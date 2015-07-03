El llamado proceso democrÃ¡tico que realizÃ³ el PSUV, estuvo signado por el secreto a la hora de saber los resultados. No hubo actas maquina por mÃ¡quina, centro por centro, municipio por municipio y regiÃ³n por regiÃ³n. Una sola voz se escuchÃ³: Diosdado. Durante el dÃ­a hubo vocerÃ­a bufonesca de todos los actores nacionales. Para la MUD se tratÃ³ de un â€œfraude comunicacionalâ€ ademÃ¡s porque en dicho proceso no se eligiÃ³ al 100% de los abanderados del oficialismo para la Asamblea Nacional, sino tan solo a la mitad. El experto electoral Anibal Sanchez seÃ±ala que a la gente se le hizo creer que se elegÃ­an a todos los candidatos cuando â€œlos candidatos por lista quedarÃ¡ en manos de la direcciÃ³n del partido y en los circuitos plurinominales (donde se elige mÃ¡s de un candidato) la cÃºpula se reserva la escogencia de un abanderadoâ€.

Verdades y Mentiras:

El artÃ­culo 7 del reglamento de primarias del PSUV para la selecciÃ³n de sus candidatos a la AN establece que â€œen las circunscripciones electorales donde se eligen mÃ¡s de un (1) cargo, se dejarÃ¡ un (1) cargo a disposiciÃ³n de la DirecciÃ³n Nacionalâ€. De los 87 circunscripciones que existen, 19 eligen mÃ¡s de un diputado (en 15 se eligen dos y en cuatro se escogen tres), con lo cual, 19 candidaturas por circunscripciÃ³n quedarÃ¡n en manos de la direcciÃ³n del partido. Por lo que respecta a los candidatos por lista (se eligen dos por estado salvo en Carabobo, Miranda, Zulia y el Distrito Capital, donde se eligen tres), el instructivo de primarias, aprobado el pasado 2 de marzo, no hace referencia a cÃ³mo se definen los respectivos abanderados. Se trata de 52 candidaturas cuya escogencia no correspondiÃ³ a la decisiÃ³n de las bases.

Candidaturas de tercer grado

Anibal SÃ¡nchez tambiÃ©n denunciÃ³ que se pretende presentar las primarias del PSUV como un mecanismo democrÃ¡tico y plural, cuando en realidad se trata de un proceso de postulaciÃ³n cerrado y de tercer grado. â€œâ€¦no se postula quiÃ©n quiere sino a quiÃ©n se le permite, y de tercer grado porque el candidato no se inscribe por su propia iniciativa, sino que debe ser avalado primero por una Unidad de Batalla BolÃ­var ChÃ¡vez, luego por la sumatoria de las UBCH del circuito electoral y en Ãºltima instancia por la direcciÃ³n del partidoâ€. SÃ¡nchez denunciÃ³ por Ãºltimo que incluso en el caso de que un candidato pase el filtro de las UBCH de un circuito, la cÃºpula del partido tiene la potestad de vetar aspirantes. El artÃ­culo 13 del reglamento prevÃ© en su numeral 2 que â€œla DirecciÃ³n Nacional del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela podrÃ¡ excluir a cualquier aspirante que no reÃºna las condiciones Ã©ticas, morales y polÃ­ticasâ€. En el numeral 3 del mismo artÃ­culo se estipula que la direcciÃ³n nacional del PSUV â€œpodrÃ¡ excluir a cualquier aspirante que se encuentre ocupando un cargo pÃºblico o de elecciÃ³n popular, cuando considere que es de vital importancia para el proceso revolucionarioâ€œ.

