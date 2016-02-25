Alfonso Hernández: ¡El país expectante!

La incertidumbre podría ser la palabra clave que envuelve el día a día a los venezolanos, la gente espera que pase algo dentro de la tensa calma que se vive en Venezuela, la angustia ante la grave crisis económica, la escasez, la inseguridad, la inestabilidad política, los sonados casos de corrupción, la deficiencia en los servicios públicos sobre todo del agua y la electricidad, entre otros factores colaterales propios del desgobierno, genera un descontento, traducido en una alta frustración sistemática y rechazo ante los responsables del poder central, gobernaciones y alcaldías, la gente se pregunta ¿hasta cuándo? Aquí tiene que pasar algo.

La expectativa de los venezolanos viene acumulada desde que el Comandante Hugo Chávez llego al poder, quien desde su promesa de Constituyente, ofreció reingeniar la caducas estructuras burocráticas de los gobiernos de la IV República, e iniciar los cambios que el pueblo anhelaba, ciertamente logró reformar la Constitución, sin embargo muchas promesas quedaron en el olvido, y hasta la fecha, 17 años después cada venezolano podrá juzgar y determinar si realmente se cumplieron con las promesas ofrecidas por la “revolución”.

De igual forma, transitado todo este tiempo y ante la improvisación de funcionarios públicos sin el perfil idóneo para ejercer los desafíos que demanda la gestión de gobierno, aunado a la inacción de políticas públicas oportunas y la gran cantidad de desaciertos acumulados entre ensayo y error, ha conllevado al agotamiento del gobierno, y del mismo sistema político; en donde los niveles de desigualdad, pobreza, desempleo y oportunidades cada día son mayores y el nivel de expectativas de cambio también se desvanece ante la anomia colectiva y la frustración social.

Ciertamente, los grupos políticos que representan la oposición venezolana, nucleados en la MUD, lograron capitalizar ese descontento, verbigracia: resultados electorales a la Asamblea Nacional (AN), donde se alcanzó una amplia mayoría, permitiendo el renacer de la vieja clase política como el ave fénix y de nuevos actores con el mismo guion de los primeros, ya que a escasos 90 días desde su elección y a dos meses de haber tomados las riendas de la AN, no han logrado generar la presión, ni los cambios, ni cumplir con las expectativas que erróneamente, desde la manipulación política prometieron a los electores, al punto de ofrecer el fin de las colas (Ley Cero Colas) y acabar con el hampa (Ley Anti Hampa); y lo más grave de todo es haber hechos promesas que con conocimiento de causa, sabían que no podían cumplir, dado que sus competencias desde el parlamento, no trasciende a la acción del gobierno.

Más allá, de las promesas demagógicas realizadas por quienes hoy ostentan credenciales como diputados de la AN, queda pendiente cumplir con la promesa mayor “cambiar de gobierno”, sin embargo pareciese que hasta la fecha no han logrado ponerse de acuerdo en cuanto al método y el instrumento, es decir la MUD no tiene clara su estrategia y mucho menos su táctica; algunos han planteado “Constituyente”, otros “Enmienda”, y hasta “Referéndum Revocatorio”, los más radicales exigen “Renuncia” y los más moderados creen en el “Diálogo”, consideran la posibilidad de lograr un “Acuerdo de Unidad Nacional” que permita un gobierno de transición a fin de equilibrar la situación política, económica y social y aperturar los cauces para la celebración de unas próximas elecciones presidenciales.

En tal sentido, mientras que los factores de la oposición no logren establecer una estrategia cónsona, unísona, sobre el método a seguir, y sigan pensando algunos diputados y grupos políticos en sus apetencias particulares de hacerse de gobernaciones y alcaldías, antes de asumir su responsabilidad legislativa y ocuparse como prioridad del país, la inercia seguirá siendo la agenda del día. De igual forma el mismo descontento que hoy recoge el oficialismo, podrá traspasarse a la oposición con los mismos síntomas. Asimismo mientras sigan confrontados los representantes de los poderes públicos, es decir el Presidente de la AN y el Presidente de la República, no se le dará el ejecútese a ninguna Ley que se presente. Finalmente mientras el gobierno y la oposición no logren entenderse y creen confianza, el país seguirá expectante!

Ortíz

Politólogo- Abogado

dialogopublico@gmail.com @AlfonsoZulia

,