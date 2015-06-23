Alfonso HernÃ¡ndez: Candidatos, especulaciÃ³n y carros usados

Una de las calamidades que viven los venezolanos de las clases populares y la clase media es la dificultad para trasladarse a sus trabajos, hogares, y otros sitios de interÃ©s, primero por la precariedad e ineficiencia de los servicios de transporte pÃºblico, segundo por la inseguridad que representa transitar por una calle o avenida sin ser vÃ­ctima del hampa y tercero por los costos que implican pagar un taxi o un transporte privado, de tal manera que la esperanza de muchas familias para poder paliar esta situaciÃ³n es lograr adquirir un vehÃ­culo nuevo o usado, pero pareciera que la oportunidad se convierte en un sueÃ±o inalcanzable por el exagerado costo de los carros en nuestro paÃ­s.

Al realizar una comparaciÃ³n de los precios de vehÃ­culos en Venezuela con otros paÃ­ses del mundo, puede notarse a primera vista sin necesidad de hacer estudios de anÃ¡lisis financiero profundo o del comportamiento del mercado, que existe un abuso especulativo en la venta de vehÃ­culos usados, asunto que el gobierno debe atacar de manera contundente, no solo en la venta de carros tambiÃ©n en los accesorios y repuestos.

En Venezuela los precios de los vehÃ­culos estÃ¡n por las nubes, por ejemplo en los Estados Unidos un vehÃ­culo marca Toyota Corolla aÃ±o 2015, podrÃ­a costar cerca de los 20 mil dÃ³lares, y aquÃ­ en Venezuela en un concesionario puede oscilar sobre los 1,8 millones de bolÃ­vares, sin sumar la comisiÃ³n subrepticia que se cancela para conseguir el mismo, sin embargo este mismo vehÃ­culo al venderlo como usado supera los 8 millones de bolÃ­vares; esta comparaciÃ³n puede hacerse con paÃ­ses como Colombia, PanamÃ¡, Aruba y Curacao, adicional el exabrupto en el costo de los vehÃ­culos nuevos adquiridos en Venezuela y lo mas fuera de contexto, la sobrevaloraciÃ³n de los carros usados, un vehÃ­culo al salir del concesionario cuesta mÃ¡s, de lo que cuesta nuevo.

Durante el periodo legislativo pasado se presento un Proyecto de Ley el cual quedÃ³ engavetado en los archivos de la Asamblea Nacional,Â fue el Proyecto Â que Regula la Compra y Venta de VehÃ­culos Nuevos y Usados, nacionales o importados, presentado por la ex diputada Iroshima Bravo (PSUV), quien formÃ³ parte de la comisiÃ³n especial que investigÃ³ el comportamiento del sector automotriz y quien textualmente sugiriÃ³ que el objetivo principal de ese proyecto de ley era, Â beneficiar al colectivo y no a los intereses de los grandes capitales que actualmente mantienen un control casi total de la oferta de vehÃ­culos en el paÃ­s, asÃ­ como desestimular la especulaciÃ³n reinante en el mercado automotriz venezolano, caracterizado por la existencia de un oligopolio, es decir, pocos oferentes y muchos demandantes, el cual ha generado distorsiones en el mercado, las cuales se reflejan en el espiral especulativo que finalmente afecta a los consumidores al deteriorar su poder adquisitivo. SegÃºn declaraciones de la propia Ex diputada Bravo este proyecto de ley recibiÃ³ duras crÃ­ticas de sectores vinculados -importadores, ensambladoras y concesionarios,Â de manera tal que el Proyecto quedÃ³ silenciado, muriÃ³ sin siquiera nacer, la diputada Bravo no fue reelecta y el proyecto pareciera que quedÃ³ en el olvido.

Dice el dicho que lo que estÃ¡ a la vista no necesita anteojos, la especulaciÃ³n en el precio de los vehÃ­culos usados es evidente, aunado a las roscas que controlan los pocos vehÃ­culos nuevos que salen de las concesionarias, serÃ­a importante escuchar las propuestas de los candidatos a diputados a la Asamblea Nacional sobre este tema, los cuales deberÃ­an desempolvar el Proyecto de Ley de la ex diputada Bravo, que regule el costo de los vehÃ­culos, los cuales pueden ser superiores a cualquier casa u apartamento, de igual forma deberÃ­an divulgarse en listas publicas cuantos vehÃ­culos se estÃ¡n produciendo en la plantas o importando de las casas matriz hacia las concesionarios venezolanos y a quien se la adjudican dichos vehÃ­culos, ya que descaradamente se puede evidenciar que existe un manejo oscuro en las concesionarias, los cuales al venderlos como usados, se colocan a precios inalcanzables para cualquier ciudadano, la especulaciÃ³n de los carros usados debe ser prioridad entre las propuestas legislativa de los prÃ³ximos diputados de la Asamblea Nacional.

Alfonso HernÃ¡ndez OrtÃ­z

Â PolitÃ³logo- Abogado

@ AlfonsoZulia / dialogopublico@gmail.com