Alfonso HernÃ¡ndez: Candidatos, especulaciÃ³n y carros usados

Una de las calamidades que viven los venezolanos de las clases populares y la clase media es la dificultad para trasladarse a sus trabajos, hogares, y otros sitios de interÃ©s, primero por la precariedad e ineficiencia de los servicios de transporte pÃºblico, segundo por la inseguridad que representa transitar por una calle o avenida sin ser vÃctima del hampa y tercero por los costos que implican pagar un taxi o un transporte privado, de tal manera que la esperanza de muchas familias para poder paliar esta situaciÃ³n es lograr adquirir un vehÃculo nuevo o usado, pero pareciera que la oportunidad se convierte en un sueÃ±o inalcanzable por el exagerado costo de los carros en nuestro paÃs.
Al realizar una comparaciÃ³n de los precios de vehÃculos en Venezuela con otros paÃses del mundo, puede notarse a primera vista sin necesidad de hacer estudios de anÃ¡lisis financiero profundo o del comportamiento del mercado, que existe un abuso especulativo en la venta de vehÃculos usados, asunto que el gobierno debe atacar de manera contundente, no solo en la venta de carros tambiÃ©n en los accesorios y repuestos.
En Venezuela los precios de los vehÃculos estÃ¡n por las nubes, por ejemplo en los Estados Unidos un vehÃculo marca Toyota Corolla aÃ±o 2015, podrÃa costar cerca de los 20 mil dÃ³lares, y aquÃ en Venezuela en un concesionario puede oscilar sobre los 1,8 millones de bolÃvares, sin sumar la comisiÃ³n subrepticia que se cancela para conseguir el mismo, sin embargo este mismo vehÃculo al venderlo como usado supera los 8 millones de bolÃvares; esta comparaciÃ³n puede hacerse con paÃses como Colombia, PanamÃ¡, Aruba y Curacao, adicional el exabrupto en el costo de los vehÃculos nuevos adquiridos en Venezuela y lo mas fuera de contexto, la sobrevaloraciÃ³n de los carros usados, un vehÃculo al salir del concesionario cuesta mÃ¡s, de lo que cuesta nuevo.
Durante el periodo legislativo pasado se presento un Proyecto de Ley el cual quedÃ³ engavetado en los archivos de la Asamblea Nacional,Â fue el Proyecto Â que Regula la Compra y Venta de VehÃculos Nuevos y Usados, nacionales o importados, presentado por la ex diputada Iroshima Bravo (PSUV), quien formÃ³ parte de la comisiÃ³n especial que investigÃ³ el comportamiento del sector automotriz y quien textualmente sugiriÃ³ que el objetivo principal de ese proyecto de ley era, Â beneficiar al colectivo y no a los intereses de los grandes capitales que actualmente mantienen un control casi total de la oferta de vehÃculos en el paÃs, asÃ como desestimular la especulaciÃ³n reinante en el mercado automotriz venezolano, caracterizado por la existencia de un oligopolio, es decir, pocos oferentes y muchos demandantes, el cual ha generado distorsiones en el mercado, las cuales se reflejan en el espiral especulativo que finalmente afecta a los consumidores al deteriorar su poder adquisitivo. SegÃºn declaraciones de la propia Ex diputada Bravo este proyecto de ley recibiÃ³ duras crÃticas de sectores vinculados -importadores, ensambladoras y concesionarios,Â de manera tal que el Proyecto quedÃ³ silenciado, muriÃ³ sin siquiera nacer, la diputada Bravo no fue reelecta y el proyecto pareciera que quedÃ³ en el olvido.
Dice el dicho que lo que estÃ¡ a la vista no necesita anteojos, la especulaciÃ³n en el precio de los vehÃculos usados es evidente, aunado a las roscas que controlan los pocos vehÃculos nuevos que salen de las concesionarias, serÃa importante escuchar las propuestas de los candidatos a diputados a la Asamblea Nacional sobre este tema, los cuales deberÃan desempolvar el Proyecto de Ley de la ex diputada Bravo, que regule el costo de los vehÃculos, los cuales pueden ser superiores a cualquier casa u apartamento, de igual forma deberÃan divulgarse en listas publicas cuantos vehÃculos se estÃ¡n produciendo en la plantas o importando de las casas matriz hacia las concesionarios venezolanos y a quien se la adjudican dichos vehÃculos, ya que descaradamente se puede evidenciar que existe un manejo oscuro en las concesionarias, los cuales al venderlos como usados, se colocan a precios inalcanzables para cualquier ciudadano, la especulaciÃ³n de los carros usados debe ser prioridad entre las propuestas legislativa de los prÃ³ximos diputados de la Asamblea Nacional.
Alfonso HernÃ¡ndez OrtÃz
Â PolitÃ³logo- Abogado
@ AlfonsoZulia / dialogopublico@gmail.com
