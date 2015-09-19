Amplia marcha en Maracaibo

Amplia marcha en Maracaibo

Militantes y dirigentes de oposiciÃ³n participaron en la caminata hasta la Plaza Indio Mara, en un recorrido de poco mÃ¡s de tres kilÃ³metros.

El dirigente de Voluntad Popular, Lester Toledo, adelantÃ³ a travÃ©s de su cuenta en Twitter que desde el punto final se ofrecerÃ¡ informaciÃ³n sobre las estrategias del bloque opositor para las elecciones parlamentarias del 6 de diciembre.

En el Zulia tambiÃ©n se convocÃ³ a marchas en los municipios Cabimas, Santa Rita, Valmore RodrÃ­guez y Lagunillas.

