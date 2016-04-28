Alfonso Hernández: La ciudadanía crítica

Alfonso Hernández: La ciudadanía crítica

Por biendateao -
2827
885
COMPARTIR

 

Según el filósofo Aristóteles, un ciudadano, en general, es el individuo que participa en la autoridad y en la obediencia pública. En la República perfecta, es el individuo que puede y que quiere libremente obedecer y gobernar alternativamente, conforme a los preceptos de la virtud.

Desde una concepción más moderna un ciudadano es un miembro de una comunidad política. La condición de miembro de dicha comunidad se conoce como ciudadanía, y conlleva una serie de deberes y una serie de derechos, de los cuales los más importantes son los derechos de participación política, el principal de ellos el derecho al voto, que es la seña de identidad de las modernas democracias representativas predominantes en el mundo occidental.

En el contexto de las ideas y aspiraciones democráticas, el ciudadano corresponde a los hombres y mujeres que se asumen como sujetos llamados a la libertad, que reconocen para sí y para los demás los derechos propios de su dignidad humana, que movidos según sus identificaciones y diferencias acuerdan privadamente variados ámbitos de interacción, que eligen autoridades a las que perciben como sus representantes y que se asocian para participar colectivamente en la deliberación de las decisiones públicas.

El concepto democrático de ciudadano tiene una irrenunciable connotación política. Para el filósofo colombiano José Toro, un ciudadano es una persona capaz, en cooperación con otros, de crear o transformar el orden social que ella misma quiere vivir, cumplir y proteger, para la dignidad de todos, por lo tanto ser ciudadano implica entender que el orden de la sociedad no es natural.

Para el fortalecimiento de la Democracia, se requiere una ciudadanía participativa, una ciudadanía que entiende que los gobernantes y los políticos son sus empleados, que fueron elegidos para prestar un servicio público, que debe traducirse en el buen funcionamiento de las instituciones; ciudadanos que generen opinión pública, sin bozal de arepas; ciudadanos que se involucren en la dinámica social, que se organicen guiados por la necesidad de vigilar y monitorear las decisiones del gobierno, de denunciar los abusos de la autoridad; ciudadanos solidarios que participen en actividades religiosas, deportivas, culturales, ambientales, educativas, sociales, ese es el tipo de ciudadano que coadyuva en la construcción de la República, el mismo ciudadano al que se refería Aristóteles.

Un ciudadano, no es aquel que atenta contra los bienes públicos, y mucho menos en contra de la propiedad privada; un ciudadano no es el que confunde la protesta con la anarquía; un ciudadano no es el que descalifica al adversario por pensar distinto; un ciudadano no es el que viola el derecho del otro, considerando que está haciendo valer su propio derecho; un ciudadano no avala, la corrupción, ni el vandalismo, ni los actos fraudulentos; todo lo contrario, un ciudadano consciente, es responsable de su papel ante el Estado y suele manifestar su opinión ante las injusticias y asume una posición crítica hacia lo que está mal.

La ciudadanía critica, tiene la capacidad de asumir introspectivamente los asuntos públicos que no están funcionando, y partiendo desde una reflexión social, puede generar las demandas necesarias para sumar voluntades y provocar los cambios sobre el estado de las cosas, el ciudadano crítico se instruye sobre los asuntos públicos, conoce sobre los presupuestos asignados a las obras de su comunidad, se involucra y monitorea la intervención de la gestión pública, estudia las leyes, las ordenanzas municipales, asume el liderazgo social, y difícilmente puede ser manipulado para causas distintas al beneficio colectivo.

La ciudadanía critica, trasciende a las clases sociales, pone bajo escrutinio el desempeño gubernamental y exige mayor calidad de democracia, demanda mejores servicios públicos, acciones ante la ineficiencia, la impunidad, la inseguridad, la contaminación, la corrupción y ciertamente con sus demandas puede hacer contribuciones a la democratización, a la transparencia y a la rendición de cuentas; activa a los gobernantes a cumplir con sus promesas, provocando a la vez una nueva generación de políticos en sintonía con una ciudadanía que exige más espacios democráticos y un mejor desempeño del gobierno y las instituciones, una ciudadanía que se convierte en un factor de exigencia, de demanda y de cambio.

