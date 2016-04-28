Alfonso Hernández: La ciudadanía crítica

Según el filósofo Aristóteles, un ciudadano, en general, es el individuo que participa en la autoridad y en la obediencia pública. En la República perfecta, es el individuo que puede y que quiere libremente obedecer y gobernar alternativamente, conforme a los preceptos de la virtud.
Desde una concepción más moderna un ciudadano es un miembro de una comunidad política. La condición de miembro de dicha comunidad se conoce como ciudadanía, y conlleva una serie de deberes y una serie de derechos, de los cuales los más importantes son los derechos de participación política, el principal de ellos el derecho al voto, que es la seña de identidad de las modernas democracias representativas predominantes en el mundo occidental.
En el contexto de las ideas y aspiraciones democráticas, el ciudadano corresponde a los hombres y mujeres que se asumen como sujetos llamados a la libertad, que reconocen para sí y para los demás los derechos propios de su dignidad humana, que movidos según sus identificaciones y diferencias acuerdan privadamente variados ámbitos de interacción, que eligen autoridades a las que perciben como sus representantes y que se asocian para participar colectivamente en la deliberación de las decisiones públicas.
El concepto democrático de ciudadano tiene una irrenunciable connotación política. Para el filósofo colombiano José Toro, un ciudadano es una persona capaz, en cooperación con otros, de crear o transformar el orden social que ella misma quiere vivir, cumplir y proteger, para la dignidad de todos, por lo tanto ser ciudadano implica entender que el orden de la sociedad no es natural.
Para el fortalecimiento de la Democracia, se requiere una ciudadanía participativa, una ciudadanía que entiende que los gobernantes y los políticos son sus empleados, que fueron elegidos para prestar un servicio público, que debe traducirse en el buen funcionamiento de las instituciones; ciudadanos que generen opinión pública, sin bozal de arepas; ciudadanos que se involucren en la dinámica social, que se organicen guiados por la necesidad de vigilar y monitorear las decisiones del gobierno, de denunciar los abusos de la autoridad; ciudadanos solidarios que participen en actividades religiosas, deportivas, culturales, ambientales, educativas, sociales, ese es el tipo de ciudadano que coadyuva en la construcción de la República, el mismo ciudadano al que se refería Aristóteles.
Un ciudadano, no es aquel que atenta contra los bienes públicos, y mucho menos en contra de la propiedad privada; un ciudadano no es el que confunde la protesta con la anarquía; un ciudadano no es el que descalifica al adversario por pensar distinto; un ciudadano no es el que viola el derecho del otro, considerando que está haciendo valer su propio derecho; un ciudadano no avala, la corrupción, ni el vandalismo, ni los actos fraudulentos; todo lo contrario, un ciudadano consciente, es responsable de su papel ante el Estado y suele manifestar su opinión ante las injusticias y asume una posición crítica hacia lo que está mal.
La ciudadanía critica, tiene la capacidad de asumir introspectivamente los asuntos públicos que no están funcionando, y partiendo desde una reflexión social, puede generar las demandas necesarias para sumar voluntades y provocar los cambios sobre el estado de las cosas, el ciudadano crítico se instruye sobre los asuntos públicos, conoce sobre los presupuestos asignados a las obras de su comunidad, se involucra y monitorea la intervención de la gestión pública, estudia las leyes, las ordenanzas municipales, asume el liderazgo social, y difícilmente puede ser manipulado para causas distintas al beneficio colectivo.
La ciudadanía critica, trasciende a las clases sociales, pone bajo escrutinio el desempeño gubernamental y exige mayor calidad de democracia, demanda mejores servicios públicos, acciones ante la ineficiencia, la impunidad, la inseguridad, la contaminación, la corrupción y ciertamente con sus demandas puede hacer contribuciones a la democratización, a la transparencia y a la rendición de cuentas; activa a los gobernantes a cumplir con sus promesas, provocando a la vez una nueva generación de políticos en sintonía con una ciudadanía que exige más espacios democráticos y un mejor desempeño del gobierno y las instituciones, una ciudadanía que se convierte en un factor de exigencia, de demanda y de cambio.
Alfonso Hernández Ortíz
Politólogo- Abogado
dialogopublico@gmail.com / @AlfonsoZulia