La Desigualdad de los Candidatos al competir:

Hubo candidatos con muchos recursos que regalaron â€œtelevisores, neveras, aires acondicionadosâ€ entre otras cosas como bolsas de comida, un ticket para comprar equis cantidad de pollo, etc. Uno de los favoritos de este proceso y que fue motivo de polÃ©micas nacional, HENRY RAMIREZ fue derrotado por Fidel MadroÃ±ero ancla del programa Zurda Konducta. Algunos portales seÃ±alaron que habÃ­a denunciado fraude cosa que Ã©l en el programa de Vladimir Villegas de UniÃ³n Radio negÃ³ pero dijo a mi juicio algo mucho mÃ¡s grave: Ellos (los candidatos) no manejaron nÃºmeros (Vladimir asombrado lo repregunto), no hubo actas ni cifras, salvo las que dio la DirecciÃ³n Nacional. Ellos (los candidatos) solo manejaron nÃºmeros extraoficiales y no los pueden anunciar porque tendrÃ­a que autorizarlos la CÃºpula del PSUV. Al buen entendedorâ€¦

OTRA MAS DEL COGOLLO DEL PSUV

Ellos decidirÃ¡n donde se aplicarÃ¡ el 40% y nombrarÃ¡n todos los suplentes. Hubo voto obligado, violencia, todo lo contrario a lo indicado por Diosdado pero esto no es exclusivo del PSUV.

LO POSITIVO

El PSUV se anota una buena a nivel estratÃ©gico-tÃ¡ctico. Es un partido que tiene un alto sentido de bÃºsqueda del poder. DemostrÃ³ que tiene las herramientas para dar batalla polÃ­tica. Comunicacionalmente (con sentido hegemÃ³nico lo cual es propio de las organizaciones polÃ­ticas con tendencias totalitarias), hace quien todo para volver a ganar. GenerÃ³ el miedo suficiente en militantes, trabajadores y medios de comunicaciÃ³n que temerosos o â€œgozososâ€ participaron del festÃ­n. Repito lo que siempre he dicho: Saben jugar este juego y ante ellos los lÃ­deres de la MUD parecen unos â€œBoy Scouts peleando contra los Marinesâ€. Los zorros de la MUD se preocupan mÃ¡s en mantener sus privilegios que en arrebatarles el poder.

Mi conclusiÃ³n no gano ni un solo candidato que estuviere enfrentado con la DirecciÃ³n Nacional del PSUV. Fue la expresiÃ³n legitima de quien tiene el poder y lo peor es que el CNE les ayudoâ€¦

CARACAS

A SOTTO VOCE Un gran amigo de Fedecamaras me dice en tono de alarmado que tiene informaciÃ³n de que Lorenzo Mendoza pide residencia en Aruba. DESCARO El presidente de la Asamblea Nacional, Diosdado Cabello, indicÃ³, este martes, que â€œaquel que haya sido electo candidato o candidata que se le pase por la mente traicionar a este pueblo, el pueblo le tendrÃ¡ que cobrar con su cargo esa traiciÃ³nâ€. Luego reculo y dijo que era solo un â€œcompromisoâ€. Por cierto Diosdado dice â€œCasi los triplicamosâ€, o sea, eso se lo dice a los perdedores porque ningÃºn candidato opositor se contÃ³. Es que hablan sin pensar. LEOPOLDO Desde hace semanas advertÃ­ porque Maduro no se reuniÃ³ con el Papa. Es inevitable el resultado de libertad para Leopoldo.

FALCON

Me estaba recordando cuando la actual Gobernadora Estela Lugo de padres copeyanos, apoyo la candidatura Presidencial del General Rangel Burgoin. Andaba por las calles coloniales de Coro megÃ¡fono en mano. Era otra Estela. No habÃ­a conocido a su actual esposo y a mÃ­ me la presentÃ³ un gran amigo que tenÃ­a buena amistad con ella. Este General se hizo famoso porque cuando fue Comandante en Valencia salÃ­a a caminar en las maÃ±anas con capa y todo. Algunos decÃ­an que se creÃ­a la reencarnaciÃ³n de BolÃ­var. Era el aÃ±o 83 estaba terminando su perÃ­odo Luis Herrera, el partido Rescate Nacional. Uno de sus eslogan era â€œcontra la dictadura de AD y COPEIâ€. Si leen los discursos de este General que fue Ministro de la Defensa varios aÃ±os del Presidente que despuÃ©s criticÃ³, encontrarÃ¡ que Chavez nunca fue de â€œizquierdaâ€ y que debiÃ³ tener influencia de este General.