 

Alfonso Hernández Ortíz

Politólogo- Abogado

dialogopublico@gmail.com / @AlfonsoZulia

 

 

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

885 COMENTARIOS

  3. Appreciating the time and effort you put into your site and in depth information you offer. It’s great to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same unwanted rehashed information. Fantastic read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

  5. I’ve been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts in this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web site. Reading this info So i am satisfied to show that I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I found out just what I needed. I so much no doubt will make certain to don’t overlook this site and give it a glance on a constant basis.

  6. I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this blog. I am hoping the same high-grade website post from you in the upcoming as well. Actually your creative writing skills has inspired me to get my own site now. Actually the blogging is spreading its wings rapidly. Your write up is a good example of it.

  8. magnificent issues altogether, you just won a brand new reader. What might you suggest in regards to your publish that you just made a few days in the past? Any certain?

  27. F*ckin’ remarkable things here. I am very glad to see your article. Thanks a lot and i am looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?

  28. Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your site is fantastic, as smartly the content material!

  36. Loving the article.. thanks for your insight Value the admission you delivered.. My web searches seem complete.. thank you. of course, analysis is paying off.

  55. Wonderful ideas you have here.. Take pleasure in the blog you available.. Truly appreciate the entry you made available.. Enjoying the blog post.. thank you

  84. IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd should speak to you here. Which is not some thing Which i do! I like reading an article that can make individuals believe. Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!

  110. I simply want to say I am new to blogs and honestly liked this page. More than likely I’m likely to bookmark your website . You really have outstanding writings. Thanks a bunch for revealing your webpage.

  113. Wonderful items from you, man. I’ve keep in mind your stuff prior to and you are just too magnificent. I actually like what you have got right here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you assert it. You make it entertaining and you continue to care for to stay it smart. I cant wait to learn much more from you. That is really a wonderful web site.

  114. I feel that is among the so much vital info for me. And i’m glad reading your article. But want to commentary on few basic things, The web site style is great, the articles is in point of fact nice : D. Just right task, cheers

  150. I’d need to check with you here. That is not one thing I commonly do! I get pleasure from reading a post that can make people today think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!

  185. Right here is the perfect website for everyone who wants to find out about this topic. You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a fresh spin on a subject which has been written about for ages. Excellent stuff, just wonderful!|

  207. I will immediately take hold of your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly let me recognize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  209. May I just say what a relief to discover somebody that really knows what they’re discussing on the internet. You actually understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important. More and more people ought to check this out and understand this side of your story. It’s surprising you aren’t more popular since you surely have the gift.|

  213. Thank you for another excellent post. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.

  221. Heya i am for the first time here. I came across this board and I to find It really useful & it helped me out a lot. I am hoping to provide one thing back and aid others like you helped me.|

  225. Terrific article! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared across the web. Shame on the search engines for not positioning this publish higher! Come on over and talk over with my website . Thank you =)|

  231. Hi there! This post couldn’t be written much better! Going through this article reminds me of my previous roommate! He constantly kept talking about this. I am going to send this information to him. Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. Thanks for sharing!|

  238. I do not even know how I stopped up right here, however I assumed this submit used to be good. I don’t recognise who you are but certainly you are going to a famous blogger if you happen to are not already. Cheers!|

  275. It as not that I want to copy your web page, but I really like the design and style. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it custom made?

  277. This unique blog is no doubt interesting and besides informative. I have discovered helluva interesting things out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks a lot!

  280. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright violation? My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any techniques to help stop content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.|

  288. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your site. You have some really good articles and I think I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some articles for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please shoot me an email if interested. Thank you!|

  300. Greetings! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

  305. Great site you have here but I was wondering if you knew of any discussion boards that cover the same topics talked about in this article? I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get responses from other knowledgeable individuals that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know. Appreciate it!|

  327. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you are working with? I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest website and I would like to find something more safe. Do you have any solutions?|

  335. What i don’t realize is in truth how you are now not really a lot more neatly-liked than you may be now. You’re so intelligent. You already know thus significantly relating to this subject, made me for my part consider it from numerous numerous angles. Its like men and women are not interested until it’s something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. Always take care of it up!|

  336. Wow! This could be one particular of the most helpful blogs We ave ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Excellent. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  338. I wish people would compose much more about this while you have done. This is something which is very essential and possesses been largely overlooked through the world wide web local community

  345. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page again.

