Ancelotti reconoce que Madrid â€œjuega malâ€

El entrenador del Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, ha reconocido despuÃ©s de perder 1-0 en San MamÃ©s frente al Athletic Club que el “problema” que estÃ¡ teniendo su equipo en los Ãºltimos partidos es “bastante claro” y es que les “falta eficacia en ataque”.

“Es bastante confuso lo que estamos haciendo cuando atacamos. Buscamos soluciones individuales cuando necesitamos combinar, jugar mÃ¡s rÃ¡pido y con menos toque”, ha subrayado el tÃ©cnico italiano antes de descartar que esas carencias en ataque estÃ©n motivadas por “problemas fÃ­sicos”.Â 

“Hemos empujado mucho y en la segunda parte prÃ¡cticamente hemos jugado todo el tiempo en campo contrario. Jugamos bastante lento, con demasiado toque. El balÃ³n no tiene una circulaciÃ³n rÃ¡pida y los delanteros no tienen espacios. No es cuestiÃ³n de actitud, es una falta tÃ©cnica”, ha incidido.Â 

Ancelotti ha reconocido que tiene una “responsabilidad muy grande” en ese problema. “Hay entrenadores que cuando su equipo juega mal dicen que ese no es su equipo. Este es mi equipo y juega mal. Tengo toda la responsabilidad posible, pero no voy a bajar los brazos”, ha dicho.

Ha apuntado ademÃ¡s el entrenador madridista que tras esta derrota “la Liga se va a complicar”, aunque van a “luchar por arreglarlo”.

“El partido de Cristiano, Bale y Benzema no fue bueno, pero no es un problema individual. Todo el equipo tiene esa responsabilidad, no solo los delanteros. Es un poco raro decir que el Madrid tenga problemas en ataque cuando hemos metido tantos goles, pero es verdad”, ha concluido.

