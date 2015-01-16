AIE: Alza del precio del petrÃ³leo tomarÃ¡ algÃºn tiempo

La Agencia Internacional de la EnergÃa mantuvo hoy sin cambios sus previsiones sobre la demanda de crudo para este aÃ±o, pese al descalabro de los precios. Espera un cambio en esa tendencia bajista, pero no con carÃ¡cter inminente, debido a que “tomarÃ¡ algÃºn tiempo”.
En su informe mensual sobre el mercado petrolero, la AIE indicÃ³ que los efectos mÃ¡s tangibles del hundimiento del precio del barril de petrÃ³leo se estÃ¡ produciendo del lado de los productores, pero no de la demanda, que sigue marcada por las dÃ©biles perspectivas econÃ³micas.
Los paÃses que no pertenecen a la OrganizaciÃ³n de PaÃses Exportadores de PetrÃ³leo (OPEP) sacarÃ¡n al mercado este aÃ±o 350.000 barriles diarios menos de lo que la agencia habÃa calculado el mes pasado, principalmente por recortes en Estados Unidos (80.000 menos), CanadÃ¡ (95.000), Rusia (30.000) y muy especialmente Colombia (175.000).
La demanda dirigida a la OPEP este ejercicio se ha revisado al alza en 300.000 barriles diarios a 29,2 millones de barriles diarios.
En lo que concierne a la demanda, la AIE (que reÃºne a los principales paÃses consumidores de energÃa del mundo desarrollado) no ha modificado sus expectativas de diciembre y sigue calculando que este aÃ±o se consumirÃ¡n en el mundo 93,3 millones de barriles diarios.
Eso significarÃ¡ un incremento de 900.000 barriles respecto a 2014, un alza de 1 %, algo superior al incremento de 0,7 % constatado el pasado aÃ±o, el mÃ¡s bajo de los cinco ejercicios precedentes.
