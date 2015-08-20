Acoso y corrupciÃ³n amenazan productividad de Chery

Asegurando que el despido de siete compaÃ±eros viola sus derechos laborales y sindicales, trabajadores de Chery Venezuela mantienen desde hace tres semanas una huelga en las afueras de la planta de la empresa en Las TejerÃ­as, Aragua, exigiendo no solo el cese de las hostilidades contra los empleados sino la destituciÃ³n de la gerencia, a la que acusan de propiciar la corrupciÃ³n con la venta de los vehÃ­culos.

â€œEl despido de los compaÃ±eros es injustificado y se debe a que desde hace tres aÃ±os estamos tratando de conformar un sindicato y la empresa se niega a elloâ€, afirmÃ³ Jimmy Torres, vocero del grupo de mÃ¡s de 200 empleados de la planta que se mantienen en huelga, quien recordÃ³ que la empresa ha ejercido presiÃ³n para que el Ministerio del Trabajo dictamine a su favor.

â€œEsto es una mafia completaâ€, destacÃ³ Torres, y seÃ±alÃ³ que desde noviembre de 2014 fueron introducidas mÃ¡s de 60 calificaciones de despido en la InspectorÃ­a del Trabajo de La Victoria. Dijo que han sido acosados por efectivos del Sebin, Guardia Nacional y la PolicÃ­a de Aragua. â€œLa tarde de ayer â€“miÃ©rcoles 19- nos amenazaron. Los pocos que seguimos laborando en la planta, vamos a ser despedidos si no terminamos con la huelgaâ€, agregÃ³.

El vocero seÃ±alÃ³ que los trabajadores de la planta de Guacara, Carabobo, donde se ensambla el modelo Orinoco, iniciaron una â€œoperaciÃ³n morrocoyâ€ en apoyo a la protesta que mantienen sus compaÃ±eros. â€œAllÃ¡ solo se estÃ¡n ensamblando ocho vehÃ­culos al dÃ­a, la mitad de lo habitualâ€, dijo.

SeÃ±alÃ³ igualmente que aunque han sido recibidos por el viceministro del Trabajo Menry FernÃ¡ndez, por representantes del Despacho de la Presidencia, la Asamblea Nacional y la DefensorÃ­a del Pueblo, ningÃºn organismo ha dado una respuesta a sus peticiones.

– CorrupciÃ³n de alto nivel –

La protesta tambiÃ©n ha servido para que los trabajadores de Chery exijan la destituciÃ³n de la alta gerencia, a la que acusan de corrupciÃ³n y acaparamiento de vehÃ­culos.

â€œAquÃ­ hay una mafia entre el alcalde del municipio Santos Michelena (Alcides MartÃ­nez) y el gerente de la empresa, Alfredo Oram, con la venta de los carros. Acaparan los vehÃ­culos para venderlos con sobreprecio por debajo de cuerdaâ€, dijo otro empleado de la empresa que prefiriÃ³ no revelar su identidad.

Al recordar que los kit de ensamblaje son adquiridos con dÃ³lares preferenciales, la fuente seÃ±alÃ³ que aunque los autos tienen precios referenciales de Bs 420.000 para el modelo Arauca y Bs 650.000 en el caso del sedÃ¡n Orinoco, el sobreprecio que se cobra hace que el precio se eleve hasta cuatro millones de bolÃ­vares. â€œPiden pagos extra para poder vender los carrosâ€, dijo.

Chery es una empresa mixta que naciÃ³ en 2012 por iniciativa privada, donde el Estado venezolano es propietario del 51% de las acciones y el inversor privado Grupo ZGT tiene el restante 49%. La empresa cuenta con una planta en Las TejerÃ­as con capacidad para ensamblar 18.000 unidades anuales. AllÃ­ se produce el modelo Arauca.

En 2013 el gobierno expropiÃ³ las instalaciones de la planta de la incipiente empresa Great Wall en Guacara, Carabobo, con el objeto de aÃ±adir otras 12.000 anuales a la producciÃ³n de Chery. AllÃ­ se ensambla el modelo Orinoco.

