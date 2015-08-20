Acoso y corrupciÃ³n amenazan productividad de Chery

Asegurando que el despido de siete compaÃ±eros viola sus derechos laborales y sindicales, trabajadores de Chery Venezuela mantienen desde hace tres semanas una huelga en las afueras de la planta de la empresa en Las TejerÃas, Aragua, exigiendo no solo el cese de las hostilidades contra los empleados sino la destituciÃ³n de la gerencia, a la que acusan de propiciar la corrupciÃ³n con la venta de los vehÃculos.
â€œEl despido de los compaÃ±eros es injustificado y se debe a que desde hace tres aÃ±os estamos tratando de conformar un sindicato y la empresa se niega a elloâ€, afirmÃ³ Jimmy Torres, vocero del grupo de mÃ¡s de 200 empleados de la planta que se mantienen en huelga, quien recordÃ³ que la empresa ha ejercido presiÃ³n para que el Ministerio del Trabajo dictamine a su favor.
â€œEsto es una mafia completaâ€, destacÃ³ Torres, y seÃ±alÃ³ que desde noviembre de 2014 fueron introducidas mÃ¡s de 60 calificaciones de despido en la InspectorÃa del Trabajo de La Victoria. Dijo que han sido acosados por efectivos del Sebin, Guardia Nacional y la PolicÃa de Aragua. â€œLa tarde de ayer â€“miÃ©rcoles 19- nos amenazaron. Los pocos que seguimos laborando en la planta, vamos a ser despedidos si no terminamos con la huelgaâ€, agregÃ³.
El vocero seÃ±alÃ³ que los trabajadores de la planta de Guacara, Carabobo, donde se ensambla el modelo Orinoco, iniciaron una â€œoperaciÃ³n morrocoyâ€ en apoyo a la protesta que mantienen sus compaÃ±eros. â€œAllÃ¡ solo se estÃ¡n ensamblando ocho vehÃculos al dÃa, la mitad de lo habitualâ€, dijo.
SeÃ±alÃ³ igualmente que aunque han sido recibidos por el viceministro del Trabajo Menry FernÃ¡ndez, por representantes del Despacho de la Presidencia, la Asamblea Nacional y la DefensorÃa del Pueblo, ningÃºn organismo ha dado una respuesta a sus peticiones.
– CorrupciÃ³n de alto nivel –
La protesta tambiÃ©n ha servido para que los trabajadores de Chery exijan la destituciÃ³n de la alta gerencia, a la que acusan de corrupciÃ³n y acaparamiento de vehÃculos.
â€œAquÃ hay una mafia entre el alcalde del municipio Santos Michelena (Alcides MartÃnez) y el gerente de la empresa, Alfredo Oram, con la venta de los carros. Acaparan los vehÃculos para venderlos con sobreprecio por debajo de cuerdaâ€, dijo otro empleado de la empresa que prefiriÃ³ no revelar su identidad.
Al recordar que los kit de ensamblaje son adquiridos con dÃ³lares preferenciales, la fuente seÃ±alÃ³ que aunque los autos tienen precios referenciales de Bs 420.000 para el modelo Arauca y Bs 650.000 en el caso del sedÃ¡n Orinoco, el sobreprecio que se cobra hace que el precio se eleve hasta cuatro millones de bolÃvares. â€œPiden pagos extra para poder vender los carrosâ€, dijo.
Chery es una empresa mixta que naciÃ³ en 2012 por iniciativa privada, donde el Estado venezolano es propietario del 51% de las acciones y el inversor privado Grupo ZGT tiene el restante 49%. La empresa cuenta con una planta en Las TejerÃas con capacidad para ensamblar 18.000 unidades anuales. AllÃ se produce el modelo Arauca.
En 2013 el gobierno expropiÃ³ las instalaciones de la planta de la incipiente empresa Great Wall en Guacara, Carabobo, con el objeto de aÃ±adir otras 12.000 anuales a la producciÃ³n de Chery. AllÃ se ensambla el modelo Orinoco.
E4ZsUs This blog is the greatest. You have a new fan! I can at wait for the next update, bookmarked!
Your style is so unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I all just book mark this blog.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am really pleassant to read all at single place.
That is a good tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate information Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read post!
This is one awesome article.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thank you for your blog.Thanks Again. Great.
There as definately a great deal to find out about this topic. I really like all the points you have made.
Thanks for the article post. Really Cool.
This web site definitely has all of the information and facts I wanted about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Major thanks for the blog.Thanks Again. Cool.
“Great blog. Great.”
There is definately a great deal to learn about this issue. I like all the points you ave made.
Im grateful for the blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Wow! Thank you! I continually wanted to write on my blog something like that. Can I take a portion of your post to my website?
I truly appreciate this blog article. Want more.
no deposit casino view of Three Gorges | Wonder Travel Blog
I really enjoy the post. Cool.
I am so grateful for your blog article.Really thank you! Cool.
wonderful. I really like what you have obtained right here, certainly like what
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!
wow, awesome article.Really looking forward to read more.
Fantastic article post. Cool.
Just wanna admit that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Im obliged for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…
Very good post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
I will bookmark your weblog and take a look at again right here regularly.
It as hard to come by knowledgeable people about this topic, but you seem like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Valuable Website I have been checking out some of your stories and i can state pretty good stuff. I will surely bookmark your website.
Rattling good information can be found on weblog.
safe power leveling and gold I feel pretty lucky to have used your entire website page and look forward to many more excellent times reading here
Major thankies for the article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
You made some good points there. I did a search on the topic and found most people will go along with with your blog.
It is a beautiful picture with very good light-weight
Thanks for the post.Really thank you! Cool.
Very good post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Spot on with this write-up, I actually believe this web site needs a lot more attention.
This blog site is pretty good. How can I make one like this !
This article is very interesting and gripping. I like your points of view and how well they are expressed. Your content is well-written. Thank you.
Thanks so much for the blog post. Really Cool.
Very neat blog.Thanks Again.
Wow, that as what I was exploring for, what a material! present here at this webpage, thanks admin of this website.
This is a very good weblog. Keep up all the function. I too love to weblog. This really is wonderful every person sharing opinions
Keep up the good work , I read few blog posts on this web site and I believe that your web blog is real interesting and holds circles of fantastic info.
pretty beneficial material, overall I believe this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
Professor Baiks dbproplan celine bags outlet
I really enjoy the article post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
There as definately a lot to find out about this issue. I like all of the points you made.
Major thanks for the article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
This is one awesome article post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the web for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this website.
Major thanks for the post.Really thank you! Cool.
Magnificent web site. A lot of helpful information here. I am sending it to several pals ans also sharing in delicious. And obviously, thanks for your sweat!
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
This blog is obviously entertaining additionally factual. I have picked a bunch of interesting tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a bunch!
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great layout. Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not one bit simpler. by Albert Einstein.
I value the article.Much thanks again. Want more.
Very good blog post.Really thank you! Will read on
Great article.Much thanks again.
I value the article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
Well I truly liked reading it. This tip provided by you is very useful for proper planning.
Your personal stuffs outstanding. At all times
Thanks again for the article.Thanks Again. Fantastic.
themselves, specifically considering the truth that you just may possibly have completed it if you ever decided. The pointers also served to supply an excellent approach to
you will have an ideal weblog right here! would you like to make some invite posts on my blog?
Wow! In the end I got a weblog from where I be able
Thanks for the blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Wow, great blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
Im no pro, but I feel you just made an excellent point. You definitely know what youre talking about, and I can seriously get behind that. Thanks for being so upfront and so sincere.
I really liked your blog post.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
ItaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТs actually a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
Wow, fantastic weblog structure! How lengthy have you been running a blog for? you make running a blog glance easy. The total glance of your website is magnificent, let alone the content!
site, I have read all that, so at this time me also
Lovely blog! I am loving it!! Will be back later to read some more. I am bookmarking your feeds also.
Looking forward to reading more. Great post.Much thanks again. Will read on…
wow, awesome article post.Really thank you! Want more.
I loved your blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
the posts are too brief for novices. May you please lengthen them a little
merchandise available boasting that they will cause you to a millionaire by the click on of the button.
relating to this article. I wish to read even more issues about it!
I really liked your blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
You made some really good points there. I checked on the internet for additional information about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.
You made some first rate points there. I regarded on the web for the problem and found most individuals will go along with together with your website.
Terrific post but I was wanting to know if you could write
Of course, what a fantastic site and illuminating posts, I will bookmark your site.Best Regards!
wow, awesome article post.Thanks Again. Will read on
Very good blog post. I definitely appreciate this site. Continue the good work!
Utterly written subject matter, thankyou for entropy.
Wow, great blog.Really thank you! Will read on…
Hey, thanks for the blog article.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Recommeneded websites Here you all find some sites that we think you all appreciate, just click the links over
Im grateful for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
I regard something truly special in this internet site.
It as really very complicated in this full of activity life to listen news on Television, therefore I simply use the web for that purpose, and take the newest information.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Thank you for providing this information.
Only wanna admit that this is very helpful , Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Pretty! This was a really wonderful post. Thank you for supplying these details.
Your style is unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just bookmark this blog.
What as up to every body, it as my first visit of this blog; this blog carries awesome and truly fine information for visitors.
Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding pattern. Make the most of your regrets. To regret deeply is to live afresh. by Henry David Thoreau.
you could have an amazing blog here! would you prefer to make some invite posts on my blog?
Wow, superb blog structure! How lengthy have you been blogging for? you make running a blog glance easy. The full glance of your web site is great, let alone the content!
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!