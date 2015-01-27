Adelis ChÃ¡vez permanece en cuidados intensivos

Adelis ChÃ¡vez permanece en cuidados intensivos

Por biendateao
A pesar de que fuentes vinculadas al sistema de justicia venezolano informaron que el hermano menor del expresidente Hugo ChÃ¡vez, habÃ­a fallecido este martes, fuentes mÃ©dicas del estado Barinas indicaron mÃ¡s tarde queÂ Adelis ChÃ¡vez permanecÃ­a en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos.

Se conociÃ³ que a ChÃ¡vez trataban de estabilizarlo para trasladarlo a Caracas, pero su delicado estado de salud lo dificultÃ³. El equipo del que es presidente, Zamora FC, dedicÃ³ su triunfo del domingo al dirigente del club.

ChÃ¡vez fue hospitalizado enÂ el Instituto DiagnÃ³stico Varyna hace seis dÃ­as por complicaciones en el hÃ­gado causadas por el virus del chincunguÃ±a. El paciente se agravÃ³ con una infecciÃ³n respiratoria que lo llevÃ³ a terapia intensiva.

 

