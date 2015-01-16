Amazon bajo sospecha de recibir beneficios ilegales de Luxemburgo

Amazon bajo sospecha de recibir beneficios ilegales de Luxemburgo

La ComisiÃ³n Europea considera que un acuerdo de Luxemburgo para reducir los impuestos a la empresa Amazon constituye una ventaja que podrÃ­a ser ilegal, de acuerdo a documentos publicados el viernes.

El organismo que regula la competencia y los subsidios de la UniÃ³n Europea habÃ­a abierto una investigaciÃ³n sobre el acuerdo fiscal entre Luxemburgo y la gigante empresa de ventas online.

Los resultados preliminares de la investigaciÃ³n son los mÃ¡s recientes en una amplia revisiÃ³n sobre acuerdos ventajosos entre grandes empresas y varios paÃ­ses europeos.

Otros acuerdos en la mira incluyen los de la icÃ³nica Apple con Irlanda, la cadena de cafÃ©s Starbucks con Holanda y la automotriz italiana Fiat tambiÃ©n con Luxemburgo.

Agencias