MONAGAS

Nuevamente desde el exilio el Gato BriceÃ±o nos sorprende denunciando que ya hay un municipio que legalizÃ³ la droga: Ezequiel Zamora. AllÃ­ segÃºn Ã©l hay plataformas para el lavado de dinero, dirigido por personas vinculadas al partido de gobierno, incluidas la Gobernadora y el Alcalde de ese municipio.

ZULIA

La noche avanza sin detenerse y llega Henry. Serio como siempre. Sin expresiÃ³n en su rostro. PusilÃ¡nime. Paralelamente llega Fidel. Todos en la garita susurraban Â¿Dos candidatos enfrentados reunidos en la Residencia Oficial? La orden era que no firmaran el acostumbrado libro de la entrada. Esta reuniÃ³n no se efectuÃ³. Al salir el rostro de Henry era un poema Shakesperiano y Fidel mostraba mÃ¡s dientes que una ballena horca en plena cacerÃ­a. Â¿QuÃ© paso allÃ­? Testigo de excepciÃ³n me informa â€œPancho les dijo: El que pierda debe reconocer al otroâ€ Si el favorito para ganar era Henry Â¿Por quÃ© lo convocan y para decirle algo que se lo debÃ­an haber dicho al otro que saliÃ³ â€œriendoâ€? La orden vino de Caracas. Directamente de Presidencia. En el cierre de campaÃ±a de Fidel estuvo el Hijo de Nicolas Maduro. El empresario Humberto Banfi y su hijo. Un Ã¡rabe enviado por el Gobernador de Aragua y otro enviado por el Ministro El Troudi. Francisco Urbina que no fue ni a los actos de Dimartino cuando aspirÃ³ la gobernaciÃ³n estuvo allÃ­. Gaiteros de Pillopo se luciÃ³ y se mostrÃ³ como â€œchavistaâ€, cosa que yo no sabÃ­a, al igual que â€œEl Ayayeroâ€ Nelson Romero quien improviso con fina musa versos sobre Fidel MadroÃ±ero. Seguramente serÃ¡n el tema de su campaÃ±a. El Presidente Maduro horas despuÃ©s â€œretuitiÃ³â€ el acto luego de que su hijo lo reflejo adjuntando el vÃ­deo. Fidel es el nuevo Representante de Maduro en la RegiÃ³n. A Rodrigo Cabezas quien llegÃ³ horas antes y estaba oculto dentro de una camioneta no le quedo mÃ¡s que bajarse y subir a la tarima a levantarle el brazo a la nueva promesa del chavismo zuliano. Una pregunta me surge: Â¿Arias abandonÃ³ a HENRY o peor, lo dejo â€œjoderâ€ por Caracas? Lo cierto es que como lo dijimos en esta columna: Fidel fue mejor candidato. No hacemos POR AHORA juicios de valores, si es malo o es bueno. Eso es otra cosa. Henry se une al cementerio personal del Hombre de la Gallina: Salvador, Dimartino, PÃ©rez Pirela, Blagdimir Labrador, Mario Isea, Rafael Colmenares, entre otros. Algunos han sobrevivido luego de recibir lo que yo siempre he dicho del Gobernador: PuÃ±ales con acero inoxidable para que no botes sangre ni te infectes. Algunos han sobrevivido y se han curado. Otros no. â€¦ARIAS EL GRAN DERROTADO No solo perdiÃ³ sino que queda vulnerable a sus enemigos internos y externos. Circuito 1 Nelson Guillen fue apoyado por Arias pero es yerno del Alcalde de la Villa y a Ã©l responde. Circuito 2 Jhonny Bracho es de Jhonny Bracho y derroto al candidato de Arias, apoyado por la