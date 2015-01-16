Al inspector del Sebin lo asesinÃ³ un adolescente

Un inspector del Servicio Bolivariano de Inteligencia Nacional (Sebin), CÃ©sar Antonio Bonaldi, de 35 aÃ±os, fue asesinado por un ladrÃ³n de motos, la maÃ±ana de ayer, en El Marite.

El asesino, presuntamente un adolescente, apodado â€œEl Paticoâ€, accionÃ³ el arma contra de Bonaldi cuando pasaba por la calle principal del barrio Sobre la Misma Tierra, luego de buscar a su compaÃ±ero de labores, el sargento primero Wilmer FerrebÃºs, en una moto oficial del organismo militar.

Bonaldi recibiÃ³ un disparo de bala nueve milÃ­metros en su hombro. El proyectil, ademÃ¡s, le entrÃ³ por la parte intercostal y le perforÃ³ varios Ã³rganos.

El secretario de Seguridad y Orden PÃºblico de la GobernaciÃ³n del Zulia, Jairo RamÃ­rez, sostuvo que el funcionario iba a reincorporarse a sus funciones, luego de varios dÃ­as libres.

â€œSu compaÃ±ero le pidiÃ³ que pasara por Ã©l, en el barrio 12 de Marzo. Luego de buscarlo, tomaron rumbo hacia Las TuberÃ­as para salir por el Core 3. Fue cuando el hampÃ³n le disparÃ³â€, declarÃ³ Jairo RamÃ­rez.

Los funcionarios escucharon la detonaciÃ³n e, incluso, vieron a dos adolescentes escapar.
En las cÃ¡maras de seguridad de una ferreterÃ­a de la zona, ubicada frente a la escuela bÃ¡sica Comandante Romigio NegrÃ³n â€œEl Capiâ€, quedaron grabados.

Bonaldi logrÃ³ conducir 50 metros mÃ¡s, pero se detuvo y le dijo a FerrebÃºs: â€œAy chamo, me dieron, me mataronâ€, mientras sentÃ­a que se ahogaba.

El sebin fue llevado de emergencia al centro de diagnÃ³stico integral de Platejas, donde muriÃ³ una hora despuÃ©s de su ingreso por la gravedad de las heridas que le ocasionÃ³ la bala.

El suceso movilizÃ³ una amplia comisiÃ³n mixta del Cuerpo de Investigaciones CientÃ­ficas, Penales y CriminalÃ­sticas, del Cuerpo de PolicÃ­a Bolivariana del estado Zulia y del propio Sebin.
Una fuente policial precisÃ³ que en las barriadas adyacentes se hicieron cuatro allanamientos en los que retuvieron a varios presuntos hampones.

â€œEn los procedimientos arrestamos a cuatro cabecillas de bandas que operan en la zona, entre esos â€˜El Barquillaâ€™, para ir descartando y dar con el paradero de los implicados en el homicidio del funcionarioâ€, dijo la fuente.
Bonaldi era oriundo de La Guaira, estado Vargas, donde dejÃ³ una hija de 12 aÃ±os.

Jairo RamÃ­rez lamentÃ³ y repudiÃ³ la acciÃ³n delictiva. AsegurÃ³ que Ã©ste es el primer crimen que se ejecuta en el Zulia en contra de un funcionario pÃºblico este aÃ±o.

Bonaldi tenÃ­a 13 aÃ±os dentro del organismo militar. Sus restos serÃ¡n llevados a su ciudad de origen.