  347. I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re working with? I’m having some minor security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something more secure. Do you have any suggestions?|

  372. I was extremely pleased to uncover this page. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely enjoyed every bit of it and i also have you saved as a favorite to see new information on your website.

  377. In this grand pattern of things you’ll get an A just for hard work. Exactly where you confused me personally was first on your specifics. As people say, the devil is in the details… And that could not be more accurate here. Having said that, permit me say to you precisely what did deliver the results. Your text is actually highly engaging and that is probably why I am making an effort to comment. I do not make it a regular habit of doing that. Second, although I can easily see the leaps in reason you come up with, I am not convinced of exactly how you seem to connect your details which help to make the conclusion. For now I will yield to your position however wish in the foreseeable future you link your facts much better.

  382. I’m excited to uncover this page. I wanted to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and i also have you bookmarked to see new stuff in your web site.

  386. Good day there, just got aware about your blogging site through Search engines like google, and discovered that it’s quite informative. I will appreciate should you decide carry on this approach.

  391. Terrific work! That is the type of information that are supposed to be shared across the net. Disgrace on Google for not positioning this put up higher! Come on over and talk over with my site . Thank you =)|

  396. Does your blog have a contact page? I’m having problems locating it but, I’d like to send you an email. I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great site and I look forward to seeing it grow over time.|

  399. Hi folks here, just turned aware of your post through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it’s seriously entertaining. I will value in the event you maintain this approach.

  401. Visit this I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  403. I don’t know whether it’s just me or if everyone else encountering problems with your website. It appears as if some of the written text within your content are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well? This may be a issue with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Thanks|

  410. I was very pleased to discover this web site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely liked every part of it and I have you saved to fav to see new information on your website.

  411. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between usability and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a very good job with this. In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Chrome. Outstanding Blog!|

  417. – Gulvafslibning | Kurt Gulvmand Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible. I cant wait to read far more – Gulvafslibning | Kurt Gulvmand again from you. Thanks For Share .

  423. This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  424. Howdy there, just started to be mindful of your blogging site through Search engine, and have found that it’s quite beneficial. I’ll be grateful if you decide to persist these.

  425. Hey! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.|

  427. Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog. Is it tough to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions? Thank you|

  428. I was very pleased to find this great site. I need to to thank you for your time for this fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every little bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new information in your blog.

  430. whoah this blog is magnificent i love studying your posts. Keep up the good work! You already know, a lot of persons are hunting round for this information, you can help them greatly. |

  432. It really is ideal time to produce some intentions for the foreseeable future. I’ve looked over this blog post and if I can possibly, I want to encourage you number of worthwhile advice.

  437. Hi here, just turned receptive to your post through Search engine, and have found that it’s genuinely informational. I’ll be grateful in the event you persist this.

  444. I’m more than happy to find this great site. I need to to thank you for your time for this particularly fantastic read!! I definitely really liked every bit of it and I have you book-marked to check out new things in your website.

  448. It really is proper day to prepare some options for the forthcoming future. I’ve looked over this posting and if I have the ability to, I want to encourage you few great pointers.

  451. Hello there. I found your site by the use of Google whilst searching for a comparable topic, your web site came up. It looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  460. It’s nearly extremely difficult to come across well-educated users on this content, however you look like you comprehend exactly what you’re writing about! Cheers

  461. I think that what you said made a great deal of sense. However, what about this? what if you added a little information? I am not saying your content is not good, but suppose you added a post title that grabbed a person’s attention? I mean %BLOG_TITLE% is a little plain. You ought to glance at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create post headlines to grab people to click. You might add a related video or a picture or two to grab people excited about everything’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it would make your posts a little bit more interesting.|

  463. Pretty portion of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually loved account your weblog posts. Anyway I will be subscribing for your feeds or even I achievement you access constantly fast.|

  465. An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a friend who was conducting a little research on this. And he actually ordered me lunch because I discovered it for him… lol. So let me reword this…. Thanks for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending time to discuss this matter here on your web site.|

  466. I merely intend to share it with you that I am new to blog posting and thoroughly loved your review. Very possible I am likely to remember your blog post . You certainly have great article content. Admire it for giving out with us your site report

  468. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is really irritating. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  469. Heya there, just became receptive to your blog through Yahoo and bing, and discovered that it is seriously informative. I will truly appreciate should you decide carry on this approach.

