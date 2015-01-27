Adelis ChÃ¡vez permanece en cuidados intensivos

A pesar de que fuentes vinculadas al sistema de justicia venezolano informaron que el hermano menor del expresidente Hugo ChÃ¡vez, habÃa fallecido este martes, fuentes mÃ©dicas del estado Barinas indicaron mÃ¡s tarde queÂ Adelis ChÃ¡vez permanecÃa en la Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos.
Se conociÃ³ que a ChÃ¡vez trataban de estabilizarlo para trasladarlo a Caracas, pero su delicado estado de salud lo dificultÃ³. El equipo del que es presidente, Zamora FC, dedicÃ³ su triunfo del domingo al dirigente del club.
ChÃ¡vez fue hospitalizado enÂ el Instituto DiagnÃ³stico Varyna hace seis dÃas por complicaciones en el hÃgado causadas por el virus del chincunguÃ±a. El paciente se agravÃ³ con una infecciÃ³n respiratoria que lo llevÃ³ a terapia intensiva.