Chica Atencio (MUD) y por el Alcalde Mario Urdaneta (PSUV). O sea, el tipo mato a un Gobernador y dos alcaldes. Circuito 3 Sergio Fuenmayor es del Alcalde Luis Caldera ni del PSUV ni de Maduro. Se retratÃ³ con Arias porque Caldera se lo ordeno. Circuito 4 Fidel MadroÃ±eroSobra el anÃ¡lisis. Circuito 5 es de Arias ciertamente. Aunque ni disfrazÃ¡ndose de Leopoldo gana. Circuito 6 Mi amigo Elvis Vilchez. Buena gente. Es mÃ¡s fÃ¡cil que Obama derogue el decreto que Elvis Gane. Circuito 7 Luis PÃ©rez. Buen candidato y si es de Arias. Felicito tambiÃ©n a Jackelin Pirela aunque no gano fue la mujer mÃ¡s votada. Circuito 8 Willy Casanova el mÃ¡s votado en las primarias del PSUV Zulia. Es de Elias Jaua y del Frente Francisco Miranda. Arias lo apoya luego que Canquiz y Marilene a sabiendas de la paliza que les darÃ­an se retiran. Se retratÃ³ con Arias en una â€œquebradaâ€ perdÃ³n â€œcaÃ±adaâ€ porque Elias lo autorizÃ³. Circuito 9 La candidata â€œsuperfinanciadaâ€ por Arias llegÃ³ tercera porque solo habÃ­a tres candidatos. El ganador Lisandro Cabello corriente Rodrigo. Circuito 10 La que gano es de Arias impuesta por el cuÃ±ado VÃ­ctor PadrÃ³n porque como firmo contra Chavez no podÃ­a competir. De paso, la maquinaria de AlemÃ¡n la ayudo. Desconozco si ella lo sabÃ­a. Circuito 11 JosÃ© Luis BermÃºdez amigo personal de Maduro. Cuando Maduro hace fiestas al primero que llaman es a Ã©l. Para la cumbre de PanamÃ¡ le enviaron un aviÃ³n privado. Â¿Ud cree que es de Arias? Por cierto Adriano Pereira Alcalde de SimÃ³n BolÃ­var tambiÃ©n contribuyÃ³ a este resultado. Circuito 12 Blagdimir Labrador trabajo con Arias y fue maltratado por Ã©l, tanto que ni siquiera fue al despacho a renunciar. Esta con Rodrigo. Realmente Arias gano solo cuatro circuitos. El resto tiene compromisos distintos no necesariamente contra Arias. Un Gobernador como Arias con apetencias presidenciales, con manejos de su nombre hacia la transiciÃ³n debiÃ³ ganar al menos 10 o todos si es verdaderamente un LIDERAZGO consolidado en la regiÃ³n. Digo yo. Si el aÃ±o que viene se hicieran primarias en el PSUV para escoger el candidato a Gobernador Â¿QuÃ© pasarÃ­a? Haga usted el Juicio. PADILLA: Guerra a Muerte entre los Consejos Comunales y el Alcalde â€œEl Pelucheâ€. La lista del PSUV sigue con PEREZ PIRELA de primera e inamovible de segunda Yenni CedeÃ±o, Calixto Ortega de tres y NOHELY POCATERRA de nuevo Candidata IndÃ­gena. SUENAN LAS MUJERES EN LA MUD: Marianella FernÃ¡ndez, IraÃ­da Villasmil, Nora Bracho, Desiree Barboza, Andrea Marquez, entre otras. DATO: Un partido en formaciÃ³n que pudo haber sido y no fue de la MUD se arreglÃ³ con el Chavismo. El acuerdo es que alimente la TERCERA VIA. El pacto lo sellÃ³ el propio Maduro con su Creador Â¿QuÃ© dirÃ¡ de esto Patricia Pineda de PANORAMA que ha sido arte y parte en el seÃ±alamiento de este nuevo â€œLÃ­derâ€? Otros que saldrÃ¡n solos: MAS.

