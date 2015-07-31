Ana Vaccarella informÃ³ que padece cÃ¡ncer

La periodista Ana Vaccarella divulgÃ³ este viernes un comunicado en el que informÃ³ a sus seguidores que padece de Linfoma No Hodgkin, un tipo de cÃ¡ncer que ataca las cÃ©lulas linfÃ¡ticas y otros tejidos como el bazo o la mÃ©dula Ã³sea.
â€œEstoy aquejada de salud. Hace pocos dÃas me fue realizada de emergencia una histerectomÃa y los resultados de las biopsias arrojan que padezco un Linfoma No Hodgkinâ€, dice el escrito publicado en su cuenta de Twitter.
Vaccarella lamentÃ³ que los medios de comunicaciÃ³n publicaron informaciÃ³n imprecisa y “jamÃ¡s contrastada con familiar algunoâ€ sobre su ausencia en la televisiÃ³n.
La comunicadora agradeciÃ³ los mensajes de apoyo que ha recibido por parte del pÃºblico y dijo que aÃºn debe realizarse otros exÃ¡menes para determinar cuÃ¡l serÃ¡ el tratamiento que deberÃ¡ seguir.
â€œAgradezco inmensamente las oraciones y los mensajes de tantas personas solidarias ante mi situaciÃ³n y la que estamos atravesando como familia por esta sorpresa que me da la vidaâ€, expresÃ³.
