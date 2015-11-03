AndrÃ©s Hidalgo nos presenta â€œLos Cuatro Reinosâ€

AndrÃ©s Hidalgo nos presenta â€œLos Cuatro Reinosâ€

Por biendateao -
â€œLos Cuatro Reinosâ€, la primera saga de fantasÃ­a Ã©pica escrita y publicada en Venezuela serÃ¡ presentada en Maracaibo a partir de este martes en diversos centros de estudios de educaciÃ³n media pÃºblicos y privados, en el marco de los ciclos de promociÃ³n de la lectura â€“ya se realizÃ³ el dedicado al terror- adelanta la editorial Santillana Venezuela entre la lectorÃ­a juvenil del paÃ­s.

 

El autor de la saga, un joven valenciano de 26 aÃ±os, AndrÃ©s Hidalgo nos cuenta que la historia serÃ¡ narrada en seis libros (hasta la fecha se han publicado PrÃ­ncipe de Piedra, Lagrimas de Calla, TravesÃ­a en Tierras Neutras, Sombras de Exilio),es un lugar donde la naturaleza y el hombre se combinan para llevarse perfectamente, una simbiosis ininterrumpida; Poblada por criaturas fantÃ¡sticas, tanto mitolÃ³gicas como de invenciÃ³n propia que, que nutren las tierras con culturas que ocasionan aventuras para los viajeros; nos muestra mucho y nos esconce mas, seduciÃ©ndonos para aventurarnos en sus peligros y en sus recompensas. Lo que se ve en â€œLos Cuatro Reinosâ€ es una mezcla de cÃ³mo idealiza â€“acota- los lugares que ha visitado o que le gustarÃ­a visitar, siempre en ese contacto natural y armÃ³nico que tenia en otros tiempos con el entorno.

 

Su protagonista, DamiÃ¡n, un joven que comienza su recorrido a los 17 aÃ±os, justo los que tenia AndrÃ©s cuando comenzÃ³ a escribir mientras cursaba la carrera de ingenierÃ­a quÃ­mica, es un chico que con diecisiete aÃ±os ha vivido una vida seminÃ³mada debido a que su padre, un investigador de historia y arte, le arrastra por todo el paÃ­s en mudanza tras mudanza, por lo que es una persona Â«acostumbradaÂ» a los cambios. Goza de gran inteligencia y un deseo de conocimiento constante, ademÃ¡s de cierto nivel de madurez, cosa que incrementa a medida que enfrenta sus problemas. Dan es ese chico que siempre se sentÃ­a distinto hasta que encuentra el lugar donde, si bien no encaja (mÃ¡s bien resalta), su participaciÃ³n es fundamental y decisiva. Es el detonante externo de la lucha, el factor de cambio. No es que Ã©l estÃ© plenamente consciente de ello desde un principio. De hecho, lucha con sus tribulaciones a lo largo de la historia, pero siempre vemos que desea superarse, conocerse y mejorar. Ese Â«si no conozco mi lÃ­mites aÃºn, voy camino a descubrirlosÂ», la frase distintiva del libro, es bÃ¡sicamente su filosofÃ­a de vida.

Â 

En un primer libro vemos a DamiÃ¡n en el proceso de conocer â€œLos Cuatro Reinosâ€ que aparece cada vez mÃ¡s complejo y lleno de lÃ­neas argumentales. Ya desde las primeras pÃ¡ginas nos encontramos con leones negros de melenas de fuego, centauros, hombres lobo, guerreros que combaten en causas polÃ­ticas y morales, y otra gran cantidad de personajes y tramas que a primera vista parecen caernos al azar. DamiÃ¡n se adentra cada vez mÃ¡s, y durante este proceso, madura, crece, aprende cuanto puede y toma cierto papel de liderazgo que nunca hubiera imaginado.

 

A medida que la historia avanza, DamiÃ¡n desteje misterios del pasado, tanto del propio como de sus amigos, y descubre verdades que cambian radicalmente el curso de la historia. Las traiciones, los asesinatos, los ataques y las conspiraciones estÃ¡n a la orden del dÃ­a para mantener al lector con la misma sed de conocimiento que siente su protagonista.

 

Finalmente, a lo largo de las batallas, los encuentros de donde escapan por poco, los planes descifrados, enfrentamientos contra los villanos de turno, entendemos que la lucha por Â«restaurar el ordenÂ» no es una imposiciÃ³n, sino una decisiÃ³n que toman los protagonistas en su deseo de hacer lo correcto.

 

El recorrido de Hidalgo por Maracaibo culmina el prÃ³ximo jueves luego de compartir con jÃ³venes lectores del Liceo Los Robles, Altamira, Bellas Artes, Santa Mariana, Colegio ColÃ³n, Los Ãlamos, entre otros, ademÃ¡s de contactos con la prensa y firma de libros en las librerÃ­as Europa.