  474. fantastic put up, very informative. I’m wondering why the opposite experts of this sector don’t realize this. You should proceed your writing. I’m sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!|

  475. Hi there. I found your site via Google while searching for a similar matter, your website came up. It looks good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  476. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is actually annoying. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  480. Hey there. I discovered your site by means of Google at the same time as searching for a similar topic, your web site got here up. It seems to be good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  483. It happens to be ideal opportunity to put together some plans for the possible future. I’ve digested this blog post and if I should, I wish to propose you some useful advice.

  484. It’s actually nearly extremely difficult to find well-qualified women and men on this issue, still, you appear like you are familiar with what you’re writing on! Excellent

  485. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good website with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  487. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is really annoying. A good web site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this website, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  488. Heya here, just turned aware of your blog page through yahoo, and realized that it’s seriously helpful. I’ll be grateful for in the event you keep up this idea.

  489. I really wish to share it with you that I am new to writing and clearly admired your page. Likely I am inclined to bookmark your blog post . You truly have fantastic article blog posts. Admire it for share-out with us the best internet site information

  492. I just need to reveal to you that I am new to wordpress blogging and very much adored your write-up. Most likely I am going to remember your blog post . You absolutely have magnificent article blog posts. Be Thankful For it for expressing with us your own blog report

  499. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really frustrating. A good site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  500. Hi there. I discovered your blog by the use of Google at the same time as searching for a comparable matter, your web site came up. It appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  501. Unquestionably believe that that you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest factor to bear in mind of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while folks think about concerns that they just don’t know about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest as smartly as outlined out the whole thing without having side-effects , other folks can take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  504. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really frustrating. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  517. It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s time to be happy. I have learn this submit and if I may I want to counsel you few attention-grabbing issues or suggestions. Maybe you could write subsequent articles regarding this article. I desire to learn even more things about it!|

  521. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is really frustrating. A good website with exciting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  525. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really annoying. A good web site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  526. Hi, Neat post. There is an issue along with your web site in internet explorer, could check this? IE still is the market leader and a large element of other folks will omit your fantastic writing due to this problem.|

  528. Hey there are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be really appreciated!|

  534. I’m no longer certain the place you are getting your information, but great topic. I must spend some time studying more or figuring out more. Thank you for excellent information I used to be in search of this information for my mission.|

  535. excellent put up, very informative. I wonder why the other experts of this sector do not realize this. You must continue your writing. I’m sure, you have a great readers’ base already!|

  536. Hey there just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The words in your content seem to be running off the screen in Chrome. I’m not sure if this is a format issue or something to do with browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know. The design look great though! Hope you get the problem solved soon. Kudos|

  541. This design is wicked! You certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  542. Hi there, simply was alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am going to be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you happen to continue this in future. Lots of other people might be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|

  546. This could be the right blog for everyone who is desires to be familiar with this topic. You already know much its practically not easy to argue along (not that I just would want…HaHa). You certainly put the latest spin with a topic thats been discussing for decades. Excellent stuff, just great!

  560. I merely desire to show you that I am new to wordpress blogging and absolutely adored your write-up. More than likely I am inclined to remember your blog post . You simply have outstanding article content. Get Pleasure From it for share-out with us your very own site report

  562. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually irritating. A good web site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  564. Hi there. I discovered your blog by means of Google whilst looking for a related matter, your website came up. It appears to be great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  565. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this site. I am hoping to check out the same high-grade content from you later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own, personal website now ;)|

  566. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good web site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  567. Hello there. I discovered your blog by the use of Google even as searching for a related subject, your web site got here up. It appears to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  569. Hello, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your web site in web explorer, may check this? IE still is the marketplace chief and a big part of other people will omit your wonderful writing because of this problem.|

  576. Awesome post. I’m a regular visitor of your web site and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the excellent site. I’ll be a regular visitor for a really long time.

