AmnistÃ­a Internacional: SituaciÃ³n en Venezuela se estÃ¡ deteriorando rÃ¡pidamente

A travÃ©s de un comunicado, AmnistÃ­a Internacional lamentÃ³ la â€œtrÃ¡gica muerteâ€ del estudiante de bachillerato tachirense Kluiverth Roa NÃºÃ±ez de 14 aÃ±os durante una protesta contra el gobierno en San CristÃ³bal.

AmnistÃ­a Internacional instÃ³ a las autoridades a realizar una investigaciÃ³n â€œexhaustiva e imparcial y que todos los responsables sean llevados ante la justiciaâ€.

La organizaciÃ³n teme que la violencia se intensificarÃ¡ â€œsi las autoridades no envÃ­an un claro mensaje de que no se tolerarÃ¡ el uso excesivo de la fuerza y que la libertad de expresiÃ³n, reuniÃ³n y asociaciÃ³n serÃ¡n respetadas pues son la piedra angular de un Estado de Derechoâ€.

Alertaron que los eventos durante las Ãºltimas semanas en Venezuela sugieren que la situaciÃ³n polÃ­tica estÃ¡ empeorando

â€œEl uso excesivo de la fuerza por parte de las fuerzas de seguridad durante protestas, la detenciÃ³n del alcalde de Caracas, un juez y un abogado y los casos de al menos cuatro estudiantes que han sido encontrado muertos en circunstancias desconocidas, hace pensar que la situaciÃ³n se estÃ¡ deteriorando rÃ¡pidamenteâ€, advierten.

 

EL NACIONAL

DEJA UN COMENTARIO