the ranking of Google and yahoo. Try us @ imscsseo.com

  42. Emeryeps is a Portland Oregon SEO Business engineered by Michael Jemery. The cause of Emeryeps.com is to produce SEO services and help Portland companies with their Search Engine Optimization to help them climb the positions of Google or bing. click here at emeryeps.com/portland-seo/

  43. I simply need to share it with you that I am new to putting up a blog and pretty much enjoyed your website. Very likely I am likely to bookmark your blog post . You seriously have excellent article blog posts. Love it for swapping with us your main internet site document

  44. I’m extremely pleased to discover this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every little bit of it and I have you book-marked to look at new things in your website.

  46. 262068 951692Hello there, just became alert to your weblog by way of Google, and identified that it is genuinely informative. Im going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate in case you continue this in future. A lot of men and women is going to be benefited from your writing. Cheers! 109660

  48. I simply intend to reveal to you that I am new to writing and totally cherished your website. Likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You seriously have excellent article information. Acknowledge it for discussing with us the best domain write-up

  49. I was very happy to uncover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time just for this fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to check out new things on your website.

  50. It truly is practically close to impossible to find well-qualified viewers on this area, unfortunately you appear like you realize the things that you’re talking about! With Thanks

  51. Hullo there, just started to be aware about your blog page through Search engines like google, and have found that it is really informational. I will be grateful if you persist this.

  55. I really desire to inform you that I am new to blog posting and thoroughly admired your article. Likely I am most likely to save your blog post . You absolutely have excellent article content. Be Thankful For it for discussing with us all of your website page

  57. j76UHX You can certainly see your skills in the work you write. The world hopes for even more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.

  61. Nice blog right here! Also your website lots up very fast! What web host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink to your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  67. This very blog is without a doubt educating as well as informative. I have discovered helluva helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back every once in a while. Cheers!

  69. Wow, amazing weblog format! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your site is fantastic, let alone the content!

  96. Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is wonderful, let alone the content!

  102. You have mentioned very interesting points ! ps nice site. I just wish we knew a little less about his urethra and a little more about his arms sales to Iran. by Andrew A. Rooney.

  115. It happens to be perfect opportunity to make some goals for the upcoming. I’ve digested this blog post and if I can possibly, I wish to suggest you some insightful tips and advice.

  116. Hey here, just started to be aware of your blogging site through yahoo, and discovered that it’s very informative. I will be grateful for should you keep up these.

  117. I was extremely pleased to find this page. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to check out new stuff in your web site.

  138. Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is wonderful, let alone the content!. Thanks For Your article about &.

  146. It is actually nearly not possible to come across well-qualified women and men on this content, even though you look like you realize what you’re raving about! Excellent

  150. Good morning here, just got receptive to your blogging site through yahoo, and discovered that it is pretty educational. I will appreciate if you continue on such.

  157. Good morning here, just started to be aware about your webpage through The Big G, and realized that it’s truly educational. I’ll be grateful if you continue this.

  159. Good morning here, just turned out to be aware of your writings through Search engine, and have found that it’s genuinely beneficial. I’ll take pleasure in if you decide to continue such.

  160. I simply hope to inform you you that I am new to writing a blog and certainly cherished your information. More than likely I am inclined to save your blog post . You definitely have stunning article material. Like it for swapping with us your own blog report

  161. I simply want to notify you that I am new to writing and completely valued your webpage. Very possible I am prone to store your blog post . You truly have fantastic article materials. Delight In it for share-out with us your very own internet write-up

  166. I just want to show you that I am new to posting and clearly valued your write-up. Quite possibly I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You absolutely have stunning article blog posts. Truly Appreciate it for telling with us all of your internet page

  172. I simply hope to share it with you that I am new to blogging and undeniably liked your post. Quite possibly I am likely to store your blog post . You definitely have fabulous article information. Delight In it for share-out with us your main url webpage

  173. Hey are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  178. I merely need to inform you that I am new to blog posting and thoroughly adored your write-up. Likely I am likely to save your blog post . You truly have fantastic article content. Acknowledge it for discussing with us your favorite web information

  184. You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  185. Howdy here, just turned alert to your wordpress bog through yahoo, and realized that it’s truly informative. I will appreciate in the event you continue on this idea.

  198. Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve truly loved surfing around your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing on your rss feed and I’m hoping you write again soon!|

  208. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing issues with your blog. It appears as though some of the text on your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This could be a problem with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before. Many thanks|

  214. Hi folks there, just got familiar with your post through Google, and discovered that it is seriously educational. I’ll take pleasure in should you decide continue on this post.

  215. Good day here, just became alert to your blog site through yahoo, and have found that it’s pretty informational. I’ll be grateful in the event you maintain this post.

  216. This is perfect time to generate some intentions for the foreseeable future. I’ve browsed this document and if I can, I want to propose you handful of helpful pointers.

  217. Hey here, just started to be familiar with your weblog through Yahoo and bing, and realized that it is genuinely helpful. I’ll like should you decide carry on such.

  219. It happens to be most suitable day to have some options for the long run. I’ve browsed this blog post and if I may possibly, I wish to encourage you handful of remarkable proposal.

  223. I was excited to uncover this great site. I want to to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and i also have you book marked to see new things on your site.

  229. I was very pleased to find this great site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new information in your blog.

  231. This unique blog is obviously interesting additionally amusing. I have chosen helluva useful tips out of this source. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks!

  236. Hi here, just became aware of your blogging site through Search engines like google, and found that it’s genuinely educational. I will value should you decide carry on this approach.

  240. I was extremely pleased to find this page. I need to to thank you for ones time just for this wonderful read!! I definitely liked every bit of it and I have you book marked to look at new information on your website.

  244. Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve take into accout your stuff previous to and you are simply too fantastic. I actually like what you have got right here, really like what you are saying and the way by which you are saying it. You are making it entertaining and you continue to take care of to stay it wise. I can not wait to read far more from you. This is actually a terrific web site.|

  247. Undeniably consider that which you stated. Your favourite justification seemed to be on the net the easiest factor to take into accout of. I say to you, I certainly get annoyed whilst people think about concerns that they plainly do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top as smartly as outlined out the whole thing with no need side effect , other people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thank you|

  248. Gday there, just turned out to be familiar with your webpage through The Big G, and realized that it’s really beneficial. I’ll take pleasure in in the event you carry on this idea.

  254. I’m pretty pleased to discover this site. I need to to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every part of it and I have you book marked to check out new information in your site.

  256. It happens to be perfect occasion to generate some goals for the possible future. I have looked over this blog post and if I could, I desire to propose you handful of enlightening recommendation.

  257. I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future. All the best|

  261. I was very happy to find this web site. I wanted to thank you for your time for this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to check out new information in your site.

  265. What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re not actually a lot more well-liked than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You know therefore considerably in relation to this matter, produced me personally believe it from a lot of various angles. Its like men and women are not fascinated except it’s something to accomplish with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs nice. Always maintain it up!|

  272. hey there and thank you for your information – I have definitely picked up something new from right here. I did however expertise some technical points using this site, since I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load properly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Well I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for much more of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again very soon.|

  285. Hi folks there, just turned conscious of your blogging site through Yahoo and bing, and have found that it is quite educational. I’ll appreciate if you continue this approach.

  286. I was very pleased to discover this website. I want to to thank you for ones time for this particularly wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you saved to fav to check out new stuff on your blog.

  287. It’s most suitable time to produce some goals for the long-term. I’ve scan this blog entry and if I may, I wish to suggest to you you few important recommendations.

  291. Today, I went to the beach with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  296. Nice blog here! Also your website loads up very fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as quickly as yours lol|

  298. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Magnificent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your hard work.

  301. Someone necessarily assist to make critically articles I might state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now? I surprised with the research you made to create this actual submit extraordinary. Excellent process!|

  302. I have learn a few excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you set to create the sort of great informative website.|

  303. Wonderful work! That is the kind of info that are meant to be shared around the internet. Disgrace on the search engines for not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and talk over with my web site . Thank you =)|

  306. Usually I do not learn post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thank you, very great article.

  308. Wow, superb blog layout! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make blogging look straightforward. The all round look of one as webpage is excellent, let alone the content material!

  325. Neat blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog jump out. Please let me know where you got your design. Thank you|

  326. Great weblog here! Also your web site lots up very fast! What host are you the usage of? Can I am getting your affiliate hyperlink for your host? I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol.

  327. Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your web site, how could i subscribe for a blog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I were a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered vibrant clear idea|

  340. Hey there! This post could not be written any better! Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept chatting about this. I will forward this article to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!|

  342. I was suggested this web site through my cousin. I am no longer sure whether or not this put up is written via him as nobody else know such special about my problem. You are incredible! Thank you!

  345. A motivating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do believe that you ought to write more about this issue, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people do not speak about such topics. To the next! All the best!!|

  353. I really got into this article. I found it to be interesting and loaded with unique points of interest. I like to read material that makes me think. Thank you for writing this great content.

  354. Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

  368. Such runescape are excellent! We bring the runescape you will discover moment and so i really like individuals! My associates have got an twosome. I like This runescape!!!

  395. Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and checking back frequently!|

  407. I every time used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user of internet so from now I am using net for posts, thanks to web.|

  411. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Rarely do I come across a blog that’s both educative and amusing, and without a doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something that too few folks are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very happy that I came across this in my hunt for something regarding this.|

  412. Hiya! Quick question that’s completely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when viewing from my iphone. I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to fix this issue. If you have any recommendations, please share. Thank you!|

  424. Incredible mastewq! This blog looks just like my old one! It as on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of colors!

DEJA UN COMENTARIO