  577. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  581. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  582. Hullo there, just turned out to be aware of your website through Yahoo and bing, and found that it is truly good. I’ll value in the event you continue on this informative article.

  586. Awesome post. I am a regular visitor of your website and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I’ll be a frequent visitor for a really long time.

  591. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually annoying. A good blog with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  592. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is really frustrating. A good web site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  595. Hey there. I found your blog by means of Google whilst searching for a related topic, your web site came up. It seems to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  597. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is really frustrating. A good site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  600. It is actually practically impossible to see well-aware people on this area, still, you come across as like you fully understand the things that you’re talking about! Thank You

  601. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually annoying. A good blog with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  613. I really intend to reveal to you that I am new to online blogging and utterly cherished your write-up. More than likely I am likely to store your blog post . You indeed have great article content. Get Pleasure From it for expressing with us your favorite url webpage

  616. Attractive portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your weblog posts. Any way I’ll be subscribing for your feeds and even I fulfillment you get right of entry to constantly rapidly.|

  617. Heya are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated!|

  620. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good blog with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  627. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good web site with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  632. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good website with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  635. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually annoying. A good blog with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  640. My partner and I stumbled over here by a different page and thought I might as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you. Look forward to looking into your web page yet again.

  641. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good blog with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  642. Hello there. I found your web site by the use of Google while looking for a related matter, your site came up. It appears great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  643. Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, very good blog!|

  645. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  646. Hello there. I found your site by means of Google whilst looking for a related matter, your site got here up. It appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  649. Good day here, just became aware of your wordpress bog through Search engine, and realized that it is truly educational. I will be grateful if you decide to maintain such.

  655. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good web site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  658. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is actually annoying. A good web site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  660. Normally I don’t learn post on blogs, however I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to take a look at and do so! Your writing style has been surprised me. Thanks, very nice post.|

  666. Hey there. I found your blog by way of Google at the same time as looking for a similar subject, your site came up. It seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  668. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good site with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  669. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to know where u got this from. kudos|

  670. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and net stuff and this is actually annoying. A good site with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  672. What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & help other users like its aided me. Good job.|

  674. Undeniably consider that that you stated. Your favourite reason appeared to be at the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed even as people consider worries that they just do not understand about. You controlled to hit the nail upon the top as neatly as outlined out the whole thing with no need side effect , other people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thank you|

  676. Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and you’re just too great. I actually like what you have acquired here, really like what you are saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it smart. I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a great site.|

  678. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is really frustrating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  679. Fantastic items from you, man. I have be mindful your stuff prior to and you are just extremely fantastic. I really like what you’ve got here, really like what you are stating and the way in which in which you say it. You are making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it smart. I cant wait to learn much more from you. That is actually a terrific web site.|

  683. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is really annoying. A good site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  685. Awesome post. I am a normal visitor of your blog and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the excellent site. I will be a regular visitor for a long time.

  686. Hello there. I found your site by way of Google whilst looking for a related topic, your site came up. It appears great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  687. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is actually annoying. A good site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  688. Awesome post. I’m a regular visitor of your website and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I’ll be a frequent visitor for a really long time.

  690. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your weblog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?|

  694. Hello my family member! I wish to say that this article is awesome, nice written and come with almost all vital infos. I would like to look extra posts like this .|

  696. Hello there. I found your blog by way of Google whilst searching for a related matter, your web site got here up. It appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  697. Hey there. I found your blog by way of Google at the same time as searching for a comparable matter, your web site got here up. It seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  698. Hey there. I discovered your website by means of Google at the same time as searching for a related matter, your site got here up. It appears to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  702. Awesome post. I am a regular visitor of your website and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I will be a frequent visitor for a long time.

  705. It as really a great and useful piece of information. I am satisfied that you just shared this helpful info with us. Please stay us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

  707. Magnificent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog website? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea|

  711. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good website with exciting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  712. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is really irritating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  713. Hey there. I found your blog via Google at the same time as searching for a comparable matter, your site came up. It seems to be good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  719. Have you ever considered about including a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is fundamental and all. However imagine if you added some great images or videos to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this website could definitely be one of the best in its field. Superb blog!|

  720. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually irritating. A good website with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  721. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really irritating. A good website with interesting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  722. Hi there. I found your web site by means of Google even as searching for a comparable subject, your website came up. It appears to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  724. Hi, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, awesome blog!|

  730. Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was curious about your situation; we have created some nice procedures and we are looking to swap strategies with other folks, why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  735. Having read this I believed it was extremely informative. I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this article together. I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!|

  737. Howdy very cool blog!! Man .. Excellent .. Superb .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also? I’m glad to find so many helpful info here in the put up, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . .|

  738. Greetings there, just became familiar with your article through Search engines like google, and have found that it’s pretty good. I will take pleasure in if you decide to continue this idea.

  740. I really intend to inform you that I am new to online blogging and totally cherished your work. Very likely I am probably to store your blog post . You seriously have impressive article content. Acknowledge it for swapping with us all of your website information

  741. Undeniably believe that which you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be on the internet the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more. Thanks|

  742. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say fantastic blog!|

  750. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good blog with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  753. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good website with interesting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  754. Hey there. I found your website via Google even as looking for a comparable topic, your site got here up. It looks great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  757. hello there and thank you for your information â€“ I have definitely picked up anything new from right here. I did however expertise a few technical points using this site, since I experienced to reload the site many times previous to I could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK? Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes affect your placement in google and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a lot more of your respective fascinating content. Ensure that you update this again soon.|

  758. Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many of us have developed some nice practices and we are looking to exchange solutions with other folks, please shoot me an e-mail if interested.|

  765. hi!,I like your writing so much! proportion we communicate more about your article on AOL? I require an expert on this space to solve my problem. Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to look you. |

  766. I really hope to show you that I am new to writing a blog and extremely liked your article. Probably I am inclined to remember your blog post . You simply have wonderful article material. Appreciate it for discussing with us the best site webpage

  767. It is proper occasion to construct some options for the future. I have digested this piece of writing and if I may, I desire to encourage you couple remarkable recommendations.

  768. Lubricant

    […]Wonderful story, reckoned we could combine a handful of unrelated data, nevertheless genuinely worth taking a search, whoa did a single understand about Mid East has got more problerms also […]

  769. Hey there. I found your website by way of Google whilst searching for a comparable matter, your website got here up. It appears great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  773. Awesome write-up. I am a normal visitor of your web site and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the excellent site. I’ll be a frequent visitor for a really long time.

  779. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  782. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really frustrating. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  784. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is really frustrating. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  785. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good web site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  786. Hello there. I discovered your blog by the use of Google even as looking for a related subject, your web site came up. It seems to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  788. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is really annoying. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  789. Hi there. I discovered your blog by way of Google at the same time as searching for a similar subject, your website came up. It appears good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  792. Might be near close to impossible to encounter well-informed men and women on this issue, although you appear like you are familiar with what exactly you’re raving about! Appreciate It

  793. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really irritating. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  795. Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this website before but after browsing through a few of the posts I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back regularly!|

  797. It’s awesome to pay a quick visit this site and reading the views of all colleagues on the topic of this piece of writing, while I am also eager of getting experience.|

  798. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance. I must say you have done a very good job with this. Additionally, the blog loads very quick for me on Chrome. Exceptional Blog!|

  800. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more. Thanks|

  801. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a amazing job with this. Additionally, the blog loads super quick for me on Internet explorer. Exceptional Blog!|

  802. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good web site with exciting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  803. Hey there. I found your website by way of Google whilst looking for a related subject, your site came up. It appears good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  804. Hey there. I found your website via Google whilst searching for a comparable topic, your web site got here up. It seems great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  805. Hi there. I found your site by means of Google whilst searching for a similar subject, your web site got here up. It seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  807. Awesome post. I am a regular visitor of your site and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the excellent site. I will be a regular visitor for a really long time.

