A lo Zuliano aÃ±ora retazos del pasado

La gaita intitulada â€œRetazos del pasadoâ€ recuerda el estilo que impusiera Guaco en los aÃ±os ochenta.
Su creador, JosÃ© SulbarÃ¡n, cuatrista, guitarrista y licenciado en mÃºsica asegura que la intenciÃ³n fue evocar ese momento del grupo. Cuenta que la iniciativa partiÃ³ del tambiÃ©n mÃºsico y arreglista del conjunto Mauricio Emanuels al querer simulat el estilo de â€œPregÃºntale a Carruyoâ€ del LP de Guaco â€œMaduroâ€ grabado en 1987.
En â€œRetazos del pasadoâ€ sus estrofas fueron pensadas a la usanza de antaÃ±o cuando en las reuniones pueblerinas los gaiteros lanzaban al aire versos improvisados.
Kendry MorÃn su intÃ©rprete, cantante desde hace 5 aÃ±os de A lo Zuliano, se repite el estribillo pero la temÃ¡tica de los versos no tiene relaciÃ³n alguna entre sÃ.
â€œLa gaita es la placentera
Con retazos del pasado
Porque el pueblo emocionado
Rememora aquella era
Tan gloriosa tan pascuera
Que hoy la canta con agradoâ€
Â
Es notoria la influencia que Guaco ha ejercido en estos muchachos quienes en compaÃ±Ãa de sus padres han crecido al ritmo de las distintas etapas de lo que hoy se ha consolidado en el mundo como la sÃºper banda de Venezuela.
