Aeropuerto de Manchester suspende sus vuelos por una nevada

El aeropuerto de Manchester ha suspendido hoy provisionalmente sus vuelos tras caer una fuerte nevada que ha provocado tambiÃ©n el cierre de carreteras y escuelas en varios puntos del Reino Unido.
Fuentes del aeropuerto del norte de Inglaterra han seÃ±alado que esperan poder restablecer los vuelos en las prÃ³ximas horas, cuando se hayan limpiado las pistas, y recomiendan a los pasajeros acudir al aerÃ³dromo segÃºn lo previsto, aunque deben consultar con sus aerolÃneas.
La nevada, acompaÃ±ada de un pronunciado descenso de las temperaturas y que ha afectado sobre todo al norte del paÃs, ha provocado la clausura de escuelas, la interrupciÃ³n del transporte e incluso de las seÃ±ales de mÃ³vil.
Unos 130 centros educativos en Irlanda del Norte, otros 130 en Escocia, 150 en el condado inglÃ©s de West Yorkshire, 34 en el de Cumbria, 20 en Manchester y 13 en el condado de Lancashire tuvieron que cerrar sus puertas por el temporal de nieve, que se espera que descienda hacia el sur del Reino Unido en las prÃ³ximas horas.
AdemÃ¡s, una docena de servicios de ferrocarril se han cancelado entre Manchester y Yorkshire y se han cortado varias carreteras en el noroeste de Inglaterra, una de las zonas mÃ¡s afectadas.
La Oficina MeteorolÃ³gica britÃ¡nica informÃ³ de que la mayor nevada se ha producido en Escocia, con 23 centÃmetros de nieve, seguida del condado norirlandÃ©s de Armagh, con 21 centÃmetros, y Cumbria, con 13 centÃmetros de nieve.
AGENCIAS
