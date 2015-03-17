Antonio Urdaneta: â€œConsenso, Primarias y algo mÃ¡sâ€

Los venezolanos, los que estÃ¡n comprometidos con partidos polÃticos y todos los demÃ¡s, simpatizantes e independientes, preocupados o desesperados por el desastre en que los â€œrevolucionarios rojosâ€ han convertido a Venezuela, sÃ³lo tenemos un camino constitucional inmediato para materializar la salida de la dictadura que gobierna en el paÃs desde hace casi diecisiete aÃ±os. Ese camino, corto y democrÃ¡tico, son las elecciones de diputados a la Asamblea Nacional. Â¡Quienes piensen lo contrario, aunque tengan razÃ³n, en este momento â€“con intenciÃ³n o sin ellaâ€“ son socios voluntarios e involuntarios del rÃ©gimen!
Desde el punto de vista planteado, lo Ãºnico importante para el pueblo es que vote para derrotar a la cÃºpila dictatorial y rescatar la democracia. Para lograrlo exitosamente, tambiÃ©n tenemos un solo camino: votar masivamente, sin miedo y con decisiÃ³n patriÃ³tica, por los candidatos de la Alternativa DemocrÃ¡tica representada por la Mesa de la Unidad DemocrÃ¡tica (MUD). Nada importa si esos candidatos fueron seleccionados por consenso, por sorteo, a travÃ©s de ruletas o en primarias. La escogencia de los candidatos, y hacerlo lo mejor posible, es oficio del poder polÃtico. El oficio nuestro es votar, hacerlo a conciencia y saber que el Ãºnico tanque de guerra con el que contamos es el voto. Por cierto, mÃ¡s poderoso que cualquier instrumento bÃ©lico. Â¡Salgamos todos a votar; hagÃ¡moslo acertada y conscientemente y volveremos a vivir mejor!
Quiero ratificar que la vÃa pacÃfica inmediata, lo que ya estÃ¡ a la vuelta de la esquina, es la democrÃ¡tica y electoral de este aÃ±o. Pero tampoco la MUD puede cruzarse de brazos ante algunos hechos puntuales que, si se los dejan manejar al rÃ©gimen, Ã©ste puede preparar mejor sus â€œpotes de humoâ€ en serie. El documento LÃ³pezâ€“Ledezmaâ€“Machado, reacciÃ³n normal en cualquier paÃs democrÃ¡tico del mundo, ha debido servirle a la MUD para â€œponÃ©rsela difÃcilâ€ al gobierno dictatorial. Â¿QuÃ© habrÃa pasado si la MUD hubiese movilizado a todos sus activistas, en todos los estados y municipios, para firmar, en las plazas pÃºblicas, dicho documento?
ANTONIO URDANETA AGUIRRE
Educador â€“ Escritor
urdaneta.antonio@gmail.com
@UrdanetaAguirre