  808. Hi there. I found your web site via Google at the same time as looking for a similar subject, your website came up. It appears to be good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  809. Wonderful goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff previous to and you are just too fantastic. I really like what you’ve acquired here, certainly like what you’re saying and the way in which you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a great website.|

  813. Awesome post. I am a normal visitor of your site and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the nice site. I’ll be a regular visitor for a really long time.

  814. Hey there. I found your website by way of Google at the same time as searching for a comparable matter, your site came up. It appears to be great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  815. Hello there. I found your web site via Google whilst looking for a similar subject, your web site got here up. It appears to be good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  818. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is really annoying. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  824. I used to be recommended this website via my cousin. I am no longer positive whether or not this post is written through him as nobody else know such specified about my difficulty. You are incredible! Thanks!|

  827. Great beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account helped me a applicable deal. I have been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear idea|

  829. Hi there. I found your blog by way of Google even as looking for a similar matter, your site got here up. It appears to be good. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  830. An intriguing discussion is worth comment. There’s no doubt that that you should publish more on this subject matter, it might not be a taboo matter but generally folks don’t talk about such topics. To the next! Cheers!!|

  831. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good web site with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  833. Hello there. I found your website by the use of Google while searching for a related topic, your website came up. It seems great. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  834. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and net stuff and this is really frustrating. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  835. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and web stuff and this is actually frustrating. A good website with exciting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  836. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really irritating. A good blog with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  837. Hey there. I found your web site via Google whilst searching for a similar subject, your web site got here up. It looks good. I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to come back then.

  840. Simply want to say your article is as amazing. The clarity for your publish is just nice and that i can think you’re knowledgeable in this subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with imminent post. Thank you one million and please continue the rewarding work.|

  841. I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You are wonderful! Thanks!

  846. I’m really inspired together with your writing talents and also with the layout for your blog. Is this a paid subject or did you customize it your self? Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a great blog like this one nowadays..|

  852. I really wish to inform you that I am new to writing and utterly admired your article. More than likely I am going to bookmark your blog post . You literally have magnificent article information. Like it for swapping with us your own url post

  854. Nice blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere? A design like yours with a few simple tweeks would really make my blog shine. Please let me know where you got your theme. Appreciate it|

  858. Hello I am so delighted I found your blog, I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Yahoo for something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say cheers for a marvelous post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have book-marked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the superb job.|

  860. It really is almost unattainable to come across well-advised readers on this matter, however you appear like you are familiar with what you’re raving about! Appreciation

  861. Hullo here, just started to be receptive to your blogging site through The Big G, and have found that it’s truly beneficial. I’ll be grateful if you decide to persist this approach.

  864. Hiya, I’m really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really annoying. A good website with interesting content, that’s what I need. Thanks for making this website, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  865. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really frustrating. A good site with exciting content, that is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  866. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this information. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really frustrating. A good blog with exciting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  867. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and internet stuff and this is actually irritating. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web-site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  869. Hiya, I’m really glad I have found this info. Nowadays bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really irritating. A good site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  871. Awesome write-up. I’m a normal visitor of your site and appreciate you taking the time to maintain the excellent site. I’ll be a frequent visitor for a really long time.

  873. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this info. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is really frustrating. A good website with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  875. You have remarked very interesting details ! ps nice internet site. аАааАТаЂТTis a sharp medicine, but it will cure all that ails you. аАааАТбТТ last words before his beheadding by Sir Walter Raleigh.

  876. I merely desire to inform you that I am new to blog posting and totally enjoyed your page. Very possible I am prone to bookmark your blog post . You really have fabulous article material. Like it for swapping with us your current site write-up

  880. Hiya, I am really glad I’ve found this information. Today bloggers publish only about gossip and internet stuff and this is really annoying. A good blog with interesting content, this is what I need. Thanks for making this web site, and I will be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  881. Hi there. I discovered your site by the use of Google even as searching for a comparable matter, your website came up. It appears great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks to visit then.

  882. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is actually annoying. A good website with exciting content, that is what I need. Thank you for making this web-site, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

  883. Hiya, I am really glad I have found this information. Today bloggers publish just about gossip and web stuff and this is actually irritating. A good site with interesting content, this is what I need. Thank you for making this website, and I’ll be visiting again. Do you do newsletters by email?

DEJA UN COMENTARIO