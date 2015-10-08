A lo Zuliano aÃ±ora retazos del pasado

A lo Zuliano aÃ±ora retazos del pasado

La gaita intitulada â€œRetazos del pasadoâ€ recuerda el estilo que impusiera Guaco en los aÃ±os ochenta.

 

Su creador, JosÃ© SulbarÃ¡n, cuatrista, guitarrista y licenciado en mÃºsica asegura que la intenciÃ³n fue evocar ese momento del grupo. Cuenta que la iniciativa partiÃ³ del tambiÃ©n mÃºsico y arreglista del conjunto Mauricio Emanuels al querer simulat el estilo de â€œPregÃºntale a Carruyoâ€ del LP de Guaco â€œMaduroâ€ grabado en 1987.

 

En â€œRetazos del pasadoâ€ sus estrofas fueron pensadas a la usanza de antaÃ±o cuando en las reuniones pueblerinas los gaiteros lanzaban al aire versos improvisados.

 

Kendry MorÃ­n su intÃ©rprete, cantante desde hace 5 aÃ±os de A lo Zuliano, se repite el estribillo pero la temÃ¡tica de los versos no tiene relaciÃ³n alguna entre sÃ­.

 

â€œLa gaita es la placentera

Con retazos del pasado

Porque el pueblo emocionado

Rememora aquella era

Tan gloriosa tan pascuera

Que hoy la canta con agradoâ€

Â 

Es notoria la influencia que Guaco ha ejercido en estos muchachos quienes en compaÃ±Ã­a de sus padres han crecido al ritmo de las distintas etapas de lo que hoy se ha consolidado en el mundo como la sÃºper banda de Venezuela.

 

DEJA UN COMENTARIO