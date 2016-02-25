Ángel Sánchez: “Rosales saldrá en libertad, para ser nuevamente gobernador del Zulia”

A pocas horas de efectuarse la audiencia en contra del ex gobernador del estado Zulia, Manuel Rosales, el miembro de la Comisión de Estrategia del partido Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT), Ángel Sánchez, exigió la libertad y nulidad del juicio que se le sigue al también ex candidato presidencial.
Manifestó que no existen indicios ni pruebas que ameriten un juicio en contra de Rosales, por lo cual debería de encontrarse libre por ser completamente inocente.
“No hay ni habrá pruebas en contra de Manuel Rosales, porque todas las acusaciones que se le hicieron fueron forzadas. Es momento de que cese la persecución política contra nuestro fundador”, dijo.
Sánchez explicó que el también ex alcalde de la ciudad de Maracaibo, estuvo 6 años 10 meses y 21 días entre la clandestinidad, el exilio y la cárcel.
“Ningún ser humano puede someterse a este tipo de aberración jurídica, en un país en el que se dice haber democracia”, indicó
El dirigente político explicó que los acusadores de Rosales, el magistrado Eladio Aponte Aponte y José Luis Pírela, retiraron sus denuncias y manifestaron ser presionados por el Gobierno para enjuiciar al fundador del partido UNT.
“La defensa de Manuel tiene pruebas de su inocencia, como el documento notariado y apostillado en Costa Rica, donde el magistrado Aponte confiesa que por presión del alto Gobierno, se realizó la acusación contra el ex alcalde”, agregó.
El representante del partido UNT precisó que en 2006, el Ministerio Público decretó el caso como archivo fiscal de la causa, por no haber ilícitos penales para instaurar una acusación en contra de Rosales. Asimismo, la Interpol en 2010 dictó una medida cautelar para prohibirle al Gobierno venezolano, la detención de Rosales en cualquier parte del mundo.
“La Interpol determinó en 2012 que Rosales es un perseguido político, por lo cual le quitan la alerta roja. Finalmente, en 2015 el actual diputado del municipio San Francisco, José Luis Pírela, retira su acusación en contra de Manuel y confiesa haber recibido presión por parte del magistrado Aponte”, explicó.
Sánchez indicó que al ex gobernador zuliano se le ha castigado por su excelente gestión y la cantidad de los programas sociales concretados, por ello el Gobierno prefiere verlo preso, porque saben que al estar en libertad será nuevamente gobernador del Zulia.
