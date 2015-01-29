Aeropuerto de Manchester suspende sus vuelos por una nevada

Aeropuerto de Manchester suspende sus vuelos por una nevada

Por biendateao -
1290
320
COMPARTIR

El aeropuerto de Manchester ha suspendido hoy provisionalmente sus vuelos tras caer una fuerte nevada que ha provocado tambiÃ©n el cierre de carreteras y escuelas en varios puntos del Reino Unido.

Fuentes del aeropuerto del norte de Inglaterra han seÃ±alado que esperan poder restablecer los vuelos en las prÃ³ximas horas, cuando se hayan limpiado las pistas, y recomiendan a los pasajeros acudir al aerÃ³dromo segÃºn lo previsto, aunque deben consultar con sus aerolÃ­neas.

La nevada, acompaÃ±ada de un pronunciado descenso de las temperaturas y que ha afectado sobre todo al norte del paÃ­s, ha provocado la clausura de escuelas, la interrupciÃ³n del transporte e incluso de las seÃ±ales de mÃ³vil.

Unos 130 centros educativos en Irlanda del Norte, otros 130 en Escocia, 150 en el condado inglÃ©s de West Yorkshire, 34 en el de Cumbria, 20 en Manchester y 13 en el condado de Lancashire tuvieron que cerrar sus puertas por el temporal de nieve, que se espera que descienda hacia el sur del Reino Unido en las prÃ³ximas horas.

AdemÃ¡s, una docena de servicios de ferrocarril se han cancelado entre Manchester y Yorkshire y se han cortado varias carreteras en el noroeste de Inglaterra, una de las zonas mÃ¡s afectadas.

La Oficina MeteorolÃ³gica britÃ¡nica informÃ³ de que la mayor nevada se ha producido en Escocia, con 23 centÃ­metros de nieve, seguida del condado norirlandÃ©s de Armagh, con 21 centÃ­metros, y Cumbria, con 13 centÃ­metros de nieve.

AGENCIAS

ARTICULOS RELACIONADOSMAS DEL AUTOR

320 COMENTARIOS

  1. JoOrNw This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your fantastic post. Also, I ave shared your website in my social networks!

  5. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your great post. Also, I ave shared your web site in my social networks!

  14. This blog is without a doubt educating and besides amusing. I have found a bunch of handy stuff out of this source. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks a lot!

  15. Your style is so unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this site.

  16. You ave made some really good points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  34. I simply could not go away your website before suggesting that I really enjoyed the standard info an individual provide to your visitors? Is gonna be back continuously to inspect new posts

  42. Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We have ever arrive across on this subject. Actually Wonderful. I am also a specialist in this topic so I can understand your effort.

  43. You have made some decent points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

  62. You ave made some really good points there. I looked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.

  65. I will immediately take hold of your rss feed as I can not in finding your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you ave any? Kindly let me recognize so that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  75. You made some good points there. I checked on the web to find out more about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

  88. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this hike.|

  102. This design is wicked! You most certainly know how to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|

  107. Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. Nevertheless think of if you added some great pictures or video clips to give your posts more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and video clips, this site could certainly be one of the very best in its field. Great blog!|

  112. My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This publish actually made my day. You cann’t consider just how a lot time I had spent for this info! Thank you!|

  113. Have you ever thought about writing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites? I have a blog based upon on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my viewers would value your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.|

  120. Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the outstanding work!|

  137. This particular blog is obviously entertaining and also diverting. I have discovered a bunch of useful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a lot!

  140. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.|

  149. You can certainly see your skills within the article you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. At all times go after your heart.|

  164. My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform. I have heard fantastic things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be really appreciated!|

  167. Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It as on a totally different topic but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Great choice of colors!

  181. I think other web-site proprietors should take this website as an model, very clean and excellent user genial style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

  185. Today, I went to the beachfront with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!|

  186. You can definitely see your expertise in the work you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe. All the time go after your heart.|

  190. I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is loading extremely slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem on my end? I’ll check back later and see if the problem still exists.|

  193. Your style is really unique in comparison to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this web site.

  196. Hiya, I just hopped over for your web site by way of StumbleUpon. Not something I might typically learn, but I liked your emotions none the less. Thank you for making something value reading.

  208. I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this site. I really hope to view the same high-grade content by you later on as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me to get my own website now ;)|

  224. Usually I do not learn article on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very pressured me to take a look at and do it! Your writing taste has been surprised me. Thanks, very great article.

  232. I was recommended this website via my cousin. I am now not sure whether this publish is written by him as no one else understand such targeted about my problem. You are wonderful! Thank you!|

  236. Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many of us have developed some nice practices and we are looking to swap solutions with others, why not shoot me an email if interested.|

  237. Just wish to say your article is as surprising. The clarity on your submit is just great and that i can assume you’re a professional in this subject. Fine along with your permission allow me to grasp your feed to keep updated with impending post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please carry on the rewarding work.|

  247. Hey! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing from my apple iphone. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to resolve this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share. Thanks!|

  270. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks!

  282. Its like you learn my thoughts! You seem to grasp so much approximately this, like you wrote the e book in it or something. I believe that you just can do with some to force the message house a bit, however other than that, that is great blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.|

  297. My family members every time say that I am wasting my time here at web, but I know I am getting experience everyday by reading such nice articles or reviews.|

  298. Just desire to say your article is as surprising. The clearness for your post is just great and i could assume you are an expert in this subject. Fine with your permission let me to snatch your RSS feed to keep up to date with forthcoming post. Thank you 1,000,000 and please keep up the enjoyable work.|

  303. Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to share it with someone!|

  304. I seriously love your website.. Very nice colors & theme. Did you build this site yourself? Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my very own website and want to know where you got this from or just what the theme is called. Thanks!|

DEJA UN COMENTARIO