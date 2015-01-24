Ana Julia Jatar: Autosuicidio

Luego de regresar de un viaje en el cual no solo perdiÃ³ su tiempo sino casi dos millones de nuestros dÃ³lares, regresÃ³ Maduro con las manos vacÃ­as y con la boca llena de insultos y mentiras para descalificar a los venezolanos. Muchos dicen que lo que le sucede es que ya renunciÃ³ pues ha quedado demostrada su incapacidad de gobernar. Y es que el exconductor del Metro de Caracas esta paralizado luego llevarnos hasta el borde del precipicio. Es absolutamente inaceptable que nos diga ahora que decidiÃ³ apretar el acelerador luego de ver el barranco que tiene en frente. Â¿SerÃ¡ por eso que en su Memoria y Cuenta, a la mejor usanza CAP nos hablo de â€œautosuicidoâ€?

Durante casi tres horas Maduro fue incapaz de enviar un mensaje que nos aclarara el camino, mas bien se dedicÃ³ a hacer lo que los dictadores saben muy bien: reinventar la historia en larguÃ­simas arengas fantaseando con hÃ©roes y villanos que les sirven para sus pretensiones de eternizarse en el poder. No pude evitar recordar la novela de George Orwell, Animal Farm (La RebeliÃ³n de la Granja) en la cual magistralmente Orwell describe una granja en Inglaterra en la cual los animales toman el control luego de una revoluciÃ³n y decretan: â€œTodos los animales son igualesâ€ para que luego el gran y Ãºnico LÃ­der, el cerdo NapoleÃ³n lo cambiara por otra mucho mÃ¡s conveniente (para Ã©l): â€œUnos animales son mas iguales que otrosâ€. Los insultos de Maduro y su empeÃ±o en dividirnos machacando que solo son buenos quienes lo siguen y que el resto de los venezolanos somos unos traidores a la patria resuena perfectamente con la Rusia de Stalin, inspiradora de la novela de Orwell. En la Venezuela de hoy por desgracia del rÃ©gimen actual, existen unos ciudadanos mÃ¡s iguales que otros.

Esta visiÃ³n totalitaria del mundo, la de una solaÂ verdad que no admite dudas ha sido el enemigo eterno del hombre libre. La misma batalla que se librÃ³ durante el siglo XX contra el comunismo se esta llevando a cabo en el XXI contra el extremismo religioso y el terrorismo. El mundo civilizado ha tomado nota del peligro de la barbarie que nos amenaza, del extremismo islÃ¡mico y de las nuevas ambiciones imperialistas de Rusia. En otras palabras, de la falta de tolerancia en el mundo y de la necesidad de difundir con convicciÃ³n indoblegable los valores de la libertad e inclusiÃ³n. Pero en vez de llevarnos hacia el futuro, Maduro con la vista en el espejo retrovisor aprieta el acelerador frente al barranco.

â€œVenezuela va por mal caminoâ€, me han repetido hasta el cansancio lÃ­deres de AmÃ©rica Latina y del mundo aquÃ­ en Davos, desde donde escribo este artÃ­culo. Y es que mientras lideres de la diversidad de Francois Hollande de Francia, Angela Merkel de Alemania, Petro Poroshenko de Ucrania, Nouri al-Maliki de Irak y muchos otros alertan sobre la necesidad de derrotar el totalitarismo y la barbarie, en nuestro paÃ­s se estimula. Por eso Maduro perdiÃ³ el viaje: los lÃ­deres del mundo libre desprecian su manera de gobernar y los inversionistas no creen en su capacidad de pagar. Digo lo que escucho en Davos.

Hoy el mundo libre esta unido contra la barbarie, pero sin olvidar que no somos su inverso, la libertad no viene de predicar una sola idea antagÃ³nica al totalitarismo. La libertad es contestataria y desde ella podemos estar divididos en nuestras visiones del mundo y en nuestra forma de darle sentido a la vida. No nos parecemos en nada al servicio ciego a un solo pensamiento como pretende imponernos el rÃ©gimen actual. Es de hecho esa falta de unidad en las ideas lo que nos une. Es ese importante espacio que le reservamos a nuestras dudas lo que nos desarrolla la habilidad de convivir con ellas y ser tolerantes.

Venezuela no puede seguir perdiendo el tiempo con este conductor suicida, el camino de la libertad y la tolerancia es el Ãºnico que conoce de progreso. Ese es el futuro que merecen nuestros hijos. Por eso insisto en que NicolÃ¡s Maduro debe renunciar y hoy luego de escucharlo agrego que si se quiere â€œautosuicidarâ€ que lo haga solo sin llevarse a Venezuela por el barranco que el mismo se buscÃ³.