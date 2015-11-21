Ãngel Lombardi: Una PolÃ­tica para una nueva UtopÃ­a

Ángel Lombardi: Una Política para una nueva Utopía

En el siglo XXI, prÃ¡cticamente han sido canceladas todas las ilusiones y las utopÃ­as de la modernidad, fundamentalmente la idea de progreso y sus diversas derivaciones particularmente las palabras: modernizaciÃ³n, desarrollo y revoluciÃ³n. Las palabras: progreso, que implica los conceptos de modernizaciÃ³n, de desarrollo y revoluciÃ³n, nos remiten a la idea â€œde otro mundo posible anheladoâ€. DespuÃ©s de tres siglos convulsionados y trÃ¡gicos, sin lugar a dudas, la humanidad, o por lo menos parte de ella, ha avanzado, pero ya muy pocos siguen pensando que Ã©ste es el mejor mundo posible. En consecuencia se nos obliga a elaborar nuevas utopÃ­as y paradigmas polÃ­ticos que vayan mÃ¡s allÃ¡ de los conceptos aludidos.

 

La humanidad en este comienzo de siglo vive de manera agÃ³nica viejos y nuevos desafÃ­os.Â  La pobreza con su carga de desigualdades e injusticias, nos sigue acompaÃ±ando y la tierra como casa comÃºn luce agotada y fatigada y en la perspectiva del desarrollo tecnolÃ³gico y la unificaciÃ³n financiera del globo, la globalizaciÃ³n se presenta como amenaza y oportunidad. La globalizaciÃ³n no puede ser la simple proyecciÃ³n de las hegemonÃ­as geopolÃ­ticas sino una oportunidad para desarrollar sistemas polÃ­ticos locales, regionales y mundiales que fusionen â€œpolisâ€ y â€œdomusâ€, como dice JosÃ© Laguna, â€œque integre justicia y cuidadoâ€.

 

En la realidad histÃ³rica cabe todo y estamos todos, es lo real en presencia, profundidad y expansiÃ³n â€œsolo si la realidad puede dar mÃ¡s de sÃ­, es posible plantearse polÃ­ticas con alma escatolÃ³gica, capaces de inaugurar futuros no predichosâ€. La humanidad es una sola, en el sentido ontolÃ³gico, pero sÃ³lo es comprensible desde la multiculturalidad, una y diversa.

 

La historia no es solo lo que va siendo predeterminado, como lo plantea la teorÃ­a del progreso sino es la historia viva, indeterminada, lo que va siendo-haciÃ©ndose (nos reproducimos culturalmente, idÃ©nticos a sÃ­ mismos, pero igualmente creando novedades y no solo artÃ­sticas y tecnolÃ³gicas).

 

â€œLa historia no se predice, se produceâ€¦ lo real abarca tanto lo actual como lo posibleâ€.

 

El progreso de todos va a depender de las oportunidades reales para todos y la capacitaciÃ³n a una escala planetaria que permita convertir derechos abstractos en libertades reales para todos y cada uno. Como dice JosÃ© Laguna: tenemos que abrirnos a un â€œprogreso capacitanteâ€.

 

QuÃ© hacer y cÃ³mo hacer para â€œengendrar futuroâ€ en tÃ©rminos de progreso real, cuantitativo y cualitativo y no simplemente mÃ¡s de los mismo, aunque lo disfracemos de novedad, un poco a la manera de la moda en las sociedades abiertas o la revoluciÃ³n en las sociedades cerradas.

 

Si bien en la evoluciÃ³n histÃ³rica podemos identificar una fuerza homogeneizante, como el hombre unidimensional de Marcuse, o la visiÃ³n de totalidad y progreso de Hegel, o el autodesenvolvimiento de la razÃ³n de Kant, en realidad la historia realmente avanza cuando logra integrar los que viven al margen, lo prohibido, el tabÃº, o la exclusiÃ³n en general, como las llama Laguna: las â€œanomalÃ­asâ€.

 

En esta modernidad lÃ­quida, como fue llamada, donde todo es moldeable y adaptable, incluyendo la moral, y en donde todo estÃ¡ permitido si aceptamos la tesis de la muerte de Dios, la globalizaciÃ³n y todo lo inherente a ella se convierten en datos empÃ­ricos no tanto para calificar o descalificar sino desafÃ­os para desde una nueva polÃ­tica intentar definir las nuevas utopÃ­as del siglo. El primer desafÃ­o es la superaciÃ³n de los â€œismosâ€ anacrÃ³nicos que nos siguen acompaÃ±ando, asÃ­ como categorÃ­as polÃ­ticas cada dÃ­a mÃ¡s vacÃ­as: desarrollismo, liberalismo, nacionalismo, revolucionarismo, nazismo, fascismo, socialismos, comunismos. Inlusive ya los tÃ©rminos de izquierdas y derechas cada vÃ­a van significando menos, y tienden a confundir la percepciÃ³n real de lo real sobre esquemas ideolÃ³gicos y teorÃ­as cada vez mÃ¡s anacrÃ³nicas. CategorÃ­as teÃ³ricamente cada vez mÃ¡s insuficientes para explicar y proyectar la dinÃ¡mica real de esta humanidad que no termina de abandonar el siglo XX y no empieza a construir algo diferente y mejor en este siglo XXI que reciÃ©n comienza. Estamos en presencia de un cambio profundo de paradigmas y realidades, y frente a estas complejas y amenazantes realidades, en donde una vez mÃ¡s la guerra y la paz vuelven a hacer nuestros desafÃ­os mayores, muchos nos proponen que repensemos la polÃ­tica desde conceptos fundamentales y Laguna, concretamente, nos propone repensar la polÃ­tica desde la â€œpolisâ€ y el â€œdomusâ€, como Ã©l dice â€œtodo viene determinado por la necesidad de conciliar contrato social y fraternidad en el discurso y la prÃ¡ctica polÃ­tica.â€

 

La modernidad se inaugurÃ³ polÃ­ticamente con la declaraciÃ³n de los derechos del ciudadano en 1789 y las tres palabras-programa que han inspirado toda la acciÃ³n polÃ­tica de la modernidad: libertad, igual y fraternidad; siendo esta Ãºltima la palabra olvidada y quizÃ¡s la que mÃ¡s urgentemente hay que recuperar, ya que con la fraternidad es como realmente estarÃ­amos garantizando la libertad y la igualdad.

 

Ãngel Lombardi

www.angellombardi.com

@angellombardi